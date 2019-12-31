Lady Indians go 1-3 in Vegas, lose finale by 1

LAS VEGAS — In four tries during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Elko girls basketball team found the win column one time — dropping its first two games, winning the third and falling a point shy in the finale.
Versus Perry
Tipping off the tournament versus Perry (Gilbert, Arizona), the Lady Indians were gashed defensively — losing by 31 points in a 72-41 contest.
Perry was consistent throughout, never scoring less than 13 points in any frame.
The Lady Pumas pounced early with a 19-10 advantage in the first quarter and a 13-9 run in the second, leading 32-19 at the break.
In the second half, Perry put up another 19 points from the locker room — Elko scoring 12 in the period — building a 51-31 lead going to the fourth.
In the final frame, the lead went from 20 to 31 with a 21-point explosion by the Lady Pumas — the Lady Indians barely reaching double digits with 10.
The consistent separation throughout — paired with a flurry late — led to a 72-41 win for Perry.
Elko’s Katie Ross scored the ball with regularity for the Lady Indians and finished with a team-high 20 points — shooting 8-for-16 from the floor — adding three rebounds.
Sophomore Jersey Tsosie scored in double figures with 11 points and posted two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Senior Izzy Eklund knocked down Elko’s only three and closed with seven points, a team-high six rebounds, a team-best three steals and two assists in an all-around effort.
Freshman Peyton Jacaway notched two points and four boards, and freshman Aurora Eklund rounded out the offense with a free throw — leading the roster with three assists and snagging five rebounds.
ELKO — 10 — 9 — 12 — 10 — 41 Total
PERRY — 19 — 13 — 19 — 21 — 72 Total
Versus Auburn
The Lady Indians fell to 0-2 in the tournament with a 49-30 loss Saturday to Auburn (Washington), the defense limiting the Lady Trojans to a manageable number of points but the offense struggling to get off the ground.
Auburn led the first-quarter battle 18-13, but both teams struggled to put the ball in the bucket in the second period — the Lady Trojans mounting just eight, the Lady Indians falling all the way back to four.
With the score at 26-17 at the break, Elko was cold once again in the third — posting a frame-low three points on one field goal and a free throw — Auburn putting up another eight in the frame.
Going to the fourth, Elko trailed 34-20 and increased its offensive production to 10 points in the final frame but the defense gave up 15 down the stretch.
The Lady Trojans methodically pulled away for a 49-30 win.
Ross was the only player in double figures with 10 points, Tsosie finishing with six, junior Sydnee Patterson notched four and Aurora Eklund and junior Olivia Morrell tallied three apiece — Morrell connecting on Elko’s only three.
Izzy Eklund booked a deuce and Jacaway scored twice from the stripe.
AUBURN — 18 — 8 — 8 — 15 — 49 Total
ELKO — 13 — 4 — 3 — 10 — 30 Total
Versus Las Vegas
The Lady Indians picked up their lone win of the tournament in their Monday morning ballgame versus Las Vegas, beating the Lady Wildcats by a final score of 42-33.
While the offense never clicked on all cylinders, Elko’s defense did its job — never allowing Las Vegas to score in double figures in any quarter.
Vegas built a 9-6 lead in a low-scoring frame for both teams, but Elko hit double digits for the first time with 11 points in the second quarter.
After two periods, the game was tied at 17-all as the squads went to the locker room.
The third quarter was a replay of the second, the Lady Indians edging the Lady Wildcats 11-9.
Down the stretch, Elko picked the perfect time to mounts its best offensive output — scoring a frame high for either team with 14 points — the defense buckling down and holding Las Vegas to a frame-low seven points.
At the final buzzer, Elko gained its only win of the tourney by a final score of 42-33.
Elko’s freshman paced the offense, Aurora Eklund scoring a team-high 13 points and Jacaway following with eight.
Morrell nailed another three and finished with seven points, Ross adding six and Izzy Eklund chipping in four.
Patterson and senior Summer Nielsen capped the scoring with two points each.
ELKO — 6 — 11 — 11 — 14 — 42 Total
LAS VEGAS — 8 — 9 — 9 — 7 — 33 Total
Versus Arbor View
In Monday’s finale, Elko found an offensive stride for the majority of the contest — minus one bad quarter — but Arbor View was consistent throughout, the Lady Aggies sneaking out a 57-56 victory.
Both teams scored the basketball — primarily in the first half — Arbor View edging Elko 16-15 in the first quarter, the Lady Indians turning the tables with a 16-15 advantage in the second period.
At halftime, Elko trailed by just one at 31-30.
The game essentially boiled down to the third quarter, a frame in which Elko only mounted five points — the Lady Aggies putting up 13.
In the fourth, the Lady Indians dropped a frame-high 21 points but were unable to completely climb out of the 44-35 hole.
Arbor View put up 13 points once again down the stretch, the Lady Aggies clinging to a one-point, 57-56 victory.
Izzy Eklund posted her best offensive showing with 16 points and a three, joined in double digits with 11 points from Ross.
Jacaway finished with nine points, and Aurora Eklund buried Elko’s other triple on her way to five points — Morrell capping the offense with a deuce.
ARBOR VIEW — 16 — 15 — 13 — 13 — 57 Total
ELKO — 14 — 16 — 5 — 21 — 56 Total
Up Next
The Lady Indians (5-6 overall, 3-1 in league) will resume Division 3A North play on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against Lowry, in Winnemucca, taking on the Lady Greenwave at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.