WINNEMUCCA – The Elko girls basketball struggled to post points Saturday, in Winnemucca.
For the second time of the season, the Lady Indians lost to Lowry – the Lady Buckaroos sweeping the series with a 56-35 victory.
The Lady Bucks outscored the Lady Indians 17-8 in the first quarter and 16-10 in the second period.
At halftime, Elko trailed by 15 at 33-18.
The scoring fell off drastically in the third quarter, Lowry edging the Lady Indians 8-6.
The Lady Bucks closed the deal with a 15-11 run in the fourth quarter, rolling to a 56-35 victory.
Elko had no answers for junior Sierra Maestrejuan, who dropped a game-high 21 points and hammered three 3s.
She was joined in double digits by 11 points from senior Julisa Garcia.
Freshman Jersey Tsosie led the Lady Indians with 13 points, 11 coming late.
Senior Sydney Connors finished with eight points for the Lady Bucks, junior Katie Ross adding seven for Elko.
Freshman Millie Marin and senior Alexis Elquist posted six-points apiece for the Lady Indians, sophomore Sydnee Patterson added three and junior Izzy Eklund capped the scoring with a free throw.
For the Lady Bucks, freshman Emily Backus tallied five points, senior Rachel Garrison finished with four, senior Heather Hall notched three and seniors Rebecca Kuskie and Victoria Tirado closed with two apiece.
The Lady Buckaroos improved to 10-3 in league play of the Division 3A North, sending the Lady Indians to 5-8.
Up Next
Elko will play its last road game of the regular season against the No. 2 Lady Spartans (11-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
