Try 1 month for 99¢
Owyhee Logo

OWYHEE – Sho-Ban’s girls basketball team was unfazed by the environment of Owyhee’s gym on Dec. 21.

The home court advantage could not help the Lady Braves against their Fort Hall, Idaho, Native-American foe.

The Lady Chiefs took down Owyhee by a final score of 66-51.

The Lady Braves finished with three players in double digits, but only five players scored for Owyhee in the 15-point loss.

Sophomore Cameron Paradise finished with a team-high 18 points for Owyhee, followed by 15 points from senior Macee McKinney.

Junior Alejandra Dick served as the Lady Braves’ third scorer in double figures with 13 points.

Junior Jenna Sope added four points and freshman Mackenzie Cady chipped in one, closing out the scoring for the entire roster.

The Lady Braves lost their Thursday contest to a non-varsity opponent by a final score of 50-34.

Up Next

Owyhee will play another non-varsity team at 9 a.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports editor and reporter

Load comments