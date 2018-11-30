RENO – In the inaugural tipoff for the Elko girls basketball team’s season, the Lady Indians fell a triple short.
In the High Sierra Winter Classic, Elko fell Friday night to Division 4A Galena by a final score of 46-43, at Reno High School.
Elko led a low-scoring first quarter battle by a tally of 7-3, and the Lady Indians played their best offensive ball in the second period but also allowed Galena its highest point total of the game.
After a 19-17 frame, Elko built a 26-20 lead at the break.
The wheels came off the Lady Indians’ offensive wagon in the third quarter, only posting five points in the frame – all by senior Alexis Elquist – Galena mounting double digits with 11.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians found themselves in a gridlock, the score tied up at 31-all.
In the final frame, the Lady Grizzlies put up 15 points – limiting Elko to 12 – proving as the difference in a three-point ballgame.
Elquist led the Lady Indians with 17 points – all coming in the second quarter or later – and knocked down three 3s, but Galena senior guard Stacy Vargas dropped a game-high 20 points – including nine in the fourth quarter – and splashed two triples.
For the Lady Grizzlies, sophomore forward Jada Duke neared double figures with nine points – posting seven in the second quarter – and sophomore guard Gabby Assiff netted all eight of her points in the second half.
Elko junior Summer Nielsen put in six of her eight points in the second quarter, and sophomore post Zoey Blair closed with six points for the Lady Indians.
Both Elko junior forward Katie Ross and Galena sophomore forward Hannah Hartley finished with five points.
The Lady Indians were scheduled to play Damonte Ranch at 4:30 p.m. Friday, closing the High Sierra Winter Classic versus Reno at 1 p.m. Saturday.
