ELKO — Coming off a tie against defending state champion Truckee — despite not playing its best ball — the Elko girls soccer team looked much improved Friday night.
The Lady Indians, despite not scoring in the first half, rolled out the goals after the break in a 3-0 victory over North Valleys.
Elko’s lack of goal production early did not come from a lack of chances.
The Lady Indians created several opportunities with better touches, a majority of possession and improved anticipation.
Also, never underestimate hustle.
Despite a few shots from senior Summer Nielsen, freshman Peyton Jacaway and freshman Avery Beatty — Elko did not take advantage of all of its chances.
The Lady Indians were not pulling the foot back and booting the ball from just outside the 18-yard box.
Beatty tagged a solid rip that was deflected by the North Valleys goalie, Elko not knocking in the corner kick.
Nielsen created another chance from the right wing, sending her ball wide to the right.
On the other end, junior goalie Elayna Orr made a solid save for the Lady Indians.
Sophomore Liz Luna booted a ball from the edge of the box for Elko, the shot trickling wide-right.
On a high bounce, Nielsen lifted the ball over the frame from the middle of the field.
Toward the end of the half, the Lady Panthers found some looks — runners coming open — Orr making some saves for Elko, including one from a hammered ball from the right side that was bending back to the left.
A North Valleys player dribbled down the field by herself, crossing over multiple defenders and taking a shot near the break — Orr making another stuff.
At the break, the Lady Indians dominated the action but found themselves in another scoreless tie.
In the second half, the Lady Indians let loose with their feet — taking the shots they were passing up in the first half.
Following a hard miss by senior Dariahn Primeaux, the aggression paid dividends.
On another shot that was initially deflected, senior Kaitlyn Walton ran to contact and poked the ball into the frame in the 43rd minute for a 1-0 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
She added another attempt moments later, Nielsen earning a kick from the right side.
The attempts began to mount, Walton launching another and Jacaway hitting a ball wide to the left of the frame.
Elko earned a corner kick from another attack, players crashing the middle but knocking the ball over the net.
Another kick by Nielsen was saved, but Walton nearly added another follow-up score as she crashed into the goalie during the save.
Beatty absolutely knocked the air out of the ball, screaming a shot narrowly left of the frame.
In the 61st minute, Walton tallied her first multi-goal game.
The keeper came forward and deflected the ball, but Walton stayed on her feet — stepping around to the right and pasting her second goal of the contest into an open net.
Just seven minutes removed from a 2-0 advantage, Elko went up three.
Jacaway dribbled down the middle and went to the right side, dropping a cross back to Primeaux in the center of the pitch.
She tattooed a shot from distance, lofting a ball over the head of the goalie in the 68th minute.
In the closing moments, Elko’s defense became scattered and lost some focus — nearly allowing a few goals.
In the back end, senior Olivia Smales and Orr denied several offerings.
On the back-right side of the defense, junior Jenna Kidwell applied lots of pressure to the girls she guarded.
At the final whistle, Elko got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory — riding a wave of assertive, aggressive plays in the second half.
The Lady Indians improved to 5-4-5 in the Division 3A North, dropping the Lady Panthers to 6-10-I in league.
Up Next
Elko will close the home stand against Sparks at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.