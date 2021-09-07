Lady Indians 3rd in 1st event of season

SPRING CREEK — The conditions were not for the faint of heart in the first Division 3A North girls golf tournament of the season.
On Tuesday, temperatures reached the mid-90s during the Spring Creek tourney — leading to some withdrawals and some high scores on a difficult course.
However, several teams and golfers gritted their ways through the sweltering heat and carved out some respectable scores.
Going to the top of the leaderboard as a team were the Lowry Lady Buckaroos with a collective score of 434.
In second place, the Lady Tigers, of Douglas — which dropped down from the 4A — posted a team total of 436, just two shots off the lead.
Elko ranked third in the first event of the season, the Lady Indians carding a team score of 441.
Truckee placed fourth with a 447 — the top-four teams separated by a grand total of 14 strokes — and Fernley rounded out the top-five with a team score of 497.
Spring Creek took sixth place with a team total of 538 in the Lady Spartans’ home tourney.
Individually, as Elko head coach Jeff Sarbacker said “kudos to Ryann Flynn from Truckee with her blistering 74.”
Flynn, a senior, opened a 25-stroke margin on the entire field.
Second place went to Lowry sophomore Piper Nichols with a sub-100 round of 99.
Elko senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez capped the medalists with a smooth 100.
“I was very happy for Julianna and her 100 today. It is not a personal best, but it is a great score on a course as tough as Spring Creek,” Sarbacker said. “It was nice to see Julianna step up as a senior — and four-year member of our team — and lead by example today and set the tone for our season.”
Lowry senior Bailey Hayes went to the clubhouse with a fourth-place 102, and freshman Cassie Cassinelli gave the Lady Bucks three golfers in the top-five with a fifth-place 104.
Douglas junior Mackenzie Willis carded a 105 for sixth place, followed by a 107 from freshman teammate Logan Karwoski for seventh.
Eighth and ninth was a tie between Fernley teammates — senior Hailey Diehl and sophomore Nadia Velasquez posting matching rounds of 108 — and Douglas freshman Madison Frisby closed out the top-10 with triple 1s on a 111.
Locally, Elko junior Madison Stewart-Preston went to the clubhouse with the Lady Indians’ second-best score on a round of 112 — followed by a 114 from junior Reganne Wakefield.
Junior Gabriella Peracchi closed out Elko’s top-four qualifying scoring with a 115.
In non-qualifying totals, sophomore Katharine Winer notched a 117 and senior Myla Negrete finished off the Lady Indians’ roster with a 118 — all six of Elko’s girls finishing within 18 strokes of one another.
“”I’m proud of all of the girls. Grabbing a third place — and only seven back of first — was a nice way to start,” Sarbacker said.
Senior Holland Miller led Spring Creek’s team with a 122, followed by a 126 from senior teammate Elexia Mauer.
The Lady Spartans’ roster was capped by a 135 by senior Andalynn Moore and a 155 from junior Rachel Phipps.
“The girls who finished did an awesome job, especially with the weather. For a few of them, it was their first varsity tournament,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. “We’re getting a little more consistent, just keep getting a bit better day by day. That’s all we can ask for.”
Up Next
The Lady Indians will host the second 3A north tournament of the season, Elko’s event teeing off at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.