ELKO – After going 11 years and 25 ballgames without a victory against Fallon, the Elko softball team took out the Lady Greenwave for the second straight time – eliminating the defending state champions from the 3A North regional tourney Friday morning.
Not without some tense moments.
The Lady Indians built and 11-3 lead, only to see Fallon plate six-runs unanswered – placing the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with a score at 11-9 – Elko escaping the pressure cooker with a huge strikeout.
In the top of the first, sophomore Lexi Schweer led off with a walk – senior Lauryn Guenin following with a base knock.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo earned a one-out free pass to load the bases, and senior Jacqueline Pete watched four pitches out of the zone for an RBI – Schweer crossing on the walk with the bases jammed.
Following a fly out, junior Breanna Whitted came up with a huge, two-run single to center field – scoring Guenin and Rizo for a 3-0 lead.
Junior Aspen Mori led off the bottom of the first with a walk and took second base on a wild pitch, scoring on a one-out base knock by senior Lorynn Fagg.
After a walk to sophomore Savana Manha, the Lady Indians got out of the frame with a popup back to Whitted in the circle and a foul out to junior Madi Murray near third base.
In the away half, Guenin placed runners on second and third with a one-out double to the gap in left-center field, Schweer scoring on a line drive by to right field by Lesbo.
Rizo loaded the bases with a walk, but junior pitcher Ashley Agaman punched out the next batter and put two away.
Elko benefited from an error at second base that would have ended the frame on a pop fly, Guenin and Lesbo each on their horses for a 6-1 lead.
Fallon went down in order in the home half on a fly out to Schweer on the run in foul ground behind first base, a strikeout by Whitted and a 2-3 groundout from Rizo to senior Kenzie Ratliff.
The Lady Indians once again did damage in the top of the third with two outs and two on, freshman Jersey Tsosie drawing a one-out walk and Guenin taking first on a two-out free pass.
Lesbo drove in both runners, smoking a line drive to right field that nearly left the yard.
The Lady Greenwave pulled to within 8-2 in the bottom of the third, Mori leading off with a base knock and advancing to second on an error from a bunt by senior Rylee Buckmaster and tagging up on a sac lineout by Fagg to Schweer – sliding home on a passed ball.
Another one-run frame pulled the Lady Wave to within five in the bottom of the fourth, junior Makenzee Moretto driving in senior Shelbi Schultz with a groundout RBI.
In the top of the fifth, Elko gained back the run – plus two.
After Murray reached on a leadoff error at short, Tsosie drew a walk – the bases cleared with a bomb.
A three-run crank over the fence on a line by Schweer gave the Lady Indians an eight-run lead of 11-3.
Every run was needed, Fallon beginning its march back with a two-out rally.
An error in left field allowed Fagg to score, another error at shortstop giving the go-ahead to sophomore Shaylee Fagg to step on the gas – the margin slimmed to five at 11-6.
Elko stranded two in the top of the sixth with a strikeout, and the Lady Wave came calling in the home half – miscues and a two-out rally keeping Fallon’s hopes alive and well.
Junior Jhada Ramsey reached on a two-out error at second base, and Lorynn Fagg knifed the deficit to four with a two-run deep shot to left.
An error at first and a walk to Agaman placed two on with two away, Manha advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on a wild pitch.
An error at third base gave Agaman clear sailing to the plate, Elko’s lead dwindling rapidly to 11-9.
Things became even tenser with a one-two-three frame in the top of the seventh.
Following a popup to Basaraba in left field and a line out on a rocket ball to Tsosie at third base, an error on a slow dribbler allowed Moretto to reach.
With the count full, a nine-pitch battle ended with a swinging strikeout launched by sophomore pitcher Rylee Ferguson.
Elko advanced to play another elimination ballgame following a wild 11-3 win over Fallon, the Lady Indians bouncing the Lady Wave and winning the season series two game to one.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will play for their postseason lives once more, taking on Dayton at 4:30 p.m.
After winning the first game of the season series 4-1, Elko was dismantled in a 14-0 shutout – falling to the Lady Dust Devils for the second straight time Thursday with an 11-3 loss in the first round of the regional tourney.
