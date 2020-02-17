Lady Indians finish on high note

TRUCKEE, California — The outcome of the contest had absolutely no impact on postseason seeding, but ending the regular season on a high note is always a plus.
On Saturday, the Elko girls basketball team went out winners against No. 2 Truckee by a final score of 46-32 — splitting the season series — the Lady Indians closing with the No. 5 seed of the Division 3A North regional tournament.
Freshman Peyton Jacaway kicked off the scoring for the Lady Indians with a deuce, Truckee junior Emma Cooley opening a 3-2 lead with a triple.
Elko senior Katie Ross knocked down an elbow jumper from a pass by senior Izzy Eklund, but Cooley put the Lady Wolverines to the front with a pair of free throws.
The Lady Indians began a 5-0 run with an offensive put-back by junior Olivia Morrell, followed by a bucket on the break from Eklund and a free throw by Ross.
Junior Lauren Tanner stemmed the streak with a jumper from the left side for Truckee, answered with a long two by Jacaway.
Junior Annika Thayer worked to a deep position in the post for the Lady Wolverines, but Elko closed the period with an 8-0 burst.
Jacaway buried a midrange jumper, freshman Avery Beatty scored after a steal, Eklund booked a bunny from another turnover and Jacaway cashed an in-and-out, back-in buzzer beater for a 19-9 lead.
Eklund went 1-for-2 at the line to start the second quarter, Morrell following with a jumper from the middle.
Thayer completed a three-point play from the stripe after an And-1, but Jacaway reached double digits of her own with another J.
Tanner hit a free throw after an offensive board and made another follow-up finish for a 3-0 spurt, but Ross nailed a fade-away jumper over the defense.
From the post, Tanner tallied her third field goal of the contest for the Lady Wolverines.
Elko went back to the front by double figures with another deuce by Jacaway — her sixth field goal of the half — Truckee sophomore Ryan Flynn answering with a long two.
The Lady Indians beat the clock for the second quarter in a row, junior Sydnee Patterson putting up a shot after an offensive board.
At the half, Elko was in control by 11 points with the score at 30-19.
Cooley splashed her second three of the contest early in the third quarter — Ross going 1-for-2 at the line on the other end — and Cooley’s third three brought Truckee to within six at 31-27.
A pair of free throws by senior Emily Monson sliced the deficit to four with a 7-0 run, but Izzy Eklund drilled a timely two from distance for the Lady Indians — Beatty following with a deep, deep three.
Thayer made a clean trip to the stripe, but the third quarter closed with picture-perfect passing by Elko — the ball finding Ross for an easy bucket.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Indians led by nine at 38-29.
Unlike the first meeting, Elko did not fold down the stretch.
Beatty scored from a dish by Eklund, and Ross booked a bucket from a spin move for a 42-19 lead.
Flynn banked a three for Truckee, but Patterson capped the contest with consecutive scores — dropping a pull-up jumper and a shot from the baseline.
At the final buzzer, Elko closed the season with a 46-32 victory.
Jacaway scored all of her game-high 12 points in the first half, joined in double figures by 10 points from Ross.
Eklund and Beatty finished with seven points apiece, Patterson added six points and Morrell rounded out the Elko offense with four points.
Cooley booked nine of her team-high 11 points on three 3s, and Tanner and Thayer each finished with seven points.
Flynn scored five points, and Truckee’s scoring was capped by a two free throws from Monson.
The Lady Indians improved to 13-12 overall and 11-7 in league, the Lady Wolverines falling to 19-5 overall and 14-4 in the Division 3A North.
ELKO — 19 — 11 — 8 — 8 — 46 Total
TRUCKEE — 9 — 10 — 10 — 3 — 32 Total
Versus North Valleys
On Friday, the Lady Indians opened their road trip with an easy 51-25 victory over North Valleys.
Elko built a sizeable advantage early with runs of 13-4 and 12-6 in the first and second periods for a halftime lead of 25-10.
In the third, both teams put up 11 points but the Lady Indians pulled away in the fourth with a 15-4 streak.
Jacaway and Ross led the way with 13 point apiece, senior Summer Nielsen and Eklund each scoring eight points.
Freshman Aurora Eklund posted five points, and the offense for Elko was closed with two points apiece for Beatty and Morrell.
North Valleys was paced by 12 points from junior Georgia Wallin-Reed, and senior Ileana Ruiz finished with seven points.
The scoring for the Lady Panthers was rounded out by two points each from junior Alexia Pena, freshman Hailey Calderon-Martinez and senior Skyler Curwen.
ELKO — 13 — 12 — 11 — 15 — 51 Total
NORTH VALLEYS — 4 — 6 — 11 — 4 — 25 Total
Up Next
The No. 5 Lady Indians will face a familiar foe in the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament, ending the action at 8 p.m. Thursday versus No. 4 Spring Creek (15-10 overall, 12-6 in league) in Fallon.
The Lady Spartans won both meetings during the regular season — a pair of hotly-contested ballgames — by scores of 41-37 on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek, and 49-44 on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium.