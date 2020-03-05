ELKO — Despite bringing back some talented players with varsity experience, the Elko softball team has much to replace.

“We lost the top half of our lineup, pretty much our one through five hitters,” said Elko coach Karen Hoem. “We had some big losses, but it is what it is. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us, so we have to get to work.”

In 2019, the Lady Indians experienced their winningest season since the 2013 campaign with a 16-8 overall record and a 13-5 record in the Division 3A North.

During the 2013 season, Elko went 20-8 overall and 15-4 in what was then the Division I-A North.

Elko also handed previously-unbeaten and No. 1 Fernley its first loss of the season — turning 16-0 into 16-1 — scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-6 victory on May 3, 2019.

However, in the regional tourney — Elko was bounced with its second loss to Dayton in as many days on May 10, 2019, by a score of 9-6 in the Lady Indians’ bid to reach the semifinal round.

Key Returners

Breanna Whitted

Elko will welcome back the tried-and-proven arm of senior Breanna Whitted, who was named a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State pitcher during her junior year.

Whitted led Elko with nine wins against five losses, tying for third in the 3A North in Ws.

She topped the Lady Indians’ pitching staff with 72 strikeouts, ranking fourth in the league in punchouts.

Her 4.80 ERA matched then-sophomore teammate Rylee Ferguson’s for the best on the roster, giving each the sixth-best earned-run averages in the 3A North.

When not throwing pitches, Whitted also showed she can hit offerings.

She batted .262 with 15 RBIs, eight runs scored, a triple and a home run.

In Elko’s final game of the year, a 9-6 loss to Dayton on May 10 in the regional tournament, Whitted pounded a solo bomb over the fence in center field in the bottom of the sixth inning — the crank serving as the first homer of her career.

“We’re trying to create more movement on her pitches or get more speed,” Hoem said. “If can make the ball move or get her throwing faster, it will make it harder for other teams to hit home runs.”

Lexi Schweer

One of the bright young stars emerged in then-sophomore, now-junior Lexi Schweer.

Playing at second base, Schweer quickly showed a stellar glove, knowledge of scenarios and confidence on her way to a 2nd-Team All-League selection in her first season of varsity ball.

She fielded the ball incredibly well at .932 — posting the second-best percentage on the roster of players with 45-plus chances — committing just four errors in 59 chances, recording 31 putouts and 24 assists.

With her bat, Schweer demonstrated the flare for the dramatic.

Of her 24 hits, more than one-third of her knocks went for extra bases — notching six doubles and blasting three home runs.

The three dingers tied for second on the team and 13th in the league, crushing two home runs on the final day of Elko’s season.

In the morning game on May 10, 2019, Schweer unleashed her biggest ballgame of the year — the Lady Indians beating defending state champion Fallon for the second time of the season by a final score of 11-9 in the regional tourney — finishing the contest 2-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a deep shot.

The same day, in the 9-6 loss to Dayton that eliminated the Lady Indians — she went yard once again and closed 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Her first home run came on March 26, 2019, in an 11-5 win against Spring Creek, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 in her season high for hits, adding a season-best four RBIs and two runs.

For the year, she drove in 22 runs and ranked third in Elko’s lineup, tying for 20th in the league.

Schweer closed the season with a .338 batting average and scored 26 runs, the third-most for the Lady Indians.

During the summer, she was invited to the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase on July 14, 2019, in Carlsbad, California.

Emery Lesbo

While she did not receive a league award as a sophomore, junior Emery Lesbo brings back the Lady Indians’ sweetest swing.

She led the team with a .417 batting average — the 17th-best clip in the league — and her .527 on-base percentage was 13th in the 3A North.

Lesbo tallied eight extra-base hits on five doubles, two home runs and a triple.

With 27 runs scored, she ranked second on the roster and was just outside the top-20 in the league at 21st, finished second on the team with 25 hits and closed fourth on the roster with 17 RBIs.

Although she has experience behind the plate, Hoem expects Lesbo to transition defensively to shortstop for the majority of the season.

Caresse Basaraba

For her final season, athletic and competitive senior Caresse Basaraba now has a full season of games under belt after returning for the 2019 campaign from a torn ACL in 2018.

Last year, she hit .324 with a double and a triple, scored 14 runs and drove in 10 runs.

Regaining much of her speed and range, Hoem said Basaraba will “captain our outfield in left and center.”

Basaraba has already signed to play at the next level with Treasure Valley Community College, in Ontario, Oregon.

Madi Murray

As a junior, Madi Murray was forced to play a variety of positions — moving from first base to third and back to first.

She probably possesses Elko’s best glove in the infield and will look to continue her solid defensive work and increase her offensive production during her senior season.

Over the summer, she joined Schweer at the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase.

Like Basaraba, Murray has her future playing decision out of the way, signing with Southwestern Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay, where they also want her to play the corners at first and third.

Last season, Murray batted .241 with 13 RBIs, two doubles and scored 22 runs.

She also led the Lady Indians with seven stolen bases, tying for 16th in the league.

Rylee Ferguson

As Whitted returns to the circle for the Indians, so does now-junior Rylee Ferguson.

During her sophomore season, she showed the ability to pitch very well in stretches and certain games — notching a noteworthy 5-2 record with a 4.80 ERA.

She tied for eighth in the league in wins and split sixth in the 3A North with Whitted on their matching earned-run averages.

Ferguson was 11th in the league with 33 punchouts against 27 free passes.

Strengths

“We had some girls who put in a lot of time during the offseason — Emery, Madi and Lexi — both with us and their travel ball teams,” Hoem said. “Basaraba is looking really good too. That should help us fill that gap of what we lost.”

Areas of Focus

“I know we lost a lot of what we had, but I think we are very comparable to last year’s team as far as athletic ability and talent,” Hoem said. “We have to fine-tune a lot of things and get the newer girls lots of ABs, reps and game situations. The juniors that came up have some good bats and great potential, but we need to work on their consistency.”

Defensive Positions

With Whitted and Ferguson back in the circle, the Lady Indians have a variety of options behind the plate including Schweer, Lesbo and junior Hayley Rodriguez.

Hoem expects junior Kaitlyn Parker to play at first base, opposite of Murray at third.

The middle of the infield figures to be Schweer or senior Mary-Tessa Slater at second base and Lesbo at shortstop, while the outfield will likely consist of Basaraba and a combination of juniors Shyanne Wedlund and Lia Bacon and seniors Dariahn Primeaux and first-year senior Kaitlyn Walton — Primeaux coming off toe surgery after the soccer season and Hoem saying she likes Walton’s speed and strong arm.

Hoem plans to use Hadlee Ratliff — the team’s lone sophomore — as a utility in a variety of spots.

“She was sick in the offseason, but she had a great tryout and she is athletic,” Hoem said.

Key Loss

A crucial departure for the Lady Indians had nothing to do with graduation.

Now-junior Jersey Tsosie moved to Alamo after a fantastic sophomore season, bursting onto the scene at third base and at the plate as well.

She ranked fourth on the team with a .364 batting average, tied for fifth on the roster with 15 RBIs, sixth on the team with a .475 batting average and scored 14 runs.

Tsosie could sting balls, tagging four doubles and blasting three homers — tying for 13th in the league in dingers.

At third base, she showed a capable glove, a strong arm and an aggressive approach — making a number of highlight plays — fielding the ball at .868 with 13 putouts and 20 assists.

She was also set to become a fierce pitcher for the Lady Indians after serving as the third arm in the rotation last season, posting an 0-1 record with a 3.50 ERA with six KS against three walks across six innings.







League-Award Losses

Jacqueline Pete







As a senior, Jacqueline Pete — a four-year starter — became a 1st-Team All-State softball player.

A 2nd-Team All-League selection as a junior, Pete jumped to a 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selection in her final season in the maroon and white.

Pete continued to display extra-base hit pop, nailing two triples — tying for the team high and splitting seventh in the league.

After hitting four home runs during her junior year, Pete added another dinger in in her senior campaign — topping the roster and tying for eighth in the 3A North with five bombs.

Her .774 slugging percentage ranked No. 1 for the Lady Indians and ninth in the league.

Pete’s .526 on-base percentage was fourth for the Lady Indians — Elko routinely placing runners on the paths — her on-base clip serving as the 14th-best in the league.

On the season, she drove in 24 runs and tied for the team high, splitting 15th in the 3A North.

With a .403 batting average, she split second on Elko’s roster and tied for 19th in the league.

Defensively, playing at shortstop — Pete nearly posted a .900 fielding percentage — which would have been insane for that position, fielding the ball at an .891 clip.

She made just seven errors in 64 chances, recording 31 putouts and 26 assists.

For her career, Pete batted .375 with a .474 on-base percentage with 117 hits in 112 games, 105 RBIs and 100 runs scored.

Lauryn Guenin







Senior Lauryn Guenin, a four-year varsity starter, capped her career with a 2nd-Team All-League selection in center field.

While Guenin is not listed in the 3A North standings for fielding percentage — which requires a player to have at least 45 total chances — she was the Lady Indians’ rock in the outfield.

She made just one error in 21 chances, notching 17 putouts and three assists — making several highlight catches — using her underrated athleticism to run down balls, her sheer grit to lay out for everything in possible reach.

Guenin’s arm both saved runs and kept runners from advancing on the base paths.

No player on Elko’s team scored more runs, Guenin crossing home 30 times and tying for 16th in the 3A North.

Like Schweer, Guenin also played a huge role in the Lady Indians’ elimination of Fallon in the regional tourney, batting 3-for-4 with a double and scoring three runs.

On the season, she hit .301 with a .400 on-base percentage and drove in 10 runs.

For her career, Guenin batted .304 with a .362 on-base clip with 84 hits, scoring 86 runs and driving in 49 more.

Kaitlyn Rizo







Graduated catcher Kaitlyn Rizo — who is currently playing for Skagit Valley College, in Mount Vernon, Washington — possessed a serious combination of defense and the ability to kill opponents with her bat.

She led Elko’s team and ranked seventh in the league with a .967 fielding percentage, making just four errors in 122 total chances, finishing fourth in the 3A North with 109 putouts and adding nine assists.

At the plate, she tied for seventh in the league and first among Elko’s lineup with two triples.

Like Pete, Rizo posted a .403 batting average — tying for second on the roster — splitting 19th in the league.

She tied Pete for the team lead with 24 RBIs, splitting 15th in the 3A North.

With eight doubles, Rizo led the Lady Indians — tying for 16th in the league.

She led Elko with 27 hits and ranked fourth on the team with 24 runs scored.

Rizo tied for fourth on the team with two home runs.

In the top of the first inning on April 6, 2019, in Fallon, Rizo smoked a three-run homer and kick-started a 13-9 victory over the defending state champ — ending the 25-game losing streak to the Lady Greenwave that dated back more than a decade to March 22, 2008.

The final home run of her career in the maroon and white capped an incredible comeback, Elko scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on May 3, 2019, against then-undefeated, No. 1 Fernley, at Newton Field.

Rizo stepped in the box with two on, two away — absolutely annihilating a three-run, walk-off clincher — the shot going back, back, back and gone well beyond the fence in left-center field for a 7-6 victory.

Playing in 113 games during her four-year varsity career, Rizo batted .386, reached base at a .512 clip, tallied 114 hits, scored 112 runs and racked up 112 RBIs.

Kenzie Ratliff







Elko first baseman Kenzie Ratliff had a notable run of bad luck with injuries during her four-year career with the Lady Indians, suffering multiple shoulder injuries and undergoing numerous surgeries.

As she prepared for final season of varsity softball, the injury bug bit again — a collision along the first-base line while applying a tag on March 22, 2019, against South Tahoe resulting in yet another setback.

She broke bones in her hand and missed nearly a month, her year limited to 17 ballgames.

When she returned on April 19, 2019, at Truckee, Ratliff made the most of her comeback at-bat — nailing a triple, driving in two runs and scoring two of her own.

Her second triple of the season — the first since the game she left with a broken hand after a season-best three RBIs — tied her for the team high in three-base rips, splitting seventh in the 3A North with a pair of triples.

On the season, she averaged a hit in every three ABs — batting .333 — posting 12 hits in 36 at-bats.

Her .538 on-base percentage topped Elko’s roster and ranked ninth in the 3A North.

At first base, she fielded the ball at a .929 clip— the third-best effort of qualified players on the team — finishing 19th in the league.

Ratliff made five errors in 70 total chances, tallying 55 putouts and 10 assists.

She finished the season with 15 runs scored and 11 RBIs.

Ratliff did her part in the 7-6 win versus the Lady Vaqueros, tallying a season-high three hits in three ABs with a double and a run scored.

For her career, Ratliff hit .274 and posted a .431 on-base percentage with 62 hits, 61 runs scored and 45 RBIs.

Season Opener

The Lady Indians were set to kick off the season with a game against Moapa Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday during the Desert Winds Tournament, in Mesquite.

Elko will take on Beaver (Utah) at 2 p.m. Friday.

Home and League Openers

While most of Elko’s league series will consist of Saturday doubleheaders, the Lady Indians’ home and league-opening series will be span two days, hosting Truckee in a JV and a varsity contest at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, and at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Newton Field.

