ELKO – Following the Elko softball team’s first victory against Fernley in 20 tries, the Lady Indians could not reproduce the same type of magic in Saturday’s season finale.
The Lady Vaqueros threw their ace – senior McKenna Montgomery – and Fernley gradually pulled away and owned the Elko’s senior day with a 10-0 win in six innings.
Elko finished with just three hits in the ballgame after mounting five hits and two extra-base knocks in the bottom of the seventh inning alone on Friday, including senior Kaitlyn Rizo’s three-run, walk-off homer – capping a five-run frame for a 7-6 victory over then-unbeaten Fernley.
With one away in the top of the first Saturday, Fernley quickly took a 1-0 lead.
Senior Macie Kirk nailed a deep fly to straightaway center, Elko senior Lauryn Guenin getting her glove on the ball but simultaneously crashing into the fence, the ball popping free for a solo home run.
Elko’s best chance to provide some offense came in the home half, loading the bases.
Sophomore Lexi Schweer led off and reached with an error at first base, Guenin followed with a bunt for a single – placing runners on first and second – and Rizo drew a one-out walk.
Montgomery tallied her second strikeout of the frame, and the threat ended with a groundball back to the circle for a 1-2 force at the plate with a toss to senior Skylar Gothan.
The Lady Indians limited Fernley to just a leadoff walk to senior Olivia Victor in the top of the second – Schweer catching a popup in front of the plate, Guenin snagging a line drive in center and junior pitcher Breanna Whitted fanning the next batter.
Following a popup and a strikeout in the bottom half, Elko placed two runners on base – senior Avery Jorgenson watching four straight pitches out of the zone and Schweer reaching on an error at shortstop – but a popup to second base stranded two, the Lady Indians leaving five runners on base in the first-two frames.
Fernley junior dynamo Reese Jones led off the top of the third with a single and stole back-to-back bases, scoring on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Aschlynn Roemer hit a one-out single, Gothan earned a two-out free pass and Roemer crossed on a base knock to left field by Victor.
Rizo ripped a one-out double to the left-field corner in the bottom of the third, but she was stranded by consecutive popups – one to Montgomery and the other to Roemer at second base – Elko leaving six on the path through three innings.
Jones managed a two-out double for the Lady Vaqueros in the top of the fourth, but a 6-3 groundout from senior Jacqueline Pete to senior Kenzie Ratliff closed the frame.
The Lady Indians went three-up, three-down in the home half – Montgomery fanning the first-two batters and forcing a lineout to center.
Fernley started the blow the game open in the top of the fifth, Roemer leading off with a walk.
She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a one-out line drive to right field by Gothan.
Victor was hit by a pitch, and runners advanced a base on a 6-3 groundout, Fernley taking a 6-0 lead two-run single to center by junior Katelyn Bunyard – Elko ending the inning on the base paths with a throw from Guenin to Whitted, firing to Ratliff and over to Pete for the rare 8-1-3-6 out.
Elko fell in order in the bottom of the fifth, and Fernley extended to a double-digit lead with a frame-best, four-run outburst in the top of the sixth.
Jones roped a one-out double to left field, scoring on an error at the third base on the next AB.
A lineout to Pete tallied the second out, but Montgomery drew a walk and Gothan was hit by a pitch – cramming the bases.
Victor drove in two runs with a base knock to left, and junior courtesy runner Sam Conder crossed on an error at second base.
In the bottom of the seventh, there would be no Elko rally.
After consecutive lineouts, Whitted reached on an error at short and Ratliff singled with a liner to left field – the runners left on with a groundout to third base for the force and the final out.
Elko closed the regular season with a 10-0 loss to No. 1 Fernley, the Lady Indians batting only 3-for-24 in the finale.
Stats
Fernley pitching: Montgomery 6 IP 3 H 0 R 2 BB 6 K.
Elko pitching: Whitted 5-2/3 IP 8 H 7 R 3 ER 3 BB 1 K. Ferguson 1/3 IP 1 H 3 R 3 ER 1 BB 0 K.
Fernley batting: Jones 3-4 2 R, Victor 2-2 3 RBI 1 R, Gothan 1-2 1 RBI 1 R, Roemer 1-3 2 R, Kirk 1-4 2 RBI 2 R, Bunyard 1-2 2 RBI. 2B: Jones (2). HR: Kirk.
Elko batting: Rizo 1-2, Guenin 1-3, Ratliff 1-3. 2B: Rizo.
FERNLEY – 102 034 – (10)93
ELKO – 000 000 – 034
Regional tournament
The Lady Indians (13-5 in league) – after losing the tiebreaker for points earned for wins by their defeated opponents in league play – will be the No. 4 seed for the 3A North regional tournament.
Fallon (13-5 in league play) tallied 86 points in the tiebreaker – Elko finishing with 85 – so the Lady Greenwave will be the No. 3 seed and face No. 6 Spring Creek (8-10 in league play) at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Newton Field.
No. 4 Elko will take on No. 5 Dayton (11-7 in league play) in the second game of the tourney at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Lady Indians and Lady Dust Devils split the season series, Elko winning the first game 4-1 but being one-hit and shut out 14-0 in six innings in the series finale.
The winner will play No. 1 Fernley (17-1 in league) at 2 p.m. Thursday, while the loser will take on the loser of the ballgame between No. 2 Lowry (15-3 in league) and the Fallon-Spring Creek winner at 9 a.m. Friday.
Visit niaa.com for brackets and game times.
