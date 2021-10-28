 Skip to main content
Lady Indians bounced from postseason contention

ELKO — With a four-set home loss Tuesday, to Fallon, the Elko volleyball team was bounced from postseason contention.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Greenwave in the first set but dropped the next-consecutive games and fell 3-1.

Elko could potentially — with a Thursday win over Lowry and a Spring Creek loss to Fallon — wind up in a four-way tie against said teams with a 4-6 records, but the Lady Indians would fall short in the tiebreaker process.

First Set

The Lady Indians began the match well, scoring the first point of the game on a kill by senior Ellen Wickersham.

After a putaway by senior Cassie Edgmon and an ace by sophomore Kiley Wallace, the Lady Wave gave the ball back with a serve into the net.

A tip by senior EmmaJay Larsen gave Elko a 3-2 lead, Fallon committing hitting errors on the next two plays.

A short drop by Edgmon made the score 5-3, but the Lady Indians tore off five straight points — including an ace by junior Alexis Ruiz, a block by Larsen and another stuff at the net from freshman Brakkin Larsen.

After a quick push by Fallon junior Jaqui Medrano, the Lady Wave hit into the net but scored on an incredible drive from Wallace.

Wickersham got the side-out for the Lady Indians with a solid cross, the Lady Wave taking a timeout following a drop by senior Jeannie Anderson — Fallon trailing 13-5.

From the reset, the teams traded miscues — Wallace and Wickersham then exchanging points with putaways.

Sophomore Carly George painted a ball in the back corner for a 16-7 advantage, Edgmon answering scoring the middle of Elko’s defense.

The Lady Indians hit a ball into the net, and Wallace served an ace — the Lady Wave hitting into the net.

Edgmon brought Fallon to within six at 17-11 with a back-line kill, but EmmaJay Larsen nailed the left sideline with a cross from the middle.

Elko went up 22-12 on a Fallon violation and a long shot out of bounds, but a long ball of its own and a kill by senior Maddie Stephens brought the Lady Wave to within six at 20-14.

EmmaJay Larsen made the score 21-14 with a putaway, but Fallon took the next points before committing a net violation.

Despite being down 22-15, the Lady Wave weren’t ready to go away — responding with a block and Elko hitting out.

Edgmon tallied multiple kills with a cross and a resounding block, but a double-touch gave the ball back to Elko at 23-19.

Fallon rallied with a shot by Edgmon off of Elko’s block and a drive by senior Sativa Clark — Anderson scoring a point with a quick push in the middle — who then pounded a ball off the Lady Indians’ block for a 24-22 score.

But, the Lady Wave hit a long serve — Elko hanging on for a 25-22 win.

Second Set

The second game of the match was a back-and-forth affair throughout.

Elko gained a block by EmmaJay Larsen, Fallon receiving a kill off the Elko block from Edgmon and an ace by Wallace.

Another putaway by Edgmon off the block of the Lady Indians opened a 4-2 lead for the Lady Wave, but a stuff by Anderson tied the game at 4-all.

The squads traded points, a rip by Wickersham knotting the score at 5-apiece.

A push by Wallace squared the game 7-7, but EmmaJay Larsen put the Lady Indians on top with a shot on the sideline.

A score off a tip by Wallace sent Fallon to the front at 9-8, Edgmon pushing the margin to two with a kill and to three with a rejection.

EmmaJay Larsen scored consecutive points with a roll and on a Fallon free ball, and Wickersham drew Elko even at 11-1 with a short drop.

Junior Takara Rowley sent the Lady Indians to the high side with an ace, but the game was squared again at 13-all with a putaway by Edgmon and a bad pass that scored for the Lady Wave.

Elko took a 15-13 lead on a non-returnable hammer by EmmaJay Larsen and a line drive from Anderson, but the Lady Indians hit into the net on a serve and committed a double-touch — giving Fallon the lead with a net ball.

Wickersham tied the score and put Elko up one with back-to-back kills, but a cross by Fallon and an Elko whiff handed the Lady Wave a one-point cushion.

The Lady Indians regained the lead at 19-18 after a lift and a long shot out of bounds, and Rowley scored down the middle for a 20-18 advantage.

But, an Elko double and a block by Wallace gridlocked the score at 20-all.

Anderson scored for the Lady Indians, but Elko committed a violation at the net.

Rowley added another kill and opened a 22-21 lead, but Elko never scored again — Fallon riding Edgmon’s hits for consecutive putaways.

The Lady Indians hit a shot out and committed a lift, losing the second set 25-22.

Third Set

The third set — and essentially the match — boiled down to a 13-point run by Fallon midway through the game.

Anderson opened the frame with a kill, and an ace by Ruiz gave Elko a 6-2 lead.

Stephens scored with a short drop for Fallon, and Medrano made the tally 7-4 with another kill.

But, Ruiz scored from a quick push on a set, junior Aurora Eklund served an ace and junior Lucy Salyer smacked a kill for a 9-5 Elko advantage.

However, the Lady Wave took four straight with a point off the Elko block by Stephens — who followed with an ace — another downed shot off the block by Edgmon and a stuff from Wallace.

The Lady Indians answered with a four in a row of their own; Brakkin Larsen smacking a kill, Salyer smoking a putaway across the floor, a Fallon ball out of bounds and an incredible save by Rowley that resulted in another shot OB by the Lady Wave for a 14-9 lead.

Then, Fallon took full control.

Edgmon ripped a kill, Elko was ruled for a double, Clark notched consecutive putaways from the opposite-right side and Edgmon crossed a rocket.

Senior Emily Clyburn chalked up back-to-back aces along the end line, and Edgmon continued her remarkable play with another emphatic crush.

Elko took a timeout after hitting into the net — trailing 18-14 — but the Lave Wave resumed their dominance from the reset; Clark swatting an Elko shot and Edgmon tallying consecutive points with a block and a strong drive between defenders at the net on consecutive kills.

In what seemed like forever — actually just a blink of the eye — the Lady Wave had opened a 22-14 lead with EmmaJay Larsen and Anderson on the bench for the bulk of the streak.

But, the Lady Indians didn’t fold.

Fallon hit long on a serve and committed a violation, and Anderson — almost immediately after getting back on the floor — rolled off three kills in a row with tips, drops and rolls.

With Wickersham serving during the rally, she brought Elko to within two on an ace — making the score 22-20.

The Lady Indians tied the score on a long shot out of bounds and a net ball by Fallon, but a net ball and consecutive violations by the Lady Indians set up game-point.

Clark hit off of Elko’s block, sealing a 25-21 victory.

Fourth Set

The give-and-take continued in the final frame.

Edgmon tied the game with a kill, but Wickersham gave Elko a 2-1 lead with a putaway of her own.

Fallon went up with an unopposed shot by Clark and an ace from Wallace.

With hitting errors by the Lady Wave, Elko took a 6-4 lead on a kill by EmmaJay Larsen — the advantage swelling to four at 9-5 with a block by Wickersham.

Medrano and EmmaJay Larsen traded points, but Edgmon brought Fallon to within two at 10-8 — Anderson stemming the tide with a pounded kill.

But, Clyburn dropped an ace and made the score 11-10.

After taking a 13-10 lead on Fallon miscues, the Lady Indians had a miscommunication — allowing a ball to drop between teammates — and Clark crossed a putaway.

Following a Fallon violation, EmmaJay Larsen opened a 15-12 lead — Fallon scoring off the Elko block, Clark spinning a shot off the attempted stuff again and another miscommunication tying the score.

Edgmon served an ace with another miscommunication, but Fallon was called for a double-touch.

Rowley gave Elko a 17-16 lead, and junior Allison Padilla served an ace — giving the Lady Indians an 18-16 lead — the game tied with a kill by Medrano and a line violation.

EmmaJay Larsen opened a 19-18 lead and a 20-19 advantage with push and a thumped shot, but Elko never led again.

A serve out of bounds, an ace by Stephens and a shank gave Fallon the high side at 22-20.

Wickersham brought the Lady Indians to within one on a solid kill, but Edgmon hammered a rocket in return — the Lady Wave taking the next point and setting up match-point.

The Lady Indians were kept alive with a wallop by Wickersham — forcing a Fallon lift — but Elko served long on the next point, Fallon winning the match with a 25-22 win in the fourth.

Versus Lowry

The Lady Indians (3-7 in league) lost to Lowry (5-5 in league) for the second time in three frames on Thursday, falling by scores 25-20, 25-18 and 25-15 in the regular-season finale.

