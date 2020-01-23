Lady Indians coming off two losses

Senior Summer Nielsen matched her career high with eight points, snagged five rebounds and made a steal.

For the Lady Vikings, junior Giovana DeLoia led the way with eight points, four rebounds and a steal.

In the first varsity game of her career, Elko freshman Peyton Jacaway notched four points, four steals, an assist and a rebound — the Lady Indians gaining four points and two rebounds from junior Olivia Morrell.

Senior Izzy Eklund finished with three points, four boards and three steals.

The offense was capped for the Lady Indians by two points from freshman Aurora Eklund, who had an all-around effort with four rebounds, four assists and two takeaways.

Junior Sydnee Patterson chipped in with three rebounds and a pair of steals.

South Tahoe juniors Nina Bukowska and Kaylee Conard scored three points apiece, the offense for the Lady Vikings rounded out by two points each for sophomore Alexi Haven and junior Ruby Neiger.

Haven collected a team-high five rebounds and made a steal, Bukowska added three boards and a takeaway, Conard pulled down three boards and Neiger went for two boards and an assist.