Lady Indians erupt in 1st half for 5-0 win

Want four goals in five minutes?

OK.

From a corner kick, the ball was deflected numerous times and was collected by freshman Sarah Schwandt — who stuffed home the rebound.

Senior Keyona Gough found several chances, one of which sailed left and the other which missed wide to the right.

The Lady Buckaroos nearly scored on a long ball that bounced up went high into the air, Gaytan catching the ball as she retreated toward the frame.

She made another save on a shot by sophomore Viviana Alanis.

Elko racked up a 4-0 lead at the break.

The Lady Indians failed to cash in multiple chances at close range to start the second half, missing or having shots deflected in rapid succession.

Gaytan made a nice save on a Lowry corner kick, and Elko had consecutive shots miss wide to the right on attempts by senior Jenna Kidwell and Gough.

The Lady Bucks missed chances wide to the left on a shot from sophomore Litzi Silva and a wide-open look for Aguilar that flew high over the frame.