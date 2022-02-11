Lady Indians don’t cave against Fallon

ELKO — In the second meeting with Fallon, the Elko girls basketball did not crumble in crunch time.

Despite the Lady Greenwave making things interesting in the third quarter and early in the fourth, the Lady Indians made free throws, limited turnovers and played some of the best defense they have put forth all year — leading to a 44-29 victory Friday night.

Fallon scored on its first possession of the game, senior Shaylee Codlwell burying a long two-point jumper from the left wing.

The Lady Indians answered with an And-1 take down the left block by junior Alysia Carr, taking the lead on its second offensive trip with an offensive put-back by junior Aurora Eklund.

Elko’s defense was stiff and forced consecutive travels, and Eklund pushed Elko’s advantage to four with a runner off the glass.

She then kissed another attempt off the window for an 8-2 lead after a steal by junior Isabela Torres.

With 1:10 remaining in the first, the Lady Indians went up nine on a three from the left wing by junior Peyton Jacaway — set up with an assist from Eklund.

From the reset, Jacaway knocked down her second field goal — hitting a short jumper from the opposite baseline for a double-digit cushion.

After the first, Elko led by 11 at 13-2 — putting together a scoreless defensive effort after Fallon’s first possession.

On their first trip of the second period, the Lady Indians took a 15-2 advantage on a triple from the right side by junior Alysia Madigan.

Elko grabbed a 15-point lead with a long two by freshman Lindsey Johns, but Fallon ended its drought or more than a period of no points with a deuce by senior Trinity Helton.

Madigan was fouled going down the middle and hit 1-of-2 free throws, but sophomore Ava Faught came around a screen and nailed a nice jumper for the Lady Wave.

Fallon brought its deficit back to 10 with a backdoor cut by senior Cassie Edgmon on a great find by senior Hudsyn Clark.

Eklund salvaged a bad possession for the Lady Indians, grabbing a loose ball and smoking a quick-trigger trey.

But, Helton yanked down an offensive board and dropped the follow on the other end.

Near the end of the frame, Madigan dribbled from the corner to her left and got a friendly bounce on a tough runner across her body.

At the break, the Lady Indians were back up 13 with the score at 23-10.

Fallon’s objective was clear to start the third, post up Edgmon against smaller defenders — leading to a foul and a made a free throw.

Madigan created her own offense off the bounce, drew a foul and buried both shots.

Edgmon missed a shot but created a weak-side board for Helton, who banked home the put-back.

Eklund was fouled and drained her attempts at the line — giving her double digits — but Edgmon got a shooter’s bounce on a three from the left wing.

Jacaway drove around the right side for a layup, but Fallon sophomore Zoey Jarrett was fouled after a board an cashed both freebies.

The Lady Indians started to get worked on Fallon’s offensive backboard, the Lady Wave routinely creating second-chance opportunities.

Elko did a great job of breaking Fallon’s half-court trap attempt, junior Johanna Rivera passing to Johns in the middle — drawing a foul and hitting two free throws.

With less than a minute remaining in the third, Edgmon made a great steal — tipping the ball away and going to the deck — passing from the hardwood to Jarrett, who was fouled on her attack of the paint.

She hit both shots and brought the margin to 11 at 31-20.

Elko missed a bunny on an offensive rebound, and the Lady Wave pulled to within single digits on a nice dive to the hole by senior Addison Smith — assisted by Coldwell.

Going to the fourth, the Lady Indians led by nine at 31-22.

Things got dicey for Elko to open the fourth, losing Edgmon for a corner three.

Jacaway was fouled and made 1-of-2 at the stripe, but the Lady Indians missed the front end of the one-and-one on another trip to the line.

Up seven at 32-25, Eklund dropped a pair of free throws for a nine-point lead and Elko forced a five-second inbound call.

Junior Carly Nielsen made a great chase-down steal and was shoved on the other end, nailing a pair of shots at the stripe for an 11-point cushion.

Edgmon made two free throws for Fallon and reached double figures herself, making the score 36-27 with four and a half minutes on the clock.

Jarrett laid out for a save on top on the scorer’s table, but the Lady Indians never attacked with a 5-on-4 situation and had to settle for a timeout.

Struggling to get out of Fallon’s trap, Eklund salvaged a tense possession — beating a pair of defenders with the cardinal sin of dribbling to the sideline and knocking down a big jumper.

Jacaway was fouled and made 1-of-2 at the line — opening a 12-point lead — and gave the Lady Indians a 41-27 advantage with a floater on the right edge at the two-minute mark.

After a block by Torres, Edgmon collected the loose ball for a layup on the right block.

But, Madigan was fouled and drained both attempts with 1:16 on the clock.

Johns hit a free throw with 30 ticks remaining, and junior Eve Lewis beat the buzzer by two seconds with a transition hoop on a pass from Carr.

Elko avenged its earlier-season loss to Fallon with a 44-29 victory.

Eklund finished with a game-high 15 points, joined in double figures with 11 points from Jacaway — Madigan nearing double digits with nine points for the Lady Indians.

Fallon was led by 13 points from Edgmon, Helton finished with six points, Jarrett added four and the Lady Wave’s offense was capped with two apiece for Coldwell, Faught and Smith.

The scoring for Elko was rounded out with five points apiece from Johns and two each by Carr, Nielsen and Lewis.

FALLON — 2 — 8 — 12 — 7 — 29 Total

ELKO — 13 — 10 — 8 — 15 — 46 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (12-6 overall, 5-4 in league) will close the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league prior to Friday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

