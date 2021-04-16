Lady Indians 11-run Lady Spartans, 16-5

SPRING CREEK — In the season opener — after falling behind 2-1 early — the Elko softball team had little trouble.
Playing Friday, in Spring Creek, the Lady Indians rode a four-run second inning and a six0run third en route to a 16-5, mercy-rule win over the Lady Spartans.
Elko put up one run in the top of the first, coming on a steal of home by senior Lexi Schweer.
In the home half, Spring Creek plated half of its runs and opened a one-score advantage.
After a multitude of walks, senior Taya Grasmick scampered home on a passed ball — the Lady Spartans plating their second run on a dropped-third strike as senior Savannah Swisher rolled to the dish as a courtesy runner.
However, Spring Creek’s one-run lead turned into a three-run deficit in the top of the second.
After handing out three walks to load the bases, senior Emery Lesbo took advantage at the dish and on the bases.
With the paths cranked, she hammered a deep shot to the gap in left-center field — the wind keeping the ball in the yard — and got on her horse.
Sophomore Hadlee Ratliff cruised home, freshman Alea Benitez darted across and Schweer notched her second run of the game — Lesbo still running.
As she advanced to third for a triple, a Spring Creek error allowed her to keep on trucking for an inside-the-park grand slam.
A strikeout by junior pitcher Janeigha Stutesman ended the damage, but Spring Creek trailed 5-2.
Elko’s defense sat down the Lady Spartans one-two-three in the bottom half, grounding out to Benitez at short and senior Kaitlyn Parker at third and senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson hurling a strikeout.
In the top of the third, Elko began to put the game away.
Parker scored as senior Shyanne Wedlund was hit by a pitch with the bases packed, as did Ratliff when Schweer wore an offering.
A sacrifice fly by senior Hailey Rodriguez did the job, not bringing one run but three.
With a fly out to right field, she drove in Benitez for her second run.
A throwing error in right field allowed Wedlund and Schweer to both round the bases for a 10-2 advantage.
The inning was not finished, as an error on a ball to first base from freshman Ella Rainwater was mishandled, allowing Lesbo to open a nine-run cushion at 11-2.
The Lady Spartans once again went down one-two-three in the home half, grounding out to Ratliff at second base, Ferguson tossing another punchout and a ground ball to Benitez ending the frame.
Schweer pushed the margin to 11 in the top of the fourth with a two-run double to left field, sending in Benitez and Wedlund.
Spring Creek plated two runs in the home half of the fourth.
On a one-out single by sophomore Kylie Harris to right field, sophomore Brynly Stewart came home.
An error on a groundball by junior Nyha Harris at first base allowed Kylie Harris to advance from third and trimmed Elko’s lead to 13-4.
The Lady Indians closed the show in the fifth — doing so first, offensively.
Senior Lia Bacon led off with a single to shortstop, and Parker reached on a one-out fly ball to center.
Ratliff also hit a ball up the middle and scored sophomore courtesy runner Alysia Madigan, Benitez plating Parker with a groundout RBI to Grasmick at third base.
With two gone, Ratliff sprinted in on a passed ball for a 12-run lead.
In the home half of the fifth, Spring Creek managed to score one run — needing three to advance to the contest to the sixth.
Grasmick tagged a one-out single up the middle, scoring on a groundout RBI by senior Jaycee Freyensee.
With two away, a groundout to Ferguson in the circle — flipping to Parker at first — capped an 11-run victory with the score at 16-5.