Lady Indians erupt in 1st half for 5-0 win

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team showed its potential in spurts in Friday’s home match versus Lowry.
However, the in the early stages of the contest, the Lady Indians struggled to connect passes and maintain possession with some sloppy touches.
Lowy junior Elizabeth Aguilar fired a shot that was saved by Elko sophomore Dalyla Gaytan.
On the other end, Elko sophomore Liz Luna took a shot from the left wing that was saved without a follow.
Sophomore Peyton Jacaway missed a shot that crossed wide to the left, and the Lady Indians did not take advantage of a corner kick.
In the 18th minute, Elko started a scoring spree.
Freshman Abi Ramirez received a cross from the right side and scored straight down the middle.
Just three minutes later, the Lady Indians added their second score — Jacaway bending a ball like Beckham.
Her shot arched from the right and bowed back to the left, finding a home near the middle of the frame for a 2-0 lead.
How about three goals in a four-minute span?
Ramirez said yes.
With an extreme rip as she dribbled to her right, the ball lined to the opposite post for a 3-0 advantage.
Want four goals in five minutes?
OK.
From a corner kick, the ball was deflected numerous times and was collected by freshman Sarah Schwandt — who stuffed home the rebound.
Senior Keyona Gough found several chances, one of which sailed left and the other which missed wide to the right.
The Lady Buckaroos nearly scored on a long ball that bounced up went high into the air, Gaytan catching the ball as she retreated toward the frame.
She made another save on a shot by sophomore Viviana Alanis.
Elko racked up a 4-0 lead at the break.
The Lady Indians failed to cash in multiple chances at close range to start the second half, missing or having shots deflected in rapid succession.
Gaytan made a nice save on a Lowry corner kick, and Elko had consecutive shots miss wide to the right on attempts by senior Jenna Kidwell and Gough.
The Lady Bucks missed chances wide to the left on a shot from sophomore Litzi Silva and a wide-open look for Aguilar that flew high over the frame.
Elko senior Denise Vargas had multiple hots that were saved by Lowry’s keeper, and Kidwell took a free kick from the right wing that was saved by the goalie as well.
However, Kidwell struck from distance after numerous shots were deflected back toward midfield.
Kidwell essentially did a defensive clear and launched a high-arching bomb that cleared the goalie’s head and snuck below the crossbar for a thrilling goal and a five-score cushion.
Gough had a shot that was saved, and she nailed a ball over the frame on a corner kick from Jacaway.
Vargas stole possession after a goal kick, the final good scoring opportunity of the game.
The Lady Indians improved to 6-3 with a 5-0 victory.
Up Next
Elko will close out the regular season versus Dayton at noon Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.