Lady Indians ease to 69-40 victory against South Tahoe

ELKO — Despite a sloppy second half, the Elko girls basketball team was in control for a large portion of Friday’s 3A North matchup with South Tahoe.
However, the game was a far cry from the Lady Indians’ league opener and 54-18 domination in the first meeting on Dec. 13, 2019.
The Lady Indians improved to 6-4 in the 3A North with a 69-40 victory Friday night at Centennial Gymnasium.
Elko grabbed the lead early with an offensive rebound for a follow by senior Katie Ross and a three from the right wing by senior Izzy Eklund.
South Tahoe’s first bucket came from a put-back by sophomore Alexis Haven, who scored through a foul on another possession as the Lady Vikings broke the Lady Indians’ press and tied the game.
Freshman Peyton Jacaway put the Lady Indians out front with a pump fake and a pull-up jumper from the left wing, Ross grabbing an offensive rebound after a steal in the backcourt.
The Lady Indians lost a shooter, gave up an offensive rebound and allowed too much air space for junior Kayleen Conard’s wide-open three that banked home.
On the other end, Elko traded the points with an old-fashioned triple — junior Sydnee Patterson pulling down a weak-side rebound and going back up for a hoop through some harm and hitting the free throw.
However, South Tahoe’s second three also came from another clean look for junior Ruby Neiger on the right wing.
Elko asserted itself on both sides, quickly tearing off a run.
Ross got a friendly bounce while being fouled at the elbow for an And-1 and hit the shot at the line, freshman Avery Beatty drove the length of the floor for a layup after making a steal and senior Summer Nielsen dropped the second of two free throws.
The 7-0 streak was ended by a weak-side follow by South Tahoe senior Joebelle Santos, but Beatty went back to work and made an aggressive push to the lane through a pair of defenders for a nice finish with her left hand.
At the end of the first, Elko led by seven with the score at 20-13.
Freshman Aurora Eklund made a 4-0 personal run to start the second quarter, finishing off the window with a nice drive to the middle and hitting a pair of free throws.
Jacaway scored on a cut to the paint, earning a nice feed from junior Olivia Morrell for an And-1.
From a missed free throw, Beatty collected the offensive board and finished for a 15-point lead at 28-13.
The margin went to 18 with a three from the left side by Aurora Eklund.
For the Lady Vikings, Santos canned a three from the left wing.
Back to the other end, Elko flurried — Morrell making a pretty floater from a drive and pull-up, Beatty sinking two free throws and Izzy Eklund making a steal and going to the tin for a layup and a freebie for a 38-16 lead.
Conard maintained her shot with a long two from the left side for South Tahoe, cutting the deficit to 20 at 38-18 with three minutes remaining in the half.
A free throw by senior Teagan Welch brought the discrepancy to double, Elko up 19 with the score at 38-19.
Jacaway recognized a driving lane and went baseline for a runner.
At halftime, the Lady Indians led by 21, 40-19.
Elko broke off seven straight in a 2:30 span to open the third, Ross beginning the frame with a drive to the block for a bunny.
From the right wing, Izzy Eklund railed her second triple of the game — Morrell coming free off a curl for a finish on the block.
Junior Eva Perry ended the stretch with an offensive follow, but a triple by Aurora Eklund on the right side from a kick-out by Ross opened a 50-21 lead.
Neiger scored on a pull-up jumper against a foul for the Lady Vikings, but Ross stuck a baseline jumper from the short corner and Aurora Eklund swapped sides for her second three of the quarter and a 55-23 cushion.
Elko got sloppy on the defensive end, fouled and gave up multiple offensive rebounds — Perry hitting a free throw.
Izzy Eklund drained two free throws after a technical foul by South Tahoe, but the Lady Indians gave up a 6-0 run to close the third — Perry scoring on the break, Haven hitting two free throws and senior Italia Gibbons adding a deuce.
The Lady Indians lost their focus and turned the ball over multiple times late in the frame, taking a 57-30 lead into the fourth.
Perry was fouled on the defensive glass and went 1-for-2 at the line, Ross banking home a shot after regaining possession of a loose ball.
Elko didn’t stop ball and junior Perm Sherpa drove the middle for a layup, Ross hitting 1-for-2 at the line on the other end.
The margin swelled back to 30 with Aurora Eklund’s third three of the half, set up by a dish from Jacaway.
Morrell scored on a sweet drive and dime by Jacaway to the left block, and Ross leaked ahead for a layup on a home-run pass from Patterson.
Neiger was fouled and hit a free throw, Conard adding another for the Lady Vikings.
Ross penetrated the middle and knocked down a floater, but the Lady Indians gave up a three to Conard from the right corner.
From another offensive board, Neiger capitalized with a jumper from the right side.
After a up-and-down second half of basketball, Elko comfortably cruised to a 69-40 victory.
Ross led all scorers with 18 points, followed by 16 points from Aurora Eklund — who buried three 3s — and Izzy Eklund served as the Lady Indians’ third double-digit scorer with 11 points and a pair of makes from distance.
Beatty finished with eight points — all coming in the first half — before suffering an injury in the second quarter.
Conard finished with a team-high nine points for the Lady Vikings — hitting two triples — followed by eight points by Neiger, seven from Haven, six in the second half by Perry and five first-half points from Santos.
South Tahoe’s offense was capped by two points apiece for Gibbons and Sherpa and a free throw from Welch.
For Elko, Jacaway scored all six of her points before the break, Morrell added six points of her own, Patterson posted a three-point play and the scoring was rounded off by a free throw from Nielsen.
SOUTH TAHOE — 13 — 6 — 11 — 10 — 40 Total
ELKO — 20 — 20 — 17 — 12 — 57 Total
Up Next
The Lady Indians (8-9 overall, 6-4 in league) will take on winless Dayton (0-13 overall, 0-10 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Spring Creek pummeled Dayton by 51 points on Friday night by a final score of 69-18.
The Lady Spartans (9-8 overall, 6-4 in league) will host the Lady Vikings (5-11 overall, 3-8 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.