Lady Indians fall to 0-4 with 7-2 loss to Truckee

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team began Division 3A North play on Friday afternoon, beginning slowly against Truckee and falling to 0-4 on the season — beginning the year with an 0-3 mark in the Spring Creek Cup — the Lady Wolverines putting up goals in bunches and winning by a final score of 7-2.
In the early stages of the contest, the Lady Indians found successful stretches — creating offensive opportunities with some regularity.
Sophomore Abi Ramirez nearly broke free for an unopposed goal but was stuffed by the advancing Truckee keeper, and junior Peyton Jacaway’s rebound attempt was saved by the goalie — who got off the ground and recovered for the stop.
Jacaway had another shot from the right wing but sent the ball wide to the right of the frame, and she later fired a free kick but smacked the shot off of the Lady Wolverines’ wall.
In the meantime, Truckee made a few advances of its own — missing one shot wide to the left from the right wing and having another shot saved by freshman Aryah Checketts.
However, the Lady Wolverines changed the complexion of the outcome in the 12th minute — No. 5 (names not listed on the roster) finding a wide-open look in the box on a cross from No. 4 — opening a 1-0 lead.
No. 14 had a near goal as she worked free on the left edge, and Truckee did not convert on a corner kick.
For the Lady Indians, junior Bianca Lopez took a free kick from near midfield but sent the ball too far in front of runs and directly to the keeper.
No. 5 missed a clean look from the left side wide to the right — ahead of defenders — but Truckee grabbed a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute as No. 14 scored on the left side from a cross by No. 2.
On the other side, Elko nearly cashed its first goal in four games — Jacaway receiving a pass from Ramirez but sailing her kick over the frame from the right wing.
Checketts came forward and made two great saves against a Truckee break, but defenders lost track of No. 16 — who poked in a put-back from point-blank range for a 3-0 cushion.
Sophomore Emely Castaneda took a shot from the right edge for the Lady Indians after a pass by Ramirez, but the ball was saved by the Truckee keeper.
Checketts made a nice save on a smoked cross by No. 9, and junior Dalyla Gaytan had her shot from distance saved by Truckee’s goalie on the opposite end.
Just before the break, the Lady Wolverines took a four-goal lead as No. 13 turned her shoulders and booked an open boot in the middle of the box.
Truckee led 4-0 at halftime.
The Lady Wolverines grabbed a five-goal lead early from the reset, No. 16 chipping a shot over the keeper and just below the crossbar.
Elko missed on a shot wide to the right from the left wing by junior Carly Nielsen, and a kick by Jacaway was sent wide to the left — the follow from junior Dani Ramirez deflected out of bounds.
The Lady Indians did better work in terms of passing and possession, leading to multiple attempts by Abi Ramirez — who had numerous shots saved by the Truckee keeper.
Defensively, Checketts came forward in a 1-v-1 situation for an incredible stuff against No. 16.
Moments later, the Lady Indians found the scoreboard for the first time.
Jacaway was pushed to the ground and earned a free kick from outside the box on the right edge.
In the 50th minute, Jacaway’s direct boot was deflected by the keeper but bounced home in the upper-left corner of the net.
Encore, they want more.
Jacaway launched another direct kick from distance in the 58th minute — this time from the left side — crossing a beautiful ball to the right side of the frame.
With 22 minutes remaining, the Lady Indians trailed by three at 5-2.
In the 66th minute, the Lady Indians drew another foul on a throw-in by senior Celeste Covarrubias — Jacaway firing another bowing cross into the box, the Lady Wolverines’ goalie making a nice grab in traffic.
Elko was fouled once more on the right side midway between the box and midfield, Jacaway sending a nice ball to the middle — the keeper making a deflection against the initial shot and also the rebound attempt from Castaneda.
The Lady Indians may have started way too late, but Elko showed what it can potentially do — owning the bulk of the success from the midway point of the second half.
Castaneda made a strong push down the right side of the field and had a shot deflected, but the Lady Indians regained possession as Dani Ramirez and Jacaway worked in unison — the ball finding its way back to sophomore Miranda Casas for a shot in the middle that flew wide to the right.
Finally, Truckee — after long stretches of inefficiency — padded its advantage.
No. 14 was left alone for a one-on-one in the middle, beating the keeper with a shot to the right side.
Checketts made a nice stop moments later with a dive to her right, keeping the score at 6-2.
She made another nice deflection, and the ball was cleared in the back end by Gaytan.
Abi Ramirez elected for a shot from distance in the middle of the field, rather than trying to dribble through the defense, the shot rolling to the keeper on the ground for an easy save.
Truckee was awarded multiple free kicks near the end of the contest, the first smacking off Elko’s wall.
However, the second direct kick from the middle found its home.
No. 4 launched an arching shot that also bent a little, the ball fitting into the upper portion of the frame.
Despite playing a much better second half, the Lady Indians were still outscored 3-2 after the break and dropped their fourth-consecutive game by a final score of 7-2.
Through four contests, the Lady Indians have been outscored by a total of 27-2.
Up Next
The Lady Indians were scheduled to play Sparks at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, but the Lady Railroaders canceled the trip.
Elko is expected to face Hug at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in Reno, closing the road trip at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, versus North Valleys.
