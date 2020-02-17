Lady Indians finish on high note

Jacaway buried a midrange jumper, freshman Avery Beatty scored after a steal, Eklund booked a bunny from another turnover and Jacaway cashed an in-and-out, back-in buzzer beater for a 19-9 lead.

Eklund went 1-for-2 at the line to start the second quarter, Morrell following with a jumper from the middle.

Thayer completed a three-point play from the stripe after an And-1, but Jacaway reached double digits of her own with another J.

Tanner hit a free throw after an offensive board and made another follow-up finish for a 3-0 spurt, but Ross nailed a fade-away jumper over the defense.

From the post, Tanner tallied her third field goal of the contest for the Lady Wolverines.

Elko went back to the front by double figures with another deuce by Jacaway — her sixth field goal of the half — Truckee sophomore Ryan Flynn answering with a long two.

The Lady Indians beat the clock for the second quarter in a row, junior Sydnee Patterson putting up a shot after an offensive board.

At the half, Elko was in control by 11 points with the score at 30-19.