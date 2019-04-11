ELKO – After 25 straight losses, No. 26 was the magic number for the Elko softball team to get over the hump against the Lady Greenwave.
With a 13-9 victory Saturday over Fallon, the Lady Indians ended a winless streak against the Lady Greenwave that lasted more than 11 years.
Elko (8-2 in league play) has taken control of No. 2 in the Division 3A North standings.
The Lady Indians must now have the ability to ride the confidence associated with overcoming the defending state champions and also possess the capacity to turn the page and focus on taking down North Valleys (3-4 in league).
Generally completing two-game series in two days, the schedule has been changed – Elko now hosting the Lady Panthers in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
North Valleys has completed three series, opening the season with a sweep of South Tahoe (1-9 in league) by scores of 14-4 and 23-2.
The Lady Panthers split their contests with Sparks (4-4 in league), losing the series opener 7-3 but bouncing back with a blowout win of 19-3.
Against No. 1 and unbeaten Fernley (10-0 in 3A North), the Lady Vaqueros rolled over North Valleys in a 19-0 shutout and closed with a 12-1 victory.
North Valleys only managed to complete one game against Lowry (5-2 in league), the Lady Buckaroos winning 13-3 in five innings.
Of players with double-digit plate appearances, North Valleys is led by a .353 batting average from senior Samantha Martinez, who has four RBIs.
Sophomore Lexey Guerrero is hitting .333 and has driven in six runs, junior Brytlee Hanson-Rollman batting .308 with two doubles and six RBIs.
North Valley’s run production is led by nine RBIs from junior Skyler Curwin – who also tops the team with three doubles – sophomore Alyssa Nicholson going for one double and driving in seven runs.
In just six ABs, senior Hunter Whitton has tallied four hits – two going for extra bases with a double and a triple – driving in six runs.
In eight at-bats, junior Quincy Love has hit four singles and tallied an RBI.
The Lady Panthers have almost exclusively relied on the arms of sophomore Alexis Wagner and Hanson-Rollman.
Over 19-1/3 innings, Wagner has posted a 2-2 record with 12 strikeouts and four walks with a 4.71 earned-run average.
Despite a 2.40 ERA, Hanson-Rollman is still looking for her first win – punching out four batters and walking a pair in 11-2/3 innings of work.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo leads the Lady Indians with a .486 batting average, five doubles and 15 RBIs – ranking sixth in the 3A North in batting average, tying for fourth in doubles and splitting seventh in runs driven in.
She kick-started Elko’s 13-9 win over Fallon with a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, marking her first deep shot of the season.
Senior Jacqueline Pete is hitting .432 with three doubles, tying for the team high with two homers and adding a triple – matching Rizo with six extra-base knocks – driving in eight runs.
She ended the victory against Fallon with an unassisted, line-out double play at short.
Sophomore Emery Lesbo woke up her stick Saturday against the Lady Greenwave, her two-run bomb in the top of the seventh giving the Lady Indians a four-run lead they would not surrender.
Lesbo is hitting .385 and is tied with Pete for the team high with two homers, driving seven runs.
In her first season on varsity, sophomore Lexi Schweer has been lights out – batting .359 with three doubles and a homer and ranking second on the team with 14 RBIs.
Junior Madi Murray is Elko’s fifth and final .300-plus hitter, her average currently reading the same forward as backward at .343 with a double and seven RBIs.
Senior pitcher Breanna Whitted leads the Lady Indians with five wins, striking out 41 batters and walking 21 over 41-1/3 innings with a 5.25 ERA.
Sophomore Rylee Ferguson earned one of her three wins Saturday against Fallon.
For the season, she has thrown 24-2/3 innings – striking out 23 hitters and walking 16 with a team-best 3.12 ERA.
Game Times
Elko will play North Valleys in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field.
