ELKO – The second installment of the Spring Creek-Elko series provided an up-and-down, back-and-forth affair.
The Lady Indians romped early, building a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Spring Creek stayed the course and built some momentum late, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh – Elko finally closing the door for an 11-5 victory.
The Lady Spartans were retired in order in the top of the first, each out recorded on groundballs – two to senior shortstop Jacqueline Pete and the third to freshman Jersey Tsosie in her first action at third base.
Sophomore Lexi Schweer led off the bottom half with a base knock up the middle, and she scored on an error behind the plate on a bad throw.
Senior Lauryn Guenin slid into home for a 2-0 lead on a groundout RBI by junior Madi Murray, and Pete continued the streak with a base knock on a line drive to center field.
A strikeout by junior pitcher Shawnee Walters-Haas recorded the second out, but another error – this time in right field – allowed Pete a stroll to the plate for a 3-0 advantage.
Sophomore Emery Lesbo drew a walk and she scored along with junior Breanna Whitted on a two-RBI double by Tsosie – her rip reaching the outfield fence in the right-center field gap.
The two-out rally rolled on, junior Caresse Basaraba scoring Tsosie with a triple down the right-field line.
Basaraba capped a seven-run outburst for the Lady Indians on Schweer’s second hit of the inning, a line drive up the gut.
The Lady Spartans managed a one-out single by senior Allie Thompson up the middle and a walk to Walters-Haas, but a groundout to Schweer at second base and a strikeout by Whitted ended the top of the second.
Elko went down one-two-three in the bottom half, a groundout to sophomore shortstop Anessa Chiquete, a lineout to freshman first baseman Janeigha Stutesman and a grounder back to the mound.
The Lady Indians returned the favor with a three-up, three-down defensive effort in the top of the third on groundballs – the first by Schweer and two in a row to Tsosie.
Elko put up a run in the bottom half, Lesbo hitting a one-out single to short.
Basaraba placed runners on the corners with a base knock to left field, and Lesbo was plated by a liner to left by Schweer with two outs for an 8-0 lead.
Spring Creek threatened to score in the top of the fourth – Stutesman leading off with a base knock to center field and Thompson thumping a one-out double up the middle – but a lineout to Murray at first base and a groundout to Pete ended the frame.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo was hit by a pitch in the bottom half with two away, but Walters-Haas closed the inning with a punchout.
The Lady Spartans climbed back in the ballgame in the top of the fifth.
Junior Hailey Watson roped a double to left field with one out, taking third base on a single by junior Ashton Moon.
Chiquete nailed an RBI grounder to left – scoring Watson – and Moon rolled to the plate on a wild pitch, as did Chiquete.
The deficit was trimmed to five at 8-3.
Elko answered with deep-shot power.
Tsosie thumped a one-out solo crank to left field for a 9-3 lead, and Basaraba reached on an infield single with her speed on a ball to short.
Schweer continued the outfield hitting display, hammering a two-run bomb to straightaway center field.
The Lady Indians regained some breathing room with two home runs in three at-bats, opening an 11-3 advantage.
Junior Kendra Genseal and Watson went for consecutive one-out singles in the top of the sixth, but Elko sophomore pitcher Rylee Ferguson tallied the second out with a backward K and Tsosie notched the third out with a catch in foul ground near the dugout.
Spring Creek’s defense gave the Lady Spartans a chance with a one-two-three frame in the bottom half – Moon fielding a deep fly ball in left field, Walters-Haas hurling a strikeout and Chiquete tossing to first for a groundout.
In the top of the seventh, the Lady Spartans were patient and benefited from miscues.
Freyensee was walked with a full count and one away, but a fly out to junior Dariahn Primeaux in right field – through a collision with Guenin – tallied the second out.
Walters-Haas kept the Lady Spartans alive with a single to center field, and Elko began to unravel – the runners advancing on a passed ball.
Another ball to the backstop gave Freyensee a run, and Walters-Haas used another pass ball to stroll home – the score now 11-5.
Back-to-back free passes to junior Patience Swafford and Genseal forced Elko coach Karen Hoem to go back to Whitted on the mound.
She quickly forced a groundout, fielding the ball herself – a flip to Murray at first ending the tense moments and the ballgame.
The Lady Indians hung on for an 11-5 victory after building a seven-run lead in the first inning.
Schweer led Elko with a number of fours – four RBIs on a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and a home run.
She also scored two runs.
Tsosie finished 2-for-3 with a double and a homer, driving in three runs and scoring twice herself.
Basaraba closed a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Murray provided the Lady Indians’ other RBI with a groundout.
Lesbo scored a pair of runs and hit 1-for-2, Pete also scoring a run and batting 1-for-4.
Guenin and Whitted each scored a run without notching a hit.
Whitted earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits over 5-1/3 innings – striking out one batter and walking two.
The Lady Spartans posted a trio of 2-for-4 efforts at the plate – Thompson and Watson each finishing 2-for-4 with a double.
Watson scored a run, and Stutesman also closed with a .500 batting average on her 2-for-4 day at the dish.
Chiquete finished 1-for-4 and accounted for Spring Creek’s only RBI and scored a run of her own, all the Lady Spartans’ other runs coming on passed balls or wild pitches – Moon, Freyensee and Walters-Haas all scoring once on battery miscues.
Walters-Haas and Genseal each went 1-for-3 at the plate and Moon hit 1-for-4.
In the loss, Walters-Haas allowed 11 runs – just three earned – on 11 hits over six innings with six strikeouts against just one walk.
SPRING CREEK – 000 030 2 – 5(10)3
ELKO – 701 030 X – (11)(11)0
Up Next
The Lady Indians (6-0 in league) will open a two-game series with Dayton at 2 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field.
The Lady Spartans (0-6 in league) will look for their first Division 3A North win at 2 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe.
