Lady Indians close out 1st half with 2 wins

WINNEMUCCA — The Elko girls soccer team finished off the first half of its league schedule with a pair of road victories — each coming by one-goal margins.

On Friday, Oct. 8, the Lady Indians edged Fallon by a final score of 3-2 and followed with a 4-3 win over Lowry.

Versus Fallon

Against the Lady Greenwave, Elko built a 2-1 lead by halftime and managed to hold serve in the second half — each team posting once score.

Sophomore Abigail Ramirez paced the Indians with a pair of goals, and junior Peyton Jacaway distributed the ball with two assists — junior Carly Nielsen tallying Elko’s other score.

As a team, Elko took 16 shots — Jacaway leading the way with seven attempts.

Sophomore forward Emely Castaneda fires three shots, and Ramirez was successful on each of her two tires — Nielsen, sophomore Ryinn Hatch, junior Dani Ramirez and sophomore Miranda Casas sending off one ball each.

Between the posts, freshman keeper Aryah Checketts allowed a pair of scores but saved 11 shots.

Versus Lowry

Closing the trip at Lowry, the Lady Indians found themselves in a second-half scoring fest.