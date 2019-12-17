Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Versus Dayton

If Elko’s defensive performance Friday against South Tahoe, it was even better Saturday versus Dayton.

The Lady Indians never allowed more than four points in any quarter and eased to a 48-11 victory.

Elko outscored the Lady Dust Devils 11-4 in the first period and 16-4 in the second, opening a 27-8 lead by the break.

After halftime, the defense was even nastier.

Dayton scored just three points after halftime — one in the third and two in the fourth — while Elko’s offense put up similar numbers to its first half, limited to single digits with nine in the third but reaching double figures once again with 12 down the stretch.

Elko capped its 3A North road openers with a 48-11 victory, allowing just 29 points for the weekend.

Tsosie was consistent in her attack, following up her 20-point ballgame with 19 more against Dayton.

She didn’t just score, Tsosie performed everywhere — flirting with a triple-double — jerking down a team-high 12 rebounds (no stats for Dayton) and dishing a team-best seven assists.

Tsosie also came away with four steals.