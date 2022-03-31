 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Lady Indians face streaking Lowry

Elizabeth Romero

Elko's Elizabeth Romero hits a line drive against Sparks on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Newton Field.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — On paper, the Elko softball team (5-5 overall) and Lowry (8-3 overall) have similar records.

However, the Lady Buckaroos are on a streak — winning eight straight after three losses to open the year.

But, the Lady Indians are also on an upswing — emerging victorious in five-consecutive outings.

In years past, Lowry has dominated the matchups with regularity.

At 3 p.m. Friday, the meeting will kick off league play of the Division 3A North-East schedule for both programs at Newton Field.

Elko will be tasked with either pitching around or potentially facing the consequences of throwing to sophomore Savannah Stoker.

Stoker has compiled 11 extra-base hits — smashing three homers, two triples and six doubles — also pacing the roster with a .680 batting average and 17 hits.

She has driven in 15 runs and scored 14 times.

Senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith is hitting .556 with four doubles, two dingers and a triple — leading Lowry with 19 RBI and 16 runs.

Junior Shelbie Hoyt has batted .480 with three doubles, 15 runs and seven RBI — sophomore Bailey Peterson going .471 with a pair of doubles, five runs and four RBI.

Senior Bailey Hayes has gone .448 with three doubles and a two three-base rips, tying for the team high with 16 runs scored and driving in nine more.

Another sophomore, Maddison McClure posts a .438 average with two doubles, six RBI and four runs — senior Kadence Cooney notching a .417 average with eight RBI and two runs.

In five at-bats, senior Saige Kirshech gives the Lady Bucks their eighth .400-plus hitter with a double, three RBI and a pair of runs.

As a team, Lowry has stolen 27 bases — led by eight steals from Dowd-Smith.

Junior Megan Cook has swiped six bags, and Hoyt and Stoker have four steals each.

Generally fundamentally sound, the Lady Bucks have continued the trend with a .931 fielding percentage with 13 errors in 188 total chances.

Stoker (3-0) has been tough with her arm as well as her bat, tying for the team high Lowry in wins and posting a 2.39 ERA without a loss — allowing 17 runs (five earned) on nine hits with a roster-best 22 strikeouts but also topping the team with 19 walks over 14-2/3 innings.

Cooney has opened the year with a 3-2 mark and a 6.68 ERA, giving up 29 runs — 21 earned — on 34 hits with 19 Ks and 14 free passes across a team-leading 22 frames.

In four innings, senior Peyton Cassinelli (1-0) has allowed two runs — none of which were earned — on four hits with five punchouts and a walk.

Elko sophomore Candice Kley leads the team with a .588 batting average, hitting a double and a triple with nine runs and six RBI.

Fellow sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes has hit .526 with a home run, nine runs and nine RBI.

As a freshman, Elizabeth Romero has gone for the extra-base trifecta — a double, a triple and a homer — scoring a team-high 15 runs and driving in seven.

Amaja Meza, another underclassmen, tops the roster with 11 RBI and four doubles — batting .414 and scoring 11 times herself.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater has gone .364 with two doubles, seven RBI and three runs — sophomore Holly Hernandez hitting .316 with three two-base smacks, eight RBI and five runs scored.

A trio of players — sophomore Alea Benitez, junior McKenzie Shouse and senior Lexy Kinzie — are batting .250.

Benitez has a triple, eight runs and five RBI — Shouse topping the team with two triples, driving in four runs and scoring four more.

In four at-bats, Kinzie has one RBI.

With 29 steals as a team, the Lady Indians are led by seven swipes from Romero, five for Cervantes, four by Kley and three apiece from Benitez and Meza.

Defensively, Elko has fielded the ball at an .883 clip — committing 27 errors in 230 chances.

In the circle, Rainwater has tallied a 3-2 record and a 7.38 ERA — allowing 33 runs (26 earned) on 24-2/3 innings with 25 strikeouts and 13 walks over a team-high 24-2/3 innings.

Senior Abagail Whitted (2-3) leads Elko with a 6.42 ERA and 28 Ks versus 18 free passes, giving up 31 runs — 22 earned — on 28 hits over 24 frames.

In 2/3 of a frame, Kley allowed five runs on four hits with two walks.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (5-5 overall) will open 3A North-East action at home versus Lowry (8-3 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field, the three-game series wrapping up with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GALLERY: Sparks at Elko Softball

