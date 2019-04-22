TRUCKEE, California – The Elko softball team handled its business.
Following a sweep of Truckee, the Lady Indians solidified their No. 2 ranking and improved to 12-2 in the Division 3A North.
In the two-game slate, 21 runs were put up in each contest – only one posted by the Lady Wolverines – Elko winning by scores of 21-0 and 20-1.
Game One
Elko junior pitcher Breanna Whitted threw a one-hit shutout, and the Lady Indians scored at will – ending the contest in three innings.
Each of the first-four batters walked to lead off the top of the first, the free pass to senior Kaitlyn Rizo crossing sophomore Lexi Schweer with the bases jammed.
Senior Lauryn Guenin scored on a passed ball, and the runners were cleared off the pond with a two-run triple by senior Jacqueline Pete – driving in sophomores Emery Lesbo and Shyanne Wedlund for a 4-0 lead.
Pete rolled home on an RBI base knock from Whitted, and junior courtesy runner Dariahn Prmieaux took third base on a wild pitch and stole home for a 5-0 advantage.
An error at second base on a groundball by junior Caresse Basaraba plated two runs, junior Madi Murray and senior Kenzie Ratliff hitting the gas for an 8-0 lead before recording an out.
Elko sat down Truckee in order in the home half, including two strikeouts by Whitted – who also fielded a grounder to end the frame.
More offense for Elko, more miscues for Truckee in the top of the second.
Rizo hit a one-out triple and stole home for a 9-0 cushion, and the Lady Indians went for back-to-back knocks for extra bases – Murray tagging a double and scoring on a triple from Ratliff in her first game back after breaking her hand, Primeaux also crossing on the hit.
Following consecutive walks to Basaraba and junior Mary-Tessa Slater, Wedlund gave the Lady Indians a 13-0 lead with a two-run single – crossing Ratliff and Basaraba.
Another walk to Lesbo juiced the bases, and a free pass to Rizo crossed Slater.
Pete also watched four pitches, tallying another RBI and scoring Wedlund for a 15-0 lead.
A three-run triple on a line drive to left by Whitted pushed the margin to 18 as Lesbo, Rizo and Pete all came around.
As a courtesy runner, Primeaux scored on a wild pitch for the second time.
Murray scored on an RBI single for a 20-run advantage.
Whitted bookended the bottom of the second with punchouts, Truckee placing two runners on base – junior Zaira Mora drawing a one-out walk and junior Haley Hames going for the Lady Wolverines’ lone hit with a single to right field.
An error in the top of the third accounted for the final run of the game, senior Avery Jorgenson reaching with a miscue at second base and Slater scoring on the play.
In the home half, three runners found base for the Lady Wolverines with one out – sophomore Kristina Ryan and junior McKenna Purdy drawing walks and junior Ashlyn Christensen finding first after an error at second base – but the Lady Wolverines were called out for defensive interference and a popup to Murray at third base ended the ballgame.
Elko rolled a 21-0 shutout in three innings.
Stats
Elko pitching: Whitted 3 IP 1H 0 R 3 BB 5 K
Elko batting: Whitted 2-3 4 RBIs, Pete 1-1 3 RBIs 2 R, Rizo 2-2 2 RBIs 2 R, Ratliff 1-1 2 RBIs 2 R, Primeaux 1-1 RBI 3 R, Murray 1-1 3 R, Wedlund 1-2 2 RBIs 2 R. 2B: Murray. 3B: Pete, Rizo, Ratliff, Whitted.
ELKO – 8(12)1 – (21)81
TRUCKEE – 000 – 015
Game Two
Elko racked up double-digit runs in the top of the first inning Saturday.
Schweer scored on a one-out double by Lesbo, who eased home on a double from Rizo on the next at-bat.
A single by Pete scored Rizo and opened a 3-0 lead, and Pete crossed after an error at third base for a 4-0 advantage.
A bases-loaded walk to sophomore Rylee Ferguson brought in Murray, and Schweer saw four straight balls and drove in Ratliff.
Basaraba opened a 7-0 lead on an RBI base knock to left field by Guenin, and Primeaux was sent around with a single by Lesbo to right.
An error on the play gave Guenin the green light for a 10-0 lead.
With Ferguson in the circle, the Lady Indians retired Truckee one-two-three in the bottom of the first – striking out the leadoff batter and forcing consecutive groundballs to Ratliff at first base.
Jorgenson was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot in the top of the second, took second base on a wild pitch – swiping third base and home for an 11-0 lead.
Truckee’s most successful inning of the series took place in the bottom half.
After a leadoff strikeout, senior Miranda Parkhurst was hit by a pitch.
Mora went for a single to left field, junior Daniella Paniagua wore an offering and Mora scored with the bases loaded on the third HBP of the inning – junior Susie Greeno driving in the run.
After a one-run second inning, Elko got crooked in the top of the third.
Wedlund scored on a bases-loaded walk to Murray, Rizo crossed on a ball to the backstop and Ratliff reached on a two-run error at third base – Jorgenson and Murray extending the lead to 15-1.
An error at first base allowed Ratliff to score, Primeaux crossed on a wild pitch – as did Ferguson – the final runs coming from a two-RBI triple by Rizo to left field, scoring Guenin and Wedlund.
The Lady Wolverines went three-up, three-down in the home half of the third – Ferguson fielding a grounder for a 1-3 out and firing Ks against consecutive hitters.
Elko breezed to a 20-1 victory in the series finale, outscoring Truckee 41-1 in two games.
Stats
Elko pitching: Ferguson 3 IP 1 H 1ER 0 BB 4 K
Elko batting: Rizo 2-3 3 RBIs 2 R, Lesbo 2-2 2 RBIs R, Guenin 2-4 RBI 2 R, Pete 1-1 RBI R, Wedlund 1-1 2 R. 2B: Rizo, Lesbo. 3B: Rizo.
ELKO – (10)19 – (20)80
TRUCKEE – 010 – 216
Up Next
The Lady Indians will play their most important series of the regular season, making a road trip to Winnemucca and facing Lowry (10-3 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
