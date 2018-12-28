JEROME, Idaho – The Elko girls basketball team finished with a 1-2 record at the Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament, in Jerome, Idaho.
The Lady Indians lost each of their games Thursday, falling 50-24 to Madison (Rexburg, Idaho) and 48-38 to Gooding.
Elko bounced back for its only victory of the tournament Friday, posting its best offensive output in a 51-47 win over Burley.
Versus Madison
Despite the fact Madison entered Friday’s contest with a 3-8 record, the Lady Bobcats dusted the Lady Indians by 26 points.
Elko was shut down and held to single digits in every period of the ballgame.
Madison led 14-8 after the first quarter, extending to a 26-15 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was the breaking point, a frame in which the Lady Bobcats outscored the Lady Indians 17-6.
Entering the fourth, Madison led by more than double at 43-21.
Neither offense mounted points in the final frame, Elko notching three and Madison adding one with the game already decided.
Madison thumped the Lady Indians by a final score of 50-24.
Junior Izzy Eklund led the Lady Indians with 10 points, hitting two 3s.
Senior Alexis Elquist posted six points for Elko, and junior Marrisa Valdez added four points.
Junior Katie Ross and sophomore Olivia Morrell each closed with two points.
*Names are not listed on Madison’s roster, but the Lady Bobcats posted three double-digit scorers and five players scored six points or more.
Versus Gooding
Offense was once again Elko’s downfall in Thursday’s 48-38 loss to Gooding.
The Lady Indians were consistent – posting 19 points in each half – but Elko gave up 30 in the first half to the Lady Senators.
Gooding scored a frame-high 17 points in the first quarter and took an eight-point lead, the Lady Senators outscoring Elko 13-10 in the second.
At the break, the Lady Indians trailed 30-19.
Elko was limited to nine points in the third quarter and allowed 13 more, Gooding building a 43-28 advantage entering the fourth.
The Lady Indians shut down Gooding to five points in the final frame and mounted 10 of their own, but Elko was unable to overcame the 15-point deficit and fell by a final score of 48-38.
Senior Grace Parker led all scorers with 22 points, Gooding gaining another double-digit effort from senior Erika Anthony’s 14 points.
Elquist scored 21 points for the Lady Indians, drilling three 3s.
Ross also reached double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Only four Elko players scored in the game, sophomore Sydnee Patterson adding four points and sophomore Zoe Blair closing with a deuce.
Versus Burley
The Lady Indians broke free on the offensive side Friday, needing nearly every point in a 51-47 win against Burley.
Elko made a much better start, taking a five-point lead of 14-9.
However, the tables turned in the second period – Burley outscoring the Lady Indians 18-9 in the frame – the Lady Bobcats taking a 27-23 lead to the locker room.
The third quarter played out a dead heat, each team scoring 12 points.
In money time, Elko was money.
The Lady Indians posted their tournament high for any frame in three games – scoring 16 points – the defense locking up Burley and shutting down the Lady Bobcats to single digits with eight.
Elko gained a needed win and a confidence booster with a 51-47 victory.
Elquist dropped a game-high 20 points and was red-hot from beyond the arc, splashing five 3s.
Senior center Quinlyn Ontiveros gave the Lady Indians fits in the middle, scoring a team-best 19 points for Burley.
The Lady Bobcats gained a double-digit scorer in senior Kinzlee Bowers, who finished with 12 points.
Ross approached double figures with nine points for Elko, Eklund and junior Summer Nielsen each scoring six points.
Junior Carrie Baker finished with eight points for Burley, sophomore Kelsie Pope adding six.
Senior Nevada Wachob posted four points for the Lady Indians, Valdez hit a three and Patterson buried two free throws – Morrell adding one.
The Lady Bobcats only had five girls who found the scorebook, junior Nicole Anderton adding a pair of freebies.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (2-8 overall, 1-3 in 3A North) will return to league action at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 against North Valleys, in Reno.
