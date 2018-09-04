SPRING CREEK – After running the table in league events last season, the Elko girls golf team is off to a fast start in 2018.
The Lady Indians knocked down win No. 1 on Tuesday in the 3A North opener, besting the field by 13 strokes at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Elko closed the first tournament of the year with a team total of 398, Lowry taking second with a team score of 408.
On its home course, Spring Creek placed third and five shots back of Lowry with a 413.
Truckee placed fourth with a total of 434.
Individually, top honors went to Lowry’s Tatyana Carlson – who booked the new standard for upcoming speed limits with a round of 80.
She was followed in second place by Elko senior Sarah Sarbacker’s 84, which set a personal best in high school events.
“I thought Sarah played very well. She shot her personal best on a tough course,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “She struggled getting off the tee, but she scrambled and chipped and putted really well.”
Truckee’s Ryan Flynn locked up third place with a round of 85, the top-three girls separated by five strokes.
Spring Creek junior Emalee Ingram led the way for the Lady Spartans, finishing with a 96.
“Emalee shot low today, that was a great score,” said Spring Creek coach Don Smales.
Elko junior Caresse Basaraba carded a 98, sophomore teammate Gabby Bement closing her day one stroke back with a 99.
“Caresse and Gabby both played well and they will continue to get better as the season goes along,” Sarbacker said. “Gabby played the course much better than she did in the Icebreaker.”
Spring Creek senior Elise Thiesen – playing with Sarbacker and Carlson in the No. 1 group – tallied the Lady Spartans’ second-best round with a smooth 100.
Senior teammate Caitlyn Kay posted a very-solid round with a 101 for the Lady Spartans’ third score, and Elko senior Blaikley Alcorta notched the fourth and final-qualifying card for the Lady Indians with a 114.
Senior Courtney Tournahu rounded out Spring Creek’s qualifying totals with a 116.
“My goal is for us to shoot in the 300s and we were only 14 strokes from doing that today,” Smales said. “Courtney had trouble with her driver, and that’s usually her go-to club. We were without one of our best players too, so I think the girls did well.”
Spring Creek was without senior Aintzane Alt, who suffered a fall Friday night while cheerleading for the Spartans’ football game.
Alt said she will play Wednesday in the second league event of the season in Elko.
Rachel Merwin finished the day with a 120, and Jordan Maher – who Smales said just picked up the sport and bought clubs from his store – rounded out Spring Creek’s roster with a 129.
“Blaikley’s 114 was huge for our fourth score. That helped out a lot,” Sarbacker said. “For the other girls to all shoot below 130 on that course in their first varsity tournament was pretty good.”
AJ Anthony (125), Chilz Negrete (127) and Kaitlyn Parker (128) posted the fifth, sixth and seventh totals for the Lady Indians.
Elko will look for win No. 2 of the young year – playing on consecutive days – doing so on its home course.
Lowry, Spring Creek and the rest of the 3A North field will look to reel in the Lady Indians at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ruby View Golf Course.
