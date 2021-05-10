Lady Indians cruise in sweep of Dayton

The lead was trimmed to 10 on the next at-bat, as Savannah Dyer reached on a single to first and scored Rogacs.

However, Elko closed the show with a highlight grab.

Benitez snagged a line drive at short and doubled off the runner at third, giving the Lady Indians a 13-3 victory with a 4-5 double play.

Game Two of DH

Elko did not needed just three innings in the series finale, walking off in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the first, Rainwater punched out the side in order.

The bases were loaded early for the Lady Indians in the home half — Rodriguez wearing a pitch, Wedlund singling with a bunt to third and Benitez earning a walk.

Schweer drove in Rodriguez with a groundout, and Rainwater was hit by a pitch.

The bases remained packed after an infield fly, and junior Vanessa Benavides sent a two-run line-drive single to left for a 3-0 lead.

A walk to Bacon juiced the paths once again, and Cervantes thumped a two-RBI base knock on a line to right — driving in Rainwater and Benavides — and an error at the plate allowed Bacon to roll home for a 6-0 lead.