Lady Indians go 1-3 in Vegas, lose finale by 1

Vegas built a 9-6 lead in a low-scoring frame for both teams, but Elko hit double digits for the first time with 11 points in the second quarter.

After two periods, the game was tied at 17-all as the squads went to the locker room.

The third quarter was a replay of the second, the Lady Indians edging the Lady Wildcats 11-9.

Down the stretch, Elko picked the perfect time to mounts its best offensive output — scoring a frame high for either team with 14 points — the defense buckling down and holding Las Vegas to a frame-low seven points.

At the final buzzer, Elko gained its only win of the tourney by a final score of 42-33.

Elko’s freshman paced the offense, Aurora Eklund scoring a team-high 13 points and Jacaway following with eight.

Morrell nailed another three and finished with seven points, Ross adding six and Izzy Eklund chipping in four.

Patterson and senior Summer Nielsen capped the scoring with two points each.

ELKO — 6 — 11 — 11 — 14 — 42 Total

LAS VEGAS — 8 — 9 — 9 — 7 — 33 Total

Versus Arbor View