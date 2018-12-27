OWYHEE – Sho-Ban’s girls basketball team was unfazed by the environment of Owyhee’s gym on Dec. 21.
The home court advantage could not help the Lady Braves against their Fort Hall, Idaho, Native-American foe.
The Lady Chiefs took down Owyhee by a final score of 66-51.
The Lady Braves finished with three players in double digits, but only five players scored for Owyhee in the 15-point loss.
Sophomore Cameron Paradise finished with a team-high 18 points for Owyhee, followed by 15 points from senior Macee McKinney.
Junior Alejandra Dick served as the Lady Braves’ third scorer in double figures with 13 points.
Junior Jenna Sope added four points and freshman Mackenzie Cady chipped in one, closing out the scoring for the entire roster.
The Lady Braves lost their Thursday contest to a non-varsity opponent by a final score of 50-34.
Up Next
Owyhee will play another non-varsity team at 9 a.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.