ELKO – Through five games, the Elko softball team in unbeaten and 5-0 in league play of the Division 3A North following a pair of blowout victories Friday.
The Lady Indians overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second inning against South Tahoe, rolling off 15-unanswered runs for a 16-3 win – Elko closing the doubleheader with a 15-0 shutout in the third inning on a no-hitter by sophomore Rylee Ferguson.
Game One
The Lady Indians jumped to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the ball jumping off the bat of senior Jacqueline Pete for a moonshot bomb well over the fence in left-center field.
South Tahoe experienced its success in the top of the second.
Junior Ruby Abuhajle led off the frame and reached base after an error at third base, and junior Josephine Anderson drew a walk with a 3-2 count.
Abuhajle scored the Lady Vikings’ first run on a double to right field by sophomore Jamie Johnson, and sophomore Alexa Caramazza crossed on a fielder’s choice – junior Madi Murray tossing to senior Lauryn Guenin at second base for the first out – South Tahoe taking a 2-1 lead.
Senior Sydney McCarthy drove in senior Teagan Williamson for a 3-1 advantage with a two-out base knock with a fly ball that dropped near second base.
Elko tied the contest in the bottom of the second with a two-RBI triple to right field by senior Kenzie Ratliff, driving in Murray and junior Dariahn Primeaux.
The Lady Indians downed the Lady Vikings one-two-three in the top of the third – junior pitcher Breanna opening the frame with consecutive strikeouts and senior catcher Kaitlyn Rizo closing the frame with a 2-3 groundout on a scoop and throw to Ratliff.
Pete continued her extra-base streak in the bottom half with a double to center field, a walk to Rizo loading the bases.
Murray scored Guenin and Pete with a two-run single up the middle for a 5-3 lead, Whitted sending in Rizo with an RBI base knock on a line drive to left.
Ratliff walked and crammed the bases full once more, sophomore Emery Lesbo driving in Murray with a free pass.
Primeaux scored on a fielder’s choice, and Elko took a 9-3 advantage with a two-out rope up the middle by Guenin – scoring Lesbo.
Elko escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the fourth after allowing two walks and a single by McCarthy.
Junior Caresse Basaraba caught a fly ball in left field and held the runners, and the frame closed with a swinging strikeout fired by freshman pitcher Jersey Tsosie.
Rizo led off the bottom half with a line-drive double to left field, took third on a wild pitch and stole home as Murray stole second base.
Murray advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout RBI by Ratliff, and an error at third base allowed Tsosie a free stroll to the plate.
Consecutive walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases, a free pass to senior Avery Jorgenson driving in Primeaux for a 10-run lead at 13-3.
Junior Mary-Tessa scored on a passed ball, and the Lady Indians went through the lineup – Rizo driving in two runs with a single on the ground to left field that brought in Guenin and Jorgenson.
Elko opened a 16-3 advantage and shut the door early, posting a one-two-three frame in the top of the fifth – Ratliff fielding a groundball and throwing to Slater at first base – the game finished by back-to-back punchouts by Tsosie.
Ratliff led the Lady Indians with three RBIs, hitting 1-for-2 with a triple.
Rizo drove in a pair of runs and hit 2-for-3 with a double – scoring two runs of her own – and Murray tied Primeaux for the team high with three runs scored each.
At the plate, Murray also added two RBIs – going 1-for-1 in four appearances.
Pete batted 2-for-3 with a double and a dinger, driving in herself for one of her two runs.
Guenin finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice.
In her start, Whitted allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits over three innings with four
Ks and two walks.
Tsosie notched the save and gave up no runs on one hit in two innings with three strikeouts and two free passes.
SOUTH TAHOE – 030 00 – 343
ELKO – 126 7X – (16)81
Game Two
The second half of the doubleheader was never a contest – Ferguson tossing a no-hitter – the Lady Indians rolling to a 15-0 victory in the third inning.
Ferguson opened a three-, three-down frame in the top of the first with a strikeout – Pete tallying the second and third outs with a fly out and a groundout.
Slater led off the bottom half and was hit by a pitch, Guenin walked and Pete sent in both with a two-run single to left field – scoring on a double by Rizo to left for a 3-0 lead.
Rizo scored on an error at third base from a groundball by Whitted, Murray dashed down the line for a run on a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk by Slater sent in Whitted.
Ratliff scored on a wild pitch, and Guenin plated Primeaux with a base knock to short – capping an eight-run frame for the Lady Indians.
Once again, Ferguson fanned the leadoff hitter in the top of the second inning – a bunt to Ratliff at first base tallying the second out – the one-two-three frame closing with a groundout to sophomore Lexi Schweer at second base.
With one away in the bottom half, consecutive walks to Whitted and Ratliff were followed by an error on the mound – allowing Whitted a run for a 9-0 lead – Elko taking a double-digit cushion with a two-RBI by single by Primeaux, scoring Ratliff and sophomore Shyanne Wedlund.
Slater and Lesbo drew consecutive walks and loaded the base, Jorgenson was hit by a pitch – driving in Primeaux – and Slater scored on a single by Schweer down the line in right field.
Tsosie held up at first after a booming a warning-track rip to the gap in left-center field – scoring Lesbo for a 14-0 lead – and the scoring was capped by a baes-juiced free pass to Ferguson, Jorgenson trotting home.
South Tahoe was retired in order for the third time in the top of the third, Ferguson opening the frame with a strikeout and the contest ending with consecutive 4-1 groundouts from Slater to Whitted.
The Lady Indians improved to 5-0 in the Division 3A North with a 15-0 victory.
Ferguson’s no hitter on three Ks without a walk sealed the shutout.
Primeaux led Elko with two RBIs and tied for the team high with two runs scored, batting 1-for-1.
No Elko player notched multiple hits, but Pete also went 1-for-1 for an RBI and scored a run – as did Guenin – Schweer finishing 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Rizo hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Tsosie batted 1-for-2 and drove in a run.
Ratliff, Whitted and Slater joined Pete with two runs apiece.
SOUTH TAHOE – 000 – 003
ELKO – 87X – (15)60
Up Next
The Lady Indians will play Spring Creek for the second time at 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Newton Field.
