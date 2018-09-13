ELKO – Entering a difficult road trip, the Elko girls soccer team needs a big pick-up.
The Lady Indians were defeated 3-0 in their home opener Friday by North Tahoe, and were absolutely drubbed Saturday in a 7-0 what-happened game versus Truckee.
Versus North Tahoe
The Lady Lakers started the scoring early, real early.
Elko took the opening kickoff and dropped the ball back toward its own goal, losing possession on a bad first touch.
The ball was taken away and put in the frame, the game’s first score coming within 15 seconds of the opening whistle.
Eight minutes later, North Tahoe grabbed a 2-0 lead.
“It was a cross from the right, and we had no mark-up in the middle and let the girl straight through,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls.
The capping blow came in the middle of the second half, the Lady Lakers extending to a 3-0 lead when Nicholls said a shot went straight through the hands of the goalkeeper.
North Tahoe attempted 11 shots, Elko finishing with six boots on-goal.
Elko senior goalie Hope Garvin finished with eight saves.
Versus Truckee
While the home-opening loss to North Tahoe was not ideal, Elko’s lackluster Saturday effort left many baffled.
Truckee netted four goals in the first half and three in the second, rolling to a 7-0 rout of the Lady Indians.
It was not just defending league MVP Ava Seelenfreund who did damage on the scoreboard.
After scoring four goals in a 4-1 victory Friday against Spring Creek, Seelenfreund tacked on one goal and two assists Saturday in Elko, but six different Lady Wolverines placed a ball in the net.
Sophomore Taya Matt scored twice for Truckee.
Junior Liliana Hosefros scored a goal, junior Sami Orozco added another and dished an assist – as did sophomore Sophia Sullivan.
The other goal for Truckee came off the foot of junior Tess Andersen.
Truckee punched 22 shots, limiting Elko to five attempts.
Garvin made 10 saves in the contest.
“We just didn’t compete Saturday. We came out scared and timid. We let Truckee do whatever they wanted,” Nicholls said. “The girls were pretty somber and pretty upset after the game. We had a big talk about self-discipline. Some of the problems can’t be fixed by the coaches. The girls have to hold themselves accountable.”
Elko’s road back to the win column will not get any easier, traveling to play Incline (2-2) and South Tahoe (3-0).
The Lady Indians (1-2) have scored just one goal in three league contests.
Elko will take to the field without senior midfielder Savanna Carr, who suffered a concussion over the weekend matches, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday, in Incline, and noon Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.
