Lady Indians coming off two losses
Lady Indians coming off two losses

Aurora Eklund

Elko's Aurora Eklund, back, scores with a runner after making a steal over Spring Creek's Cheyenne Cleveland (30) on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Spring Creek. Eklund led Elko with 15 points in the contest, scoring 11 in the second half.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team needs to rebound after a pair of losses — each coming in different fashions — one by a letdown ending and the latter by a slow start.

The Lady Indians gave up the No. 4 position in the 3A North standings in their last outing, falling 41-37 on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek, Elko unable to climb all the way back from a 22-11 halftime deficit.

Conversely, Elko coughed up an eight-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 47-44 home loss to Truckee on Jan. 11.

Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of its 3A North schedule against a team it had already hammered.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will host South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league).

On Dec. 13, 2019, in Elko’s 3A North opener, the Lady Indians played nearly flawless basketball on the defensive end of the court and allowed just 18 points in a 36-point, 54-18 victory.

Senior Katie Ross gave the Lady Indians 13 points and four rebounds.

Senior Summer Nielsen matched her career high with eight points, snagged five rebounds and made a steal.

For the Lady Vikings, junior Giovana DeLoia led the way with eight points, four rebounds and a steal.

In the first varsity game of her career, Elko freshman Peyton Jacaway notched four points, four steals, an assist and a rebound — the Lady Indians gaining four points and two rebounds from junior Olivia Morrell.

Senior Izzy Eklund finished with three points, four boards and three steals.

The offense was capped for the Lady Indians by two points from freshman Aurora Eklund, who had an all-around effort with four rebounds, four assists and two takeaways.

Junior Sydnee Patterson chipped in with three rebounds and a pair of steals.

South Tahoe juniors Nina Bukowska and Kaylee Conard scored three points apiece, the offense for the Lady Vikings rounded out by two points each for sophomore Alexi Haven and junior Ruby Neiger.

Haven collected a team-high five rebounds and made a steal, Bukowska added three boards and a takeaway, Conard pulled down three boards and Neiger went for two boards and an assist.

Without scoring, senior Teagan Welch posted four rebounds and an assist.

Stat Comparisons

The Lady Indians hold wide advantages offensively, scoring 44.9 points to South Tahoe’s average of 27.1 points.

Elko shoots the ball at a 36-percent clip from the floor, the Lady Vikings sinking just 23 percent of their field-goal attempts.

In the passing game, the Lady Indians set up their teammates to score with 9.6 assists — South Tahoe dishing 6.8 assists per game.

Rebounding comparisons are a virtual draw, the Lady Vikings clutching a slight edge at 27.8 boards to Elko’s 27.6 rebounds.

Defensively, South Tahoe has done a better job of turning teams over and denying shots — making 13.9 steals and blocking 2.7 attempts — Elko snagging 12.3 takeaways but only rejecting 1.3 shots due to the Lady Indians’ lack of size across the board.

Team Leaders

South Tahoe

Scoring — Haven at 9.6 points, DeLoia (6.1), junior Eva Perry (4.8), Conard (4.2), Neiger (2.9) and senior Joebelle Santos (2.6)

Rebounding — Haven at 7.0 boards, Perry (5.5), Neiger (3.8), DeLoia (3.3), Santos (2.9), Conard (2.8), junior Phoebe Barkann (2.8) and senior Italia Gibbons (2.3)

Assists — DeLoia with 2.5 assists, Santos (1.3) and Neiger (1.1)

Steals — Haven with a league-high 3.9 swipes, DeLoia (3.3), Neiger (1.8), Perry (1.7), Bukowska (1.4), junior Olivia Russell (1.1) and Conard (1.1)

Blocks — Perry with 1.7 stuffs, Neiger (.6) and Gibbons (.5)

Elko

Scoring — Ross at 12.1 points, Jacaway (8.7), Aurora Eklund (4.8), Izzy Eklund (4.6), Morrell (2.9), injured sophomore Zoe Blair (2.7 points through three games), freshman Avery Beatty (2.4 points in five games) and Patterson (2.4)

Rebounding — Izzy Eklund at 5.7 boards, Ross (3.9), Morrell (3.2), Jacaway and Aurora Eklund (2.8) and Patterson (2.5)

Assists — Aurora Eklund with 2.8 dimes, Izzy Eklund (1.3), Jacaway (1.2) and Ross (1.1)

Steals — Izzy Eklund at 2.6 takeaways, Aurora Eklund (2.4), Jacaway (2.0) and Morrell (1.4)

Blocks — Ross with .7 swats

Game Time

The Lady Indians (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will look to remain in a tie with Spring Creek (8-8 overall, 5-4 in league) in the 3A North standings when they tip off against South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Weekend Wrap

Elko will finish its weekend home stand versus winless Dayton (0-12 overall, 0-9 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Related to this story

+2
Lady Indians give away game late
Local Sports

Lady Indians give away game late

The Elko girls basketball team lost its chance to move into third place of the Division 3A North standings with a 47-44 loss to the Lady Wolverines, a game in which the Lady Indians led by eight points in the fourth quarter but were outscored 17-6 in crunch time.

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed
Local Sports

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed

As the midway of the season approaches, the Elko girls basketball team controls its destiny. The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 4-2 in league) can move into the No. 3 spot in the 3A North standings with wins over North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and current No. 3 Truckee (8-2 overall, 3-1 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+4
Lady Indians roll in 2nd half
Local Sports

Lady Indians roll in 2nd half

A night after falling 58-40 on the road at Lowry, the Elko girls basketball team found itself in a tight contest at the break in Fallon — the Lady Indians asserting themselves on both ends of the floor and rolling in the second half over the revamped, three-time defending stat champion behind a career-high 23 points from senior Katie Ross.

+2
Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40
Local Sports

Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40

Without its leading scorer, the Elko girls basketball team had no answers Friday in its road game at Lowry — the Lady Bucks dominating in a 58-40 victory — breaking a tie in the league standings. Elko dropped to 3-2 in the 3A North, Lowry improving to 4-1 in league play — the Lady Bucks beating the Lady Indians for the 11th-consecutive time.

Lady Indians tip off road trip with test
Local Sports

Lady Indians tip off road trip with test

Just one girls basketball team remains unbeaten in league play of the Division 3A North — Fernley at 5-0 — but a trio of 3-1 squads will open some separation one way or another in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. Elko is one of three teams at 3-1 in league, and the Lady Indians are set to take on Lowry — also 3-1 in the 3A North — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins
Local Sports

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.

