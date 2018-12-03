RENO – After falling 46-43 to Galena to open the High Sierra Winter Classic, the Elko girls basketball team scored in double digits in just two of eight quarters during the last two games – going scoreless in one frame.
To close the tournament, Elko fell to 0-3 on the season with losses of 46-32 on Friday to Damonte Ranch and 60-23 on Saturday to perennial-powerhouse Reno.
Versus Damonte Ranch
Elko was in the ballgame until the fourth quarter – the eight-minute stretch providing the difference between a loss for the Lady Indians and a victory for the Lady Mustangs.
Entering the fourth, the game was tied up at 32-all.
In the final period, Elko was blanked – outscored 14-0 – resulting in the 46-32 difference.
The Lady Indians held a slight edge of 8-7 after the first quarter and grabbed a five-point, 23-18 lead at the break after a 15-11 surplus in the second period.
In the third, Damonte Ranch fought back – dropping the Lady Indians to nine points while hanging up 14 of their own.
The Lady Mustangs duplicated their offensive output with 14 points in the fourth, but the defense shut Elko down – goose egg.
Damonte Ranch sophomore guard Alyssa Barnard dominated the action, scoring more than half of her team’s 46 points with a game-high 24, knocking down two 3s.
Senior Alexis Elquist scored in double digits with a team-best 10 points for the Lady Indians, knocking two triples in the third quarter.
Freshman point guard Jersey Tsosie neared double figures for Elko with nine points – scoring eight in the first half – followed by eight points from junior Katie Ross, all coming before the break.
Alexis Wright and Cameron Lewis scored six points apiece for the Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Indians finished with only five players who scored in the contest.
Elko coach Kaaren Ross said it is “hard to win games when you can’t score in the fourth.”
Versus Reno
Against the Lady Huskies, the rout was on early.
Elko finished with 10 points in the first quarter but gave up a game-high 23 in the frame, quickly falling behind by 13.
The Lady Indians posted just two points in the second period, while Reno built a halftime lead of 36-12 with a 13-point frame.
In the third, the Lady Huskies outscored the Lady Indians 15-3, taking a 51-15 lead into the fourth – the Lady Indians hanging up just five points in the second and third quarters combined.
With the game a 36-point affair, Reno went to its bench and still took the high side of a 9-8 period to close the game, cruising to a 60-23 victory.
The Lady Huskies dominated with balance – only one player scoring in double digits – led by 11 points from senior guard Kai Ramos, who dropped nine in the first half.
Elquist tied for the game with 11 points and hit one of the Lady Indians’ two 3s – junior Izzy Eklund draining the other triple – but no other player on Elko’s roster mounted more than two points.
Reno finished with seven players who scored six or more points; senior forward Mia Wilmot and junior post Maddie Schults each adding nine.
Senior Kaitlynn wing Kaitlynn Biassou scored six of her eight points in the first half, and junior guards Hana Hackbusch (two 3s in the second quarter) and Annika Sorenson scored seven points apiece.
Sophomore Tessa Ziegler booked all six of her points in the second half, and sophomore Avery Grogan tallied Reno’s other three – giving the Lady Huskies six triples in the contest.
“Reno is incredibly quick and strong, well-coached and has fabulous athletes,” Ross said.
The Lady Indians will have a week and a half to try to figure out how to put the ball in the bucket, tipping off league play of the Division 3A North against Fernley at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.