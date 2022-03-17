Lady Indians face winless Truckee

ELKO — Sometimes, the best recipe for a struggling team is playing a struggling opponent.

The Elko softball team lost five straight games before rolling up Hug 14-1 for its first win of the season.

At 3 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians (1-5) will face a team that has not notched a victory in 2022 — playing the Lady Wolverines (0-6) in Truckee, California.

Elko will close its third road trip in as many weeks with an 11 a.m. first pitch against the Lady Vikings (0-2 as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

Versus Truckee

Senior Kim Salas leads the Lady Wolverines with a .571 batting average, two doubles and four RBI — tying for the team high with four hits.

Sophomore Peyton Bel is hitting .444 with four hits, two RBI and three runs scored — senior Callie Rule batting .429 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and three RBI.

As a freshman, Scarlett Fierro is batting .364, has scored four runs and tallied four hits — driving in two runs.

Senior Emma Baumbach hits .333 with an RBI and three runs scored, senior Ana Ambriz also batting .333 with an RBI and a run scored.

Junior Elyse McCartney has scored a team-high five runs, going .200 with two RBI at the dish.

Truckee has struggled mightily in its pitching rotation; netting a team ERA of 23.80.

Rule, across 6-2/3 innings, has allowed 32 runs (14 earned) on 14 hits and walked 21 batters against four strikeouts.

In five innings, junior Rowan Bohnet has given up 29 runs — 11 earned — on 26 hits with seven walks and two strikeouts.

Over 1-2/3, Fierro has allowed 13 runs (nine earned) on four hits with six free passes versus one punchout — senior Josie Naber giving up five runs without a hit on eight walks and a K in 1-2/3.

For Elko, sophomore Candice Kley leads the way at the plate — hitting .600 and scoring three runs.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero has batted .500 with a team-high seven hits — notching a double and a home run — scoring a roster-best six times and adding three RBI.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes posts a .400 average and a home run, tying for the team high with four RBI and scoring three runs.

Sophomore Amaja Meza his hitting .353 with a double, five runs scored and four RBI — junior Caitlin Benavides batting .333 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore Holly Hernandez has also driven in four runs, scored once, poked a double and hit .231.

Cervantes leads the attack on the bases with three steals; Kley, Romero and Meza adding two swipes each.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater leads the pitching staff; allowing 27 runs (20 earned) on 26 hits with 16 strikeouts and 10 walks over 16-2/3 innings.

In 14 innings, senior Abagail Whitted has given up 28 runs — 21 earned —on 25 hits with 13 Ks and 11 walks.

Team Comparisons

Batting average — Truckee at .296, Elko at .262

Runs scored — Lady Indians with 30, Lady Wolverines with 29

Extra-base hits — Elko with 10 (four 2B, two 3B, two HR), Truckee with four (three 2B, 3B)

Stolen bases — Lady Indians at 13, Lady Wolverines at five

Earned-run average — Elko at 10.05, Truckee at 23.80

Runs allowed — Lady Indians with 60, Lady Wolverines with 91

Earned-runs allowed — Elko at 45, Truckee at 51

Game Time

The Lady Indians (1-5 overall) will look to kick-start its road trip with a victory over the Lady Wolverines (0-6 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

