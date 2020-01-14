Lady Indians give away game late

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team didn’t quit on Saturday, but the Lady Indians stopped doing the things that made them successful during the second and third quarters against Truckee.
Elko lost its chance to move into third place of the Division 3A North standings with a 47-44 loss to the Lady Wolverines, a game in which the Lady Indians led by eight points in the fourth quarter — turning the ball over, missing free throws and leaving shooters open — Truckee sinking shots both from the field and at the stripe with the game on the line.
Truckee improved to 5-1 in league play, Elko dropping to 5-3 in the 3A North.
The Lady Wolverines grabbed the lead with a deuce by senior Emily Monson from an assist by sophomore Ryan Flynn.
A long two by Elko freshman Peyton Jacaway from a pass by senior Katie Ross tied the contest, and Jacaway railed a three for a 5-2 advantage.
The margin was slimmed to one with a bucket in the paint from an offensive rebound by Truckee junior Annika Thayer, who used her size advantage for another easy deuce and a 6-5 lead.
Senior Elena Friedman and junior Emma Cooley each went 1-for-2 at the line for the Lady Wolverines, the 6-0 run stopped by a midrange floater by Jacaway for her third field goal of the frame.
Elko took a 9-8 lead on a turnaround jumper by Ross, but Truckee closed the period on a 5-0 run from another freebie by Cooley, an inbound toss to Thayer for a bucket inside and a length-of the-floor push for a layup by junior Lauren Tanner.
At the end of one, the Lady Wolverines led 13-9.
Elko came out strong in the second quarter, starting with a pair of free throws by freshman Aurora Eklund.
Thayer grabbed her own miss and finished for Truckee, but Eklund kissed a shot off the window for a deuce on the other end.
Senior Izzy Eklund made a free throw after grabbing a steal, the Lady Indians’ press defense after scores wreaking havoc on the Lady Wolverines’ ability to get the ball down the floor.
Senior Summer Nielsen hit a shot from a pass by junior Sydnee Patterson — giving Elko a 16-15 lead — and Ross’ second bucket opened an 18-15 advantage, Izzy Eklund pushing the margin to five with a baseline jumper.
Monson connected on a pair of free throws and ended a 9-0 run, but Ross buried a tough fall-away jumper in return.
Tanner made 1-of-2 at the stripe for Truckee, but Ross drove across the lane from her left to her right and opened a 24-18 lead.
Truckee may have saved the game with a slight rally toward the end of the half — benefiting from Elko turnovers — Tanner grabbing a loose ball and sticking a runner, sophomore Jasmine Harris scoring on a picture-perfect break without the ball touching the floor.
Going to the locker room, Elko found a 24-22 lead with a 13-9 run in the second period.
In the third, the Lady Indians increased their advantage by two.
Izzy Eklund scored with a layup on the right block, but Monson answered with a deuce on the other end.
A strong drive and finish by Jacaway was followed by a bucket for Ross ahead of the pack, and Izzy Eklund drained a pull-up jumper from midrange for a 32-24 lead.
However, the Lady Wolverines made another 4-0 run to close the frame — Cooley penetrating the defense for a layup and Thayer adding another deuce.
Entering the fourth, Elko led by four with the score at 32-28.
Ross scored off the bounce for a 36-28 lead and Jacaway jetted to the tin for a layup after a steal.
Thayer scored easily inside for Truckee, but Jacaway drained a shot off the dribble for an eight-point lead with the score at 38-30.
With a 1-for-2 trip at the line, Thayer trimmed the deficit and Flynn got a friendly bounce.
The Lady Indians did not pick up the ball handler, allowing Tanner to drive right down Main Street unevaded for a layup.
Jacaway pushed the lead back to seven with a deuce from an assist by Izzy Eklund, but Elko left the girl they couldn’t allow to shoot wide open — Cooley burying a corner three from the right side.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lady Indians blew several layups after working the ball into great spots, but Aurora Eklund knocked down a pair of free throws for a 42-38 lead.
However, Elko helped on dribble penetration and gave Cooley another clean look at the rim from distance — bottoms — her second three of the quarter pulling Truckee to within one at 42-41.
Instead of staying aggressive, Elko pulled its offense away from the basket — running a weave, trying to hand the ball off to one another — turning the ball over.
Eklund made a huge defensive play and drew a charge on the other side, but the Lady Indians missed the front end of a one-and-one with 48 seconds on the clock and fouled the girl who grabbed the defensive board.
Flynn did not miss the single-bonus freebie, sinking both shots at the stripe and giving Truckee a 43-42 lead.
Elko went back to a more aggressive approach and pushed the ball down the floor but missed a running bank and fouled once again.
Thayer drained both shots at the line and opened a 45-41 advantage.
Ross kept the Lady Indians alive with a runner in the lane with 15.8 ticks remaining, but the Lady Wolverines were as cool as cucumbers from the line — Tanner burying both attempts.
Trailing by three, Elko’s last-ditch triple from the right corner bounced off the side of the backboard — Truckee closing the contest on a 17-6 run and a 19-12 advantage in the fourth for a 47-44 win.
Jacaway and Thayer each led the way for their respective squads, scoring 15 points apiece.
Ross finished with 14 points for the Lady Indians, Cooley scoring six of her 10 points and nailing two 3s in the fourth quarter for the Lady Wolverines.
Tanner neared double digits with nine points for Truckee.
Izzy Eklund finished with seven points for Elko, Aurora Eklund added six points and Nielsen closed out Elko’s offense with a deuce.
Monson tallied six points for the Lady Wolverines, Flynn booked all four of her points in the fourth, Harris added two points and Friedman capped Truckee’s scoring with a free throw.
TRUCKEE — 13 — 9 — 6 — 19 — 47 Total
ELKO — 9 — 15 — 8 — 12 — 44 Total
Versus North Valleys
Elko began its home stand with an easy victory Friday night, dominating North Valleys from the onset for a 57-34 victory.
The Lady Indians more than doubled the Lady Panthers in the first with a 15-7 advantage but narrowly edged North Valleys 10-8 in the second for a 25-15 lead at the break.
Elko commanded the contest with a 14-6 run in the third quarter and added a five-point, 18-13 tally in the fourth for a 23-point win.
Ross scored a game-high 17 points, Jacaway following with 13 points for Elko — giving the Lady Indians two double-digit scorers.
Izzy Eklund and Patterson finished with six points apiece, Elko gaining five points from freshman Avery Beatty and four points each from junior Sidnee Auge and senior Victoria Navarro — the offense closed by two points from junior Olivia Morrell.
North Valleys was led by 11 points from freshman Hailey Calderon-Martinez — who hammered three 3s — junior Alexia Pena adding seven points.
Junior Georgia Wallin-Reed and senior Ileana Ruiz scored five points apiece, senior Skyler Curwen finished with three points, sophomore Jayden Taylor notched a deuce and the Lady Panthers’ scoring was rounded off by a free throw from freshman Meletava Fonohea.
NORTH VALLEYS — 7 — 8 — 6 — 13 — 34 Total
ELKO — 15 — 10 — 14 — 18 — 57 Total
Up Next
The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) will wrap up the first half of the 3A North schedule in a potential swing game versus the Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.