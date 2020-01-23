Lady Indians coming off two losses

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team needs to rebound after a pair of losses — each coming in different fashions — one by a letdown ending and the latter by a slow start.
The Lady Indians gave up the No. 4 position in the 3A North standings in their last outing, falling 41-37 on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek, Elko unable to climb all the way back from a 22-11 halftime deficit.
Conversely, Elko coughed up an eight-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 47-44 home loss to Truckee on Jan. 11.
Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of its 3A North schedule against a team it had already hammered.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will host South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league).
On Dec. 13, 2019, in Elko’s 3A North opener, the Lady Indians played nearly flawless basketball on the defensive end of the court and allowed just 18 points in a 36-point, 54-18 victory.
Senior Katie Ross gave the Lady Indians 13 points and four rebounds.
Senior Summer Nielsen matched her career high with eight points, snagged five rebounds and made a steal.
For the Lady Vikings, junior Giovana DeLoia led the way with eight points, four rebounds and a steal.
In the first varsity game of her career, Elko freshman Peyton Jacaway notched four points, four steals, an assist and a rebound — the Lady Indians gaining four points and two rebounds from junior Olivia Morrell.
Senior Izzy Eklund finished with three points, four boards and three steals.
The offense was capped for the Lady Indians by two points from freshman Aurora Eklund, who had an all-around effort with four rebounds, four assists and two takeaways.
Junior Sydnee Patterson chipped in with three rebounds and a pair of steals.
South Tahoe juniors Nina Bukowska and Kaylee Conard scored three points apiece, the offense for the Lady Vikings rounded out by two points each for sophomore Alexi Haven and junior Ruby Neiger.
Haven collected a team-high five rebounds and made a steal, Bukowska added three boards and a takeaway, Conard pulled down three boards and Neiger went for two boards and an assist.
Without scoring, senior Teagan Welch posted four rebounds and an assist.
Stat Comparisons
The Lady Indians hold wide advantages offensively, scoring 44.9 points to South Tahoe’s average of 27.1 points.
Elko shoots the ball at a 36-percent clip from the floor, the Lady Vikings sinking just 23 percent of their field-goal attempts.
You have free articles remaining.
In the passing game, the Lady Indians set up their teammates to score with 9.6 assists — South Tahoe dishing 6.8 assists per game.
Rebounding comparisons are a virtual draw, the Lady Vikings clutching a slight edge at 27.8 boards to Elko’s 27.6 rebounds.
Defensively, South Tahoe has done a better job of turning teams over and denying shots — making 13.9 steals and blocking 2.7 attempts — Elko snagging 12.3 takeaways but only rejecting 1.3 shots due to the Lady Indians’ lack of size across the board.
Team Leaders
South Tahoe
Scoring — Haven at 9.6 points, DeLoia (6.1), junior Eva Perry (4.8), Conard (4.2), Neiger (2.9) and senior Joebelle Santos (2.6)
Rebounding — Haven at 7.0 boards, Perry (5.5), Neiger (3.8), DeLoia (3.3), Santos (2.9), Conard (2.8), junior Phoebe Barkann (2.8) and senior Italia Gibbons (2.3)
Assists — DeLoia with 2.5 assists, Santos (1.3) and Neiger (1.1)
Steals — Haven with a league-high 3.9 swipes, DeLoia (3.3), Neiger (1.8), Perry (1.7), Bukowska (1.4), junior Olivia Russell (1.1) and Conard (1.1)
Blocks — Perry with 1.7 stuffs, Neiger (.6) and Gibbons (.5)
Elko
Scoring — Ross at 12.1 points, Jacaway (8.7), Aurora Eklund (4.8), Izzy Eklund (4.6), Morrell (2.9), injured sophomore Zoe Blair (2.7 points through three games), freshman Avery Beatty (2.4 points in five games) and Patterson (2.4)
Rebounding — Izzy Eklund at 5.7 boards, Ross (3.9), Morrell (3.2), Jacaway and Aurora Eklund (2.8) and Patterson (2.5)
Assists — Aurora Eklund with 2.8 dimes, Izzy Eklund (1.3), Jacaway (1.2) and Ross (1.1)
Steals — Izzy Eklund at 2.6 takeaways, Aurora Eklund (2.4), Jacaway (2.0) and Morrell (1.4)
Blocks — Ross with .7 swats
Game Time
The Lady Indians (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will look to remain in a tie with Spring Creek (8-8 overall, 5-4 in league) in the 3A North standings when they tip off against South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Weekend Wrap
Elko will finish its weekend home stand versus winless Dayton (0-12 overall, 0-9 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday.