ELKO — On Friday, the Elko girls soccer team played one of its best — if not the best — games of the season.
However, the Lady Indians opened slowly Saturday against Sparks — not finding feet with passes, losing possession and getting pushed off the ball by not being physical — overcoming a sluggish start for a 2-0 victory.
The Lady Railroaders earned some corner kicks in the early portion of the first half, Elko junior goalie Elayna Orr notching multiple saves.
Aiding Orr in the back end was senior sweeper Olivia Smales, who blanketed some defensive breakdowns with some solid defensive plays.
As the half progressed, Elko’s midfield play picked up with the help of freshman Peyton Jacaway — who demonstrated good ball control and made several great passes down the right side of the field.
The teamwork nearly paid off, a shot by sophomore Liz Luna from the right wing nearly finding a home inside the far-left post.
Senior Kaitlyn Walton — who scored two of the Lady Indians’ three goals Friday against North Valleys — followed the play with purpose, narrowly missing out on a put-back goal.
Elko appeared to finally break through.
Sparks was called for a foul inside the 18-yard box — setting up a penalty kick.
Freshman Avery Beatty struck a solid rip, netting the PK for a 1-0 lead.
However, the referees ruled an Elko player stepped into the box prior to Beatty’s boot — nullifying the go-ahead score.
Moments later, Beatty pounded a direct kick from the middle of the field — the ball sailing high over the crossbar.
In the 32nd minute, Walton crossed a ball to Jacaway in the middle — her kick skipping wide to the left.
Jacaway then launched a direct kick of her own, missing slightly over the top-right corner of the frame.
At the break, the game was gridlocked in a scoreless affair.
The Lady Indians began the second half much like they started the first, making poor touches and letting balls drop out of the air on goal kicks.
In addition, Elko did not create space on throw-ins — passes often leading to turnovers in a crowd.
Beatty drilled a line drive from the center of the pitch, the ball barely missing wide-left in the 63rd minute.
Elko also thumped numerous direct kicks, one by senior Dariahn Primeaux drifting wide to the right — another by Jacaway sent on-target but saved by the goalie.
However, Walton and Luna began to make plays.
Walton frequently looked ahead and made passes toward the right wing to Luna, who crossed some beautiful balls to the middle of the box.
Needing a score to break the stalemate, the Lady Indians played with more urgency as the game progressed.
Luna also sent a ball on target that was stuffed, and Primeaux earned possession in space from the middle but lifted a shot over the frame.
Just a minute later, Sparks nearly cashed the lead-changing score — a runner jetting through the middle on a thru ball — Orr making a key save for Elko.
With five minutes remaining, Walton was pushed from behind as she attempted to play a ball out of the air inside the box.
Beatty took the penalty kick, the ball clanging off the left post but rebounding back to the middle.
As the other players worked into the box, Beatty regained possession of the ball and smoked a shot past the outstretched leg of the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
Sparks was issued multiple cards down the stretch, and Elko added an insurance goal with a few minutes remaining.
Primeaux turned and squared her shoulders from outside the box, pounding a line drive into the right side of the net.
Elko started slowly but came to life late — scoring each of their goals in the final-five minutes — pulling off a 2-0 victory.
The Lady Indians (6-4-5 in league) are currently fourth in the Division 3A North standings and will play the Lady Greenwave (3-9-2 in league) at noon Friday, in Fallon.
