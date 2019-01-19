DAYTON – After falling behind 9-8 early Saturday on three-quick 3s by Dayton, the Elko girls basketball team woke up offensively and defensively – closing the game with a 41-8 run – the Lady Indians winning consecutive games for the first time of the season with a 49-17 victory.
Freshman Jersey Tsosie worked free around a screen and curled for the first bucket, scoring Elko’s second basket on a post feed from senior Alexis Elquist for a 4-0 lead.
Senior Aleea McGill-Howe buried a three for the Lady Dust Devils and should have been awarded a four-point try as she was bull-dozed on the attempt.
The Lady Indians tallied four straight with an offensive put-back by junior Katie Ross from a weak-side board, the hero from Friday’s one-point victory against South Tahoe – sophomore Olivia Morrell – draining a long two for an 8-3 lead.
Elko did not defend the arc on consecutive possessions, senior Elizabeth Vincent sticking a triple and McGill-Howe hammering her second three, the Lady Dust Devils going up one at 9-8.
Dayton surpassed its Friday-night total of two points in a 43-2 loss to Spring Creek in the first half of the first quarter Saturday with three strikes from distance.
The Lady Indians regained the lead with a spin and a bank on the block by Elquist, followed by a friendly roll off the back of the iron for Morrell’s second bucket.
The quarter closed with Elko on top 12-9.
Junior Izzy Eklund scored from an inbound pass for his first score of the contest, opening the second period with a 14-9 lead.
Elko went up seven with a cut by Ross to the basket for an 8-0 run, Elquist finding her in stride for a 16-9 advantage with 5:12 on the clock.
Dayton’s offense continued to come exclusively from outside the arc, despite a missed triple – drawing a foul on the three-point launch – McGill-Howe pulling the Lady Dust Devils to within four with three makes from the charity stripe.
Morrell missed the front end of a trip to the line but sank the second freebie.
Junior Summer Nielsen forced an over-and-back turnover and drilled a jumper from just inside the arc, but Elko fouled once more on a Dayton three – McGill-How making the first attempt, missing the second and the Lady Dust Devils being called for a lane violation on the third try.
She reached double figures and scored 10 of Dayton’s 13 points, but the Lady Indians led by six at 19-13 – Ross sinking a pair of free throws for the final points of the half.
Despite an eight-point cushion, Elko and Dayton both struggled to score with any regularity – each finishing with single digits in the second period – the Lady Indians leading 21-13 at the break.
The Lady Indians turned defense into quick offense, Elko’s press creating consecutive turnovers for back-to-back buckets – Tsosie scoring on an underhanded flip and Elquist taking the next takeaway the distance for a layup and a 12-point lead.
McGill-Howe did not start the second half, leaving the Lady Dust Devils at a ball-handling disadvantage, Elko creating havoc in both the backcourt and on the wings.
Tsosie made a free throw and Elko grabbed a double-up advantage of 26-13, a pair from the line by Elquist opening a 15-point lead.
The Tsosie-Elquist show continued, a pair of freebies by Tsosie giving her five in the period and nine for the game.
Dayton’s first two-point field goal of the day came by junior Samantha Cleland midway through the third quarter, but the Indians quickly answered with a baseline jumper by sophomore Zoe Blair and a bucket by Ross ahead of the pack.
Tsosie hit a free throw and opened a 20-point lead with her 10th point of the game, making another 1-for-2 trip to the line to close the period.
She scored seven of Elko’s frame-high 15 points in the third quarter – the defense limiting Dayton to two points in the period – the Lady Indians taking a 36-15 lead in the fourth.
Sophomore Sydnee Patterson began the final frame with an offensive rebound and finish for a 38-15 advantage.
Ross reached double digits with a midrange pull-up, also making a free throw for a 26-point lead.
Morrell finished and pushed the Lady Indians to a 43-15 advantage near the midway point of the fourth.
A hoop was cashed by Eklund as she absorbed major contact for an And-1, opening a 30-point lead.
With two minutes remaining, Patterson scored in the post for her second bucket of the fourth.
A deuce by sophomore Faith Reid from an offensive board brought the deficit back to 30 at 47-17 for the Lady Dust Devils’ first points of the period and last of the game.
Patterson notched her third bucket of the quarter, capping the contest.
Elko overcame an initial challenge from hot shooting by Dayton from distance early on, the Lady Indians limiting the Lady Dust Devils to a pair of field goals in the second half.
The Lady Indians won consecutive contests for the first time of the season, outscoring Dayton 41-8 after the Lady Dust Devils took a 9-8 lead, Elko improving to 4-5 in the Division 3A North with a 49-17 victory.
Dayton dropped to 1-8 in league in league play.
Elko finished with two players in double figures, led by 11 points from both Tsosie and Ross.
McGill-Howe scored all of her team-high 10 points for Dayton in the first half – hitting two 3s – the roster rounded out by a three from Vincent and a deuce each for Cleland and Reid.
Up Next
Elko will prepare for yet another road trip, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday against Sparks (0-10 overall, 0-9 in league) and 1 p.m. Saturday versus Fernley (8-9 overall, 5-4 in league).
The Lady Vaqueros lost each of their weekend contests, falling 52-43 on Friday to Lowry, in Winnemucca, Fernley giving two-time defending-state champ Fallon a mighty push – the Lady Greenwave overcoming a 29-22 halftime deficit Saturday and rallying for a 50-41 home win thanks to a 21-10 advantage in the third quarter.
*Spring Creek improved to 8-1 in league play with a 20-point, 47-27 victory Saturday in South Tahoe, radio signal for the contest unavailable.
