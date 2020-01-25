Lady Indians ease to 69-40 victory against South Tahoe

On the other end, Elko traded the points with an old-fashioned triple — junior Sydnee Patterson pulling down a weak-side rebound and going back up for a hoop through some harm and hitting the free throw.

However, South Tahoe’s second three also came from another clean look for junior Ruby Neiger on the right wing.

Elko asserted itself on both sides, quickly tearing off a run.

Ross got a friendly bounce while being fouled at the elbow for an And-1 and hit the shot at the line, freshman Avery Beatty drove the length of the floor for a layup after making a steal and senior Summer Nielsen dropped the second of two free throws.

The 7-0 streak was ended by a weak-side follow by South Tahoe senior Joebelle Santos, but Beatty went back to work and made an aggressive push to the lane through a pair of defenders for a nice finish with her left hand.

At the end of the first, Elko led by seven with the score at 20-13.

Freshman Aurora Eklund made a 4-0 personal run to start the second quarter, finishing off the window with a nice drive to the middle and hitting a pair of free throws.

Jacaway scored on a cut to the paint, earning a nice feed from junior Olivia Morrell for an And-1.