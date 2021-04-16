Lady Indians 11-run Lady Spartans, 16-5

As she advanced to third for a triple, a Spring Creek error allowed her to keep on trucking for an inside-the-park grand slam.

A strikeout by junior pitcher Janeigha Stutesman ended the damage, but Spring Creek trailed 5-2.

Elko’s defense sat down the Lady Spartans one-two-three in the bottom half, grounding out to Benitez at short and senior Kaitlyn Parker at third and senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson hurling a strikeout.

In the top of the third, Elko began to put the game away.

Parker scored as senior Shyanne Wedlund was hit by a pitch with the bases packed, as did Ratliff when Schweer wore an offering.

A sacrifice fly by senior Hailey Rodriguez did the job, not bringing one run but three.

With a fly out to right field, she drove in Benitez for her second run.

A throwing error in right field allowed Wedlund and Schweer to both round the bases for a 10-2 advantage.

The inning was not finished, as an error on a ball to first base from freshman Ella Rainwater was mishandled, allowing Lesbo to open a nine-run cushion at 11-2.