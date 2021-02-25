Lady Indians excited to swing, grow future

ELKO — Although no state athletic championships are expected to be handed out during the 2020-21 school year at the high school level, the most-recent golf one can’t be taken away either.
Elko’s girls golf team — the 2019 Division 3A state champion — is excited it will once again be able to hit the links collectively for the first time in nearly a year and a half.
The 2019 3A North regional champions — winning five of eight league tournaments and placing second in three — the Lady Indians dominated the 3A state tourney, opening a nine-stroke lead in the first round with a season-low 363 — following up with another stellar round 0f 370 — posting a two-round total of 733 and cruising to a 36-stroke victory over second place Pahrump Valley’s 769 (390, 379).
With the resumption of fall sports, Elko will get its chance to not only defend the honor of its titles — the girls will simply get back on the courses.
“We’re still going to have an Eastern (3A North) regional champion — bases on points — and we’re still going to honor an MVP and have a 1st-Team and 2nd-Team,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker.
Despite declining turnouts across the majority of most programs in every sport, Elko actually has good numbers for the “fall” season this spring.
“We had 13 girls come out — six of which are returners — so that was pretty good,” Sarbacker said. “Three of the girls are returners from our state and regional champion team.”
Leading the charge for the Lady Indians will be senior Gabby Bement — a 1st-Team All-League selection with an average score of 90.3 strokes per round — closed her junior season with a 1st-Team All-State performance while nursing a nagging-back injury, notching a sixth-place finish with rounds of 87 and 97 for a two-day card of 184.
Elko’s only other returning senior is Katrina De Guzman, who made the jump to varsity as a junior and improved greatly throughout the season, placing 20th at state with a two-round tally of 212 from a personal-best 98 and a 114.
Junior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez also made the leap to varsity last season during her sophomore campaign and her growth and experience developed by leaps and bounds.
At state, the Lady Indians used one of her scores as she shot consistently — tying for 29th place on matching rounds of 110 for a two-day total of 220.
“She improved quite a bit over the last couple years, especially for never really playing much before,” Sarbacker said.
Three players return from Elko’s junior varsity squad, all sophomores: Gabriella Peracchi, Madison Stewart-Preston and Reganne Wakefield.
As Elko looks to maintain its position as somewhat of the gold standard in league play and two-time state champion in a four-year span, introducing girls to the game and molding them for years will be key.
With six players coming back, the Lady Indians have also added seven new girls to the program — including four freshmen.
Junior Myla Negrete — the younger sister of graduated Chilz — will be aided by sophomores Katelyn Boatman, a transfer from West Wendover, and Megan Dwyer.
Elko’s incoming frosh group consists of Noelle Cooper, Lorena Miranda, Miley Simons and Katherine Winer.
Looking forward, Sarbacker is just glad the kids will get to play after so many months of uncertainty.
“Gabby plays as much as she can, but the others have been limited due to COVID and the weather,” he said.
As for practices, Sarbacker hopes to get the girls to Ruby View Golf Course over the course of the next week.
In the meantime, he has been “setting up things in his room” at the high school — putting and chipping.
“We have gotten outside and hit some foam golf balls with our 7-irons, 8-irons, our 9-irons and our drivers,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work inside. If nothing else, we should be able to chip and putt pretty well.”
Sarbacker said “everything else will be relative” when all teams actually receive the opportunity to get outside and play competitive golf, since the season and the weather have rendered outdoor opportunities.
“I’m just glad that the girls will get to play after it looked like we might not be able to. For Gabby, it’s a nice way to end her career. She’s been a huge part of our program, not only the regional championships and the state title — she’s been with us a long time. She was our manager when she was in sixth grade,” he said. “For the younger girls, she’s a great leader and a really good teacher. They can use this season to improve, play better and grow going forward.”
Key Losses
At state, then-senior Caresse Basaraba — a 1st-Team All-North golfer with an average score of 91.8 strokes per round — posted the best-two rounds of her career during the biggest tourney of the year.
She ranked fourth in the state with a two-round total of 166 personal-best 82 in round one and a nearly-identical 84 on day two for a 1st-Team All-State honor.
Elko also graduated Chilz Negrete, who, like Basaraba, was a 1st-Team All-League performer with an average score of 96.1 strokes — giving Elko three of the top-four averages in the 3A North.
Negrete closed her career with a tie for seventh place at state — notching a 2nd-Team All-League performance.
Her two-day ride was a roller coaster, struggling in round one with a 99 but bouncing back with conviction in round two — notching an 89 — tearing off six pars and a birdie for a two-round score of 188.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians will play this season without now-senior AJ Anthony — who will work instead.
As a junior, she tallied her best score of her career in round one with a 96 and then posted a 115 for a for a two-day total of 211 — tying for 18th place at state.
She was a 2nd-Team All-League golfer and averaged 107.6 strokes per round.
Schedule
Elko’s JV will see the first competitive action of the year on Thursday, March 4, in West Wendover.
The Lady Indians will swing into the varsity season in the Division 3A North-East opener during the Lowry tournament on Friday, March 5, in Winnemucca.
GALLERY: 2019 3A NORTH GIRLS GOLF