Lady Indians 3rd in 1st event of season

SPRING CREEK — The conditions were not for the faint of heart in the first Division 3A North girls golf tournament of the season.

On Tuesday, temperatures reached the mid-90s during the Spring Creek tourney — leading to some withdrawals and some high scores on a difficult course.

However, several teams and golfers gritted their ways through the sweltering heat and carved out some respectable scores.

Going to the top of the leaderboard as a team were the Lowry Lady Buckaroos with a collective score of 434.

In second place, the Lady Tigers, of Douglas — which dropped down from the 4A — posted a team total of 436, just two shots off the lead.

Elko ranked third in the first event of the season, the Lady Indians carding a team score of 441.

Truckee placed fourth with a 447 — the top-four teams separated by a grand total of 14 strokes — and Fernley rounded out the top-five with a team score of 497.

Spring Creek took sixth place with a team total of 538 in the Lady Spartans’ home tourney.

Individually, as Elko head coach Jeff Sarbacker said “kudos to Ryann Flynn from Truckee with her blistering 74.”