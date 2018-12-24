ELKO – Scoring the basketball has been a task the Elko girls basketball has not been able to accomplish with any regularity through seven games to start the season, aside from a 70-point outburst against winless Sparks in the Lady Indians’ only win of the year.
Putting the ball in the bucket was a problem once again Saturday.
Following a 53-point, 74-21 loss Friday to Fallon – Elko mounted just 22 points through the first-three quarters against Lowry.
The Lady Indians fell to the Lady Buckaroos by a final score of 54-33.
Lowry quickly grabbed the high side and ripped off a 15-4 advantage in the first period, setting the stage for things to come.
The second period played out nearly evenly, the Lady Bucks edging the Lady Indians 11-9.
Elko senior Alexis Elquist scored seven of Elko’s nine points in the period and drained a three just before the half, but the Lady Indians made a terrible mistake and fouled Lowry senior Sydney Connors as she launched a late heave from distance – Connors sinking all three from the stripe following a possession in which she drained a three while being fouled on another poor closeout.
The slow start led to a 13-point deficit for Elko at halftime, Lowry doubling up the Lady Indians 26-13 at the break.
All hopes of a comeback for a sputtering offense fell flat in the third quarter, the Lady Buckaroos breaking loose on offense, way loose.
Lowry dropped a frame-best 24 points in the third – drilling five 3s and dropping 19 points in the first 3:30 of the frame – the defense holding Elko to single digits for the third-consecutive quarter with nine.
Entering the fourth, Lowry was on top by 28 with the score at 50-22.
Elko reached double figures for the first and only time of the contest with 11 points in garbage time, Lowry cruising into the Christmas break with four points in the fourth.
The Lady Bucks improved to 3-1 with a 54-33 win, Lowry avenging its only loss in league play – falling 61-59 on a pair of last-second free throws Friday in Spring Creek.
Connors, who has made a career of gashing Elko, led all scorers with 19 points – 10 coming in the first half and nine in the third period.
She knocked down four 3s – splashing three wet balls in the third quarter – grabbed eight rebounds, dished three assists, made three steals and blocked three shots.
Elquist led Elko with 18 points – scoring more than half of Elko’s points in the contest – booking seven in the second period to keep the Lady Indians within striking distance prior to the Lady Indians’ defensive meltdown in the third period.
Lady Indians not named Elquist combined for a grand total of 15 points.
Lowry senior Julisa Garcia reached double figures with 12 points, splashing two 3s.
Garcia also came away with three steals and made two assists.
Junior Carly Capellen approached double digits with nine points for the Lady Bucks, cashing all of her offense courtesy of three triples.
The Lady Indians did not defend the arc, allowing Lowry to bury 10 3s – the Lady Bucks knocking down six 3s in their 24-point explosion in the third period.
Senior Heather Hall added six points and blocked a shot for the Lady Bucks.
Freshman Emily Backus posted an all-around stat line as well; three points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Defensively, senior Rebecca Kuskie topped the roster with four steals – pacing Lowry’s attack of 17 takeaways.
She also swatted two Elko attempts, chipping in two points offensively.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (1-6 overall, 1-3 in league) can potentially get back on track at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, facing Madison (Idaho) and its 3-8 record during the Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament, in Jerome, Idaho.
Elko will return to Division 3A North action at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 against North Valleys (0-3 in league), in Reno, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 against the Lady Wolverines (0-2 in league) in Truckee, California.
