Lady Indians fall to 0-4 with 7-2 loss to Truckee

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team began Division 3A North play on Friday afternoon, beginning slowly against Truckee and falling to 0-4 on the season — beginning the year with an 0-3 mark in the Spring Creek Cup — the Lady Wolverines putting up goals in bunches and winning by a final score of 7-2.

In the early stages of the contest, the Lady Indians found successful stretches — creating offensive opportunities with some regularity.

Sophomore Abi Ramirez nearly broke free for an unopposed goal but was stuffed by the advancing Truckee keeper, and junior Peyton Jacaway’s rebound attempt was saved by the goalie — who got off the ground and recovered for the stop.

Jacaway had another shot from the right wing but sent the ball wide to the right of the frame, and she later fired a free kick but smacked the shot off of the Lady Wolverines’ wall.

In the meantime, Truckee made a few advances of its own — missing one shot wide to the left from the right wing and having another shot saved by freshman Aryah Checketts.

However, the Lady Wolverines changed the complexion of the outcome in the 12th minute — No. 5 (names not listed on the roster) finding a wide-open look in the box on a cross from No. 4 — opening a 1-0 lead.