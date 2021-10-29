Lady Indians close out, beat Lowry 5-2

ELKO — Already guaranteed the No. 2 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament, the Elko girls soccer team put a bow on the regular season Thursday.

With a 5-2 victory over Lowry, the Lady Indians wrapped up the 3A North-East schedule with an 8-2 record.

Against the Lady Bucks, neither team scored for 20 minutes but Elko rolled off scores in bunches soon after.

In the 20th minute, junior Peyton Jacaway opened a 1-0 lead with an assist from sophomore Abi Ramirez — running a give-and-go.

Jacaway tacked on her second goal of the contest just 35 seconds after her first, receiving possession of a bad clear by Lowry’s goalie — sending the ball to Jacaway and having it fired right back for a 2-0 advantage.

The margin remained at two until halftime.

Early in the second half, the Lady Bucks issued a challenge — eliminating half the deficit in two minutes.

On a corner kick, the Lady Indians had a defensive miscommunication and had the ball bounce off one of their shoulders and into the net — either going down as an own-goal or a score by senior Emily Backus, who was near the play.

Midway through the second half — in the 62nd minute — Elko pushed its advantage back to two.

Jacaway came close to notching her third goal, but junior Dani Ramirez followed the shot — Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls saying the play was “almost exactly like the Emely (Castaneda)/Ryinn (Hatch) goal” from Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over Fallon.

However, the margin was quickly sliced back to one due to another defensive mistake that allowed senior Elizabeth Aguilar a goal for Lowry — the Lady Indians leading 3-2.

But, down the stretch — as it did against Fallon — Elko rallied and pulled away with a pair of late scores.

In the 71st minute, Abi Ramirez dribbled to the corner and popped a pass up and back to the top of the 18-yard box where junior Carly Nielsen was waiting and cashing her shot for a 4-2 cushion.

The Lady Indians closed the door.

After assisting a pair of scores, Abi Ramirez took matters into her own hands.

She corralled a long clear from Elko’s defense, dribbled around Lowry’s defenders and boomed her attempt into the frame for a three-goal lead.

The Lady Indians closed out the regular season with a 3-2 victory.

Up Next

Elko (8-2 in league) is the No. 2 seed from the 3A North-East for the Division 3A North regional tournament and will face the 3A North-West No. 3 — either Wooster, South Tahoe or Truckee — in the quarterfinal round at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in Winnemucca.

