Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

DAYTON — When a basketball team stifles its opponents and gives up less than 20 points in each of its two road contests, the chances of starting league play with a 2-0 record are pretty high.
Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.
Versus South Tahoe
The Lady Indians set the tone early against the Lady Vikings in Elko’s 3A North opener on Friday night, ripping to a 16-2 advantage in the first quarter.
Elko put 13 points in the second period, South Tahoe playing a closer frame with seven points of its own.
At the break, the Lady Indians were up big with the score at 29-9.
The 20-point advantage grew from the locker room, Elko putting up a frame-best 17 points in the third quarter and added eight in the fourth with the game well at-hand.
Defensively, the effort to guard continued — the Lady Indians allowing just five points in the third quarter and four in the fourth, Elko giving up just nine points in each half.
The first taste of action that counts toward postseason implications was a good one, Elko blasting to a 54-18, running clock win of 36 points over South Tahoe.
Sophomore point guard Jersey Tsosie picked right up where she left off as a 2nd-Team All-League selection as a freshman, leading the way with a game-high 20 points and hitting one of Elko’s two 3s.
She grabbed five rebounds and dished three assists.
Senior Katie Ross was efficient, reaching double digits with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and adding four rebounds.
Senior guard Summer Nielsen approached double digits with eight points, grabbed five boards and made a steal.
Freshman Peyton Jacaway scored four points and matched the number with a game-high four steals, junior Olivia Morrell also dropping four points — closing with two rebounds and a swipe.
Senior Izzy Eklund’s three points came by way of a shot from distance, and freshman Aurora Eklund closed the offense with a deuce.
Aurora Eklund posted a great stat line with a game-best four assists, four rebounds and two takeaways — Izzy Eklund finishing with four rebounds and three steals.
Junior Sydnee Patterson chipped in with three boards and two thefts.
Versus Dayton
You have free articles remaining.
If Elko’s defensive performance Friday against South Tahoe, it was even better Saturday versus Dayton.
The Lady Indians never allowed more than four points in any quarter and eased to a 48-11 victory.
Elko outscored the Lady Dust Devils 11-4 in the first period and 16-4 in the second, opening a 27-8 lead by the break.
After halftime, the defense was even nastier.
Dayton scored just three points after halftime — one in the third and two in the fourth — while Elko’s offense put up similar numbers to its first half, limited to single digits with nine in the third but reaching double figures once again with 12 down the stretch.
Elko capped its 3A North road openers with a 48-11 victory, allowing just 29 points for the weekend.
Tsosie was consistent in her attack, following up her 20-point ballgame with 19 more against Dayton.
She didn’t just score, Tsosie performed everywhere — flirting with a triple-double — jerking down a team-high 12 rebounds (no stats for Dayton) and dishing a team-best seven assists.
Tsosie also came away with four steals.
Jacaway scored in double figures for the first time with a career-high 12 points, three boards, an assist and a steal.
Ross finished with six points, six rebounds, two rejections and a dime.
Aurora Eklund knocked down Elko’s only three and closed with five points, a team-high five steals and three assists.
Morrell added four points, three rebounds and a pair of swipes.
The offense was capped by two points from Patterson.
Izzy Eklund notched four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Up Next
Elko will play at home for the first time of the season, welcoming Sparks to Centennial Gymnasium at 6 p.m. Friday and following with a crucial test against Fernley at 1 p.m. Saturday.