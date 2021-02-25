Lady Indians excited to swing, grow future

In the meantime, he has been “setting up things in his room” at the high school — putting and chipping.

“We have gotten outside and hit some foam golf balls with our 7-irons, 8-irons, our 9-irons and our drivers,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work inside. If nothing else, we should be able to chip and putt pretty well.”

Sarbacker said “everything else will be relative” when all teams actually receive the opportunity to get outside and play competitive golf, since the season and the weather have rendered outdoor opportunities.

“I’m just glad that the girls will get to play after it looked like we might not be able to. For Gabby, it’s a nice way to end her career. She’s been a huge part of our program, not only the regional championships and the state title — she’s been with us a long time. She was our manager when she was in sixth grade,” he said. “For the younger girls, she’s a great leader and a really good teacher. They can use this season to improve, play better and grow going forward.”

Key Losses

At state, then-senior Caresse Basaraba — a 1st-Team All-North golfer with an average score of 91.8 strokes per round — posted the best-two rounds of her career during the biggest tourney of the year.