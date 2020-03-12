Lady Indians enter home opener 3-1

Senior Madi Murray drove in senior Caresse Basaraba with a single to center field, grabbed a 3-2 lead on a two-run error — allowing junior Hayley Rodriguez and Murray to cross — and went up 4-2 on an HBP as junior Lexi Schweer strolled across the plate.

A fielder’s choice allowed a run but did not record an out and junior Emery Lesbo trotted home, and consecutive walks with the bases cranked gave runs to junior Kaitlyn Parker and senior Dariahn Primeaux.

The Lady Indians took an 8-2 advantage on an RBI base knock by Rodriguez — scoring senior Kaitlyn Walton — and an error at shortstop gave senior Mary-Tessa Slater a free run.

The margin went to nine on a two-RBI rip to left field by Murray — driving in Basaraba and Rodriguez — Elko scoring 11 runs before earning its first out on a fly ball to first base.

On the next at-bat, Lesbo singled to left on a line and scored Murray and an error at second base crossed Lesbo after she took third on a passed ball.

Elko ended the onslaught with intentional outs at first base.