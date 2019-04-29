WINNEMUCCA – The Elko softball team is fighting an uphill battle for a first-round bye.
The Lady Indians entered their road series as the No. 2 seed in the Division 3A North, but No. 3 Lowry had other plans for Elko – drilling Elko 13-0 in the Friday’s opener and pulling away for a 16-9 win Saturday’s finale.
Game One
The Lady Indians were never in the game Friday afternoon, Elko making just two hits in the entire contest – the defense coughing up seven errors.
One of Elko’s two knocks actually came on the first at-bat of the ballgame, sophomore Lexi Schweer hammering a leadoff double in the top of the first.
Lowry went up 2-0 in the home half, junior Sierra Maestrejuan driving in freshman Bailey Hayes with a base knock.
Senior Sydney Connors scored on a passed ball for a two-run lead.
An error in right field allowed junior Kelcey Cooper to score in the bottom of the second, and Hayes scored for the second time on an RBI single by Connors.
Another error in right field gave Connors a free run, and senior Madi McClellan opened a 6-0 lead on the second RBI single from Maestrejuan.
Schweer tallied Elko’s final hit in the top of the third with a two-out base knock, stranded by a groundout.
Back to work for the Lady Bucks.
In the home half, Cooper drove in a pair with a line drive up the middle – crossing freshman Kenzie Dowd-Smith and sophomore Alexus Gomez.
With two outs, Lowry kept the hammer down.
Cooper crossed on an RBI single from McClellan, Maestrejuan notching her third RBI base knock and scoring Hayes for a 10-run lead.
Sophomore Mackenzie Salas-Begay kept the ball rolling with a two-run base knock that brought around McClellan and Maestrejuan.
The rout was on, 12-0.
Connors plated the final run with a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth, Cooper scoring on the play.
In the top of fifth, Elko was retired in order for the third time in five innings on a Salas-Begay punchout.
The Lady Indians fell into a tie with the Lady Bucks in the league standings, Lowry owning the series opener 13-0.
In the circle, Salas-Begay threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts and now walks for a complete-game shutout.
Elko finished 2-for-17 at the dish, Schweer tallying both hits with a double and a base knock.
In four innings of offense, Lowry racked up 14 hits with 10 RBIs – taking full advantage of seven Elko errors.
Stats
Elko pitching: Breanna Whitted 4 IP 14 H 13 R 5 ER 2 BB 4 K.
Elko batting: Schweer 2-2. 2B: Schweer.
Game Two
The Lady Indians put up a better fight in the series finale Saturday – knocking 10 hits – but Lowry tallied 12 and Elko could not hang one defensively, committing five errors for a grand total of 12 in two games.
Each team scored three runs in the first inning.
Junior Breanna Whitted put the Lady Indians on the board with a two-run line drive – an error in center field costing the Lady Bucks – Schweer and senior Lauryn Guenin rolling home.
Freshman Emery Lesbo scored the third run with a fielder’s choice by junior Madi Murray.
In the bottom half, Lowry answered with three runs of its own – all coming with two outs.
Connors singled, McClellan was hit by a pitch and Maestrejuan drew a walk – loading the bases.
Quickly cleared.
Salas-Begay smoked a three-RBI double to center field, tying the game.
Lowry went up 4-3 in the bottom of the second, an error at third base with two away handing Dowd-Smith a trip across the plate.
Elko evened the score with a two-out run in the top of the third.
Senior Kenzie Ratliff put runners on first and second with a pop fly, and Murray scored on another pop fly to left to junior Caresse Basaraba.
The Lady Bucks put up a big number in the home half.
Dowd-Smith opened a 6-4 with a two-run single that sent in Salas-Begay and sophomore Kayleen Urain.
With two outs, miscues killed Elko – resulting in three runs.
Gomez scored on a passed ball, and an error in right field gave running room for Dowd-Smith and Hayes – Lowry up five at 9-4.
The Lady Indians gained a run back in the top of the fifth, Whitted scoring on a two-out base knock by Ratliff to right field.
Two-out bugaboo once again for Elko in the home half.
Cooper crossed on an error at short, and McClellan crossed for a six-run lead on a grounder to left by Salas-Begay.
Elko fought back valiantly in the top of the sixth.
Schweer drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a sac bunt by Guenin and scored on a triple to right by Lesbo.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo followed with a base knock on a bunt, placing runners on the corners – the bases loaded when Whitted was hit by a pitch.
Lesbo scored on a groundout fielder’s choice by Murray, and an error at first base gave Rizo a run – the rally continued by an RBI single up the gut by senior Jacqueline Pete.
Murray scored on the throw, pulling Elko to within two at 11-9.
An error in right field spelled trouble for a comeback in the bottom half, Urain opening a three-run lead.
A one-out HBP to Cooper and a walk to Hayes loaded the bases, setting the stage for a grand salami.
Connors saw the first pitch for a strike and unloaded on the second offering, giving the Lady Bucks a seven-run cushion with a grand-slam yard job over the fence in right field – going the opposite way for the dagger.
Elko managed just a one-out single by Schweer in the top of the seventh, the game ending with a fielder’s choice and a groundout.
The Lady Indians had their moments but the ups were outweighed by some down stretches and mistakes, costing Elko its chance at No. 2 with a 16-9 loss.
Stats
Elko pitching: Rylee Ferguson 6 IP 12 H 16 R 9 ER 7 BB 2 K.
Elko batting: Pete 2-3 RBI, Lesbo 2-4 RBI 2 R, Ratliff 2-4 RBI, Basaraba 1-3 RBI, Schweer 1-3 2 R, Guenin 1-3 R, Rizo 1-4 R. 3B: Lesbo.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (12-4 in league) will face the daunting task of taking down undefeated and No. 1 Fernley at 2 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field, Elko closing the regular season with senior day at noon Saturday.
