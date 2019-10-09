WINNEMUCCA — The cold weather was not the only battle for the Elko girls golf team Wednesday.
During Lowry’s tournament, the Lady Indians once again had to play without their No. 1 gun.
Junior Gabby Bement’s shaky back forced her to withdraw for the third time in the past-four events, departing Wednesday’s round on the sixth hole.
“The very, very cold weather did not help. It was in the 30s when we started and breezy,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “We will reevaluate (Bement) before North Valleys (tournament).”
Despite the absence of Bement’s score, the Lady Indians rose above the adversity — turning Tuesday’s second-place round with Bement into their fourth victory of the season Wednesday, the second win without their No. 1 golfer.
After falling two strokes shy to Truckee, Elko opened a 10-stroke cushion Wednesday with a team score of 404 — the Lady Wolverines falling to second with a 414.
Spring Creek took third for the second straight day with a 451 — essentially sealing a trip to state (top three from North and South) — South Tahoe climbing to fourth with a 456.
Fallon fell to fifth with a 464, rounding out the qualifying teams.
Ryan Flynn is almost not human.
She cruised to her seventh win of the year with a round of 75 — unfazed by the temperatures — and Elko senior Caresse Basaraba ranked second on back-to-back days with an 88.
South Tahoe’s Jenna Shortridge took the third and final medal with a score of 95, narrowly edging Elko senior Chilz Negrete’s fourth-place 96.
Lowry’s Angelina Martinez capped the top-five with an even 100.
Elko junior AJ Anthony played a big part in the Lady Indians’ win, notching her personal best on consecutive days with a round of 101 for sixth place.
Truckee’s Emma Cooley and Lowry’s Katelyn Hales split seventh and eighth with a pair of 103s, and North Valleys’ Fernanda Gonzalez took ninth at 104.
Spring Creek rounded out the top-10, senior Emalee Ingram and junior teammate Jordan Maher sharing 10th and 11th with matching scores of 105.
The Lady Spartans’ third-best card came from a 118 by senior Rachel Merwin.
Behind Basaraba, Negrete and Anthony, Elko’s top-four scoring was finished by a 119 from junior Katrina DeGuzman.
“It was a great team win. Caresse was solid both days in the 80s, Chilz was solid both days and she finished well today with a 44 on the back after a 52 on the front,” Sarbacker said. “AJ came in with her personal best again.”
Not counting toward Elko’s roster, freshman Reganne Wakefield shot a personal best of her own with a 112.
In a non-qualifying total, sophomore Julianna Lozano shot a 122 for the Lady Indians.
Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was capped by a 123 from sophomore Jaedin Martinez.
Senior Marie Howard finished with a 126 and sophomore Elexia Mauer rounded out the Lady Spartans’ roster with a 144.
Up Next
The Division 3A North season will draw to a close during North Valleys’ tournament, teeing off at 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Sierra Sage Golf Course, in Reno.
Elko may not have clinched the regional title, but the Lady Indians took a colossal step toward doing so — the Lady Indians now leading Truckee by three points with one event remaining.
The Lady Wolverines would need to win the last tournament and have Elko fall to fourth in order to create a tie.
