Lady Indians cruise in sweep of Dayton

ELKO — The Elko softball team found little trouble in large-margin wins over Dayton — outscoring the Lady Dust Devils by a combined total of 474 — capping a three-game sweep with doubleheader dominations of 13-3 and 19-4.
With the victories, the Lady Indians even their record on the season — improving to .500 mark of 6-6.
Game One of DH
Dayton was retied in order in the top of the first, senior Rylee Ferguson ending the frame with consecutive strikeouts.
In the home half, Elko scored its first run.
Junior Hadlee Ratliff reached on a dropped-third strike and stole both second and third bases, rolling home on another dropped-third to senior Lexi Schweer.
The Lady Dust Devils tied the score in the top of the second, as Abagail Harker roped a one-out double to right field and crossed on a two-out single by J. Lieb.
Elko put up a crooked number in the bottom half of the second in return, doing so without having to swing the bat much.
Freshman Ella Rainwater led off with a walk and took second on a passed ball, advancing to third on a dropped-third strike.
She opened a 2-1 lead on another passed ball.
Ferguson earned a free pass, and sophomore courtesy runner Alysia Madigan stole second base and reached third on an error.
Senior Hayley Rodriguez hit into a 1-3 groundout but drove in Madigan for a 3-1 advantage.
The Lady Indians rallied with rallied with two away, led by a double to left field by Ratliff and a base knock to third from freshman Alea Benitez.
Ratliff scored on a passed ball, and Benitez strolled home from an error in left field.
Following a walk, Schweer took three bases — stealing second and scoring on two separate pitches to the backstop.
Senior Shyanne Wedlund hit a single to third and went to second on another passed ball, stealing third.
Sophomore Ariah Sandoval was hit by a pitch and placed runners on the corners, and Rainwater plated two runs with a base knock up the middle.
Through two, the Lady Indians led 8-1 — scoring five runs with two outs in the frame.
Dayton went down one-two-three in the away half of the third and Rodriguez opened the bottom half with a bang — slapping a line-drive triple to center from the leadoff spot.
After back-to-back outs, she scored on another extra-base rip — Schweer drilling a double to left.
Wedlund scored Schweer with a single to on a shallow pop fly to second, opening a 10-1 lead.
Elena Winward hit a one-out single for Dayton in the top of the fourth, but she was gunned down after a two-out base knock to left field — senior Lia Bacon making a perfect hose to Schweer at the plate.
The Lady Indians capped their scoring in the home half.
Madigan drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and took third on a passed ball — rolling home on a groundout RBI by senior Kaitlyn Parker.
Ferguson walked with one gone, and freshman courtesy runner Bryleigh Cervantes ran to second on a wild pitch.
She scored on a base knock to center by Rodriguez.
After a strikeout, the Lady Indians took a 12-run lead with another two-out score.
Benitez drew a five-pitch walk, Schweer taking a free base on four pitches.
Rodriguez scored on a passed ball, but the inning ended with a pickoff at third base.
The Lady Dust Devils threatened to extend the game in the top of the fifth.
Lieb was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, and Angalena Rogacs followed with a walk — each grabbing a base on a wild pitch.
Ferguson tallied a K for the first out, but Alissa Paterson crossed courtesy runner Kendra Gardner with a shallow pop fly to center.
The lead was trimmed to 10 on the next at-bat, as Savannah Dyer reached on a single to first and scored Rogacs.
However, Elko closed the show with a highlight grab.
Benitez snagged a line drive at short and doubled off the runner at third, giving the Lady Indians a 13-3 victory with a 4-5 double play.
Game Two of DH
Elko did not needed just three innings in the series finale, walking off in the bottom of the third.
In the top of the first, Rainwater punched out the side in order.
The bases were loaded early for the Lady Indians in the home half — Rodriguez wearing a pitch, Wedlund singling with a bunt to third and Benitez earning a walk.
Schweer drove in Rodriguez with a groundout, and Rainwater was hit by a pitch.
The bases remained packed after an infield fly, and junior Vanessa Benavides sent a two-run line-drive single to left for a 3-0 lead.
A walk to Bacon juiced the paths once again, and Cervantes thumped a two-RBI base knock on a line to right — driving in Rainwater and Benavides — and an error at the plate allowed Bacon to roll home for a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Dust Devils loaded the bases in the top of the second — Casandra Hernandez drawing a leadoff walk, Leanna Geahmanin wearing a pitch and Madi McFee also notching an HBP — but Elko escaped the one-out jam with a strikeout by Rainwater and a groundout to Parker at first.
In the home half of the second, Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk and was advanced to third by a sacrifice bunt from Wedlund.
Benitez scored Rodriguez with a fly ball to first, but a popup to shortstop notched the second out.
Elko rallied once again.
Rainwater walked, Parker drew a free pass on the ensuing AB and an error at short on a grounder by Benavides crossed Benitez.
With the bases full, Bacon took an HBP — scoring Rainwater for a 9-0 lead.
Dayton plated all of its runs in the top of the third.
Paterson walked with one away and scored on a two-out single by Hernandez.
Geahmanin was hit by a pitch, Harker walked and Hernandez came home on a wild pitch.
An error behind the plate allowed Geahmanin to score, and McFee drove in Harker with a single to center field — making it a five-run game at 9-4.
Rainwater ended the frame with a strikeout.
Elko loaded the bases on three straight walks in the bottom of the third to Rodriguez, Sandoval and Ratliff.
Rodriguez scored on a passed ball, and another free pass to Madigan crammed the paths full.
Sandoval crossed from a wild pitch, Ratliff darted in after a passed ball and Madigan was driven in by a single to left from Rainwater.
Ferguson drew a walk, and a free pass to Benavides punched the bases full for the third time in the frame.
Rainwater took home on a passed ball, and Cervantes smacked a big two-run line-drive base knock to left — crossing Ferguson and Benavides — and a walk to Rodriguez jammed the bases once more.
Sandoval drove in Bacon with a bases-juiced free pass for a 17-4 lead.
An error at second base ended the contest, Cervantes and Rodriguez strolling in for a 19-4 victory — Elko walking off in three innings due to the 15-run rule with a 10-run frame.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (6-6) will play their final road game of the regular season against the Lady Vaqueros (8-4) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Fernley.