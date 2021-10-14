Lady Indians close out 1st half with 2 wins

WINNEMUCCA — The Elko girls soccer team finished off the first half of its league schedule with a pair of road victories — each coming by one-goal margins.
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Lady Indians edged Fallon by a final score of 3-2 and followed with a 4-3 win over Lowry.
Versus Fallon
Against the Lady Greenwave, Elko built a 2-1 lead by halftime and managed to hold serve in the second half — each team posting once score.
Sophomore Abigail Ramirez paced the Indians with a pair of goals, and junior Peyton Jacaway distributed the ball with two assists — junior Carly Nielsen tallying Elko’s other score.
As a team, Elko took 16 shots — Jacaway leading the way with seven attempts.
Sophomore forward Emely Castaneda fires three shots, and Ramirez was successful on each of her two tires — Nielsen, sophomore Ryinn Hatch, junior Dani Ramirez and sophomore Miranda Casas sending off one ball each.
Between the posts, freshman keeper Aryah Checketts allowed a pair of scores but saved 11 shots.
Versus Lowry
Closing the trip at Lowry, the Lady Indians found themselves in a second-half scoring fest.
At the break, the contest was a scoreless tie — then the offenses went crazy — the squads combing for seven second-half goals.
Fortunately for Elko, their girls poured four shots in the Lady Bucks’ net — Lowry poking three shots between the Lady Indians’ posts.
Abi Ramirez continued her scoring spree and mounted a hat trick — pumping home five goals in two days — and Jacaway also had another stellar game, assisting two of Ramirez’s three goals and adding a score of her own.
The Lady Indians created chances aplenty — firing off 31 shots — Abi Ramirez tagging a team-high 10 attempts.
Jacaway launched six shots, Nielsen attempted five more, Dani Ramirez hit four tries, Casas boomed three and junior Jolette Uribe poked two — Castaneda closing out the chances with one shot.
Defensively, Checketts notched nine saves and allowed three goals — two coming on a penalty tries.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (4-1 in league) will embark on another road trip, playing at the Lady Dust Devils (2-2-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and facing the Lady Vaqueros (0-5 in league) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.