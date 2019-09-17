ELKO — After losing for the time in league play on Sept. 7 at South Tahoe, the Elko volleyball team fell for the second-consecutive match Friday versus Truckee.
The Lady Indians (3-2 in league) lost to the No. 1 Lady Wolverines (6-0 in league) in four sets but came back Saturday and dismantled winless North Valleys (0-6 in league) in straight sets.
Versus Truckee
Against Truckee, Elko began its home stand with a first-set win against the perennial power by a final score of 25-23 in a close battle.
However, the rest of the match did not go Elko’s way.
The Lady Wolverines responded like champions — a team that has been there, done that — the Lady Indians still searching for answers of how to get over the hump in becoming a state-level club.
Truckee won the second set by a score of 25-19, the margin of victory pushed to nearly double in the third frame with the score at 25-13.
Facing elimination, Elko did not provide a quality challenge — the Lady Wolverines sweeping the match by a final score of 25-14.
Stats
Senior Madison Ballard led the Lady Indians with 10 kills, junior Sarah Gorman following with nine — seniors Tara Welch and Cassie Spence adding seven and six, respectively.
Spence served Elko’s only-two aces of the match.
Defensively, junior Hannah McIntosh led the effort at the net with three blocks — Gorman and Welch swatting one shot apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
Versus North Valleys
Against the winless Lady Panthers, Elko had little trouble in handing North Valleys the type of results it has grown accustomed to with a straight-set sweep.
The most lopsided frame on the contest came in the first set, the Lady Indians easing to a 25-11 win.
In the second set, Elko flirted with allowing a single-digit margin of victory with the score at 25-15 in the narrowest win of the match.
The Lady Indians closed the show in the third frame, rolling to a 25-13 victory.
Stats
Ballard and Spence paced the offensive attack with seven kills apiece, Welch and McIntosh each putting away six shots.
The Lady Indians earned a considerable chunk of their scoring from the serving of junior Mariah Johnston, who drilled six aces.
Junior Amelia Moye also chalked up an ace.
Elko finished with just two blocks, one each from Spence and Ballard.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will look to increase their win total against winless Sparks (0-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, following with a much tougher test versus Fernley (4-1 in league) at noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.