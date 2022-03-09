 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Indians go 0-4 on southern trip

OVERTON — Playing a pair of doubleheaders in their games of the season, the Elko softball team got off a shaky start against Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley.

On Friday, the Lady Indians were thoroughly whipped by the Lady Bulldogs — falling by scores of 17-0 and 19-9.

Elko fell to 0-4 on the year Saturday, dropping a twin ball to Moapa Valley by tallies of 7-0 and 7-4.

Versus Virgin Valley

Game One

In the season opener, the Lady Indians had more errors than hits.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero hit 1-for-1 with a double, sophomore Holly Hernandez was 1-for-1, sophomore Amaja Meza finished 1-for-2 and junior Ariah Sandoval went 1-for-3.

In the circle, senior Abagail Whitted got the start and gave up 11 runs (10 earned) on five hits with four walks in 1-1/3 innings.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater allowed six runs — five earned — on four hits with two walks across 1-2/3 innings of relief.

ELKO — 000 00 — 046

VIRGIN VALLEY — 570 05 — (17)90

Game Two

In the second game of the double dip, the Lady Indians opened a 9-6 lead with a six-run away half of the fourth.

But, the Lady Bulldogs hung up 10 runs in the bottom half and closed the contest on a 12-0 run for a 19-9 victory.

Hernandez batted 1-for-3 with a double and a team-high four RBI, and Meza hit 1-for-3 and drove in a run while scoring two of her own.

Romero also scored twice, and Elko gained a run apiece from Sandoval, junior Caitlin Benavides, junior McKenzie Shouse, sophomore Alea Benitez and sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes.

Defensively, Elko once again committed more errors than it mounted hits — committing five blunders and making just two knocks.

Rainwater allowed 13 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits with two walks and a strikeout over three innings, and Whitted gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits with three Ks against two walks across 2-1/3 frames.

ELKO — 003 600 — 925

VIRGIN VALLEY — 204 (10)21 — (19)(16)3

Versus Moapa Valley

Game One

Elko was shut out again in the first half of the twin ball against the Lady Pirates.

Hernandez and Cervantes each finished 1-for-2 at the plate, and both junior Nikole Grover and Romero went 1-for-3 at the dish.

In a complete-game loss, Whitted allowed seven runs — four earned — on 10 hits with eight punchouts and two walks over six innings of work.

ELKO — 000 000 0 — 044

MOAPA VALLEY — 200 023 X — 7(10)1

Game Two

In the Lady Indians’ last game of the home trip, Benavides led the offense with a 1-for-2 effort at the plate — driving in a run and scoring another.

Shouse finished 1-for-3, and Benitez and Meza each went 1-for-4.

Junior Alysia Madigan, senior Hadlee Ratliff and Romero each scored a run.

In a complete-game loss, Rainwater allowed seven runs — four earned — on nine hits with six Ks and two walks over six innings.

ELKO — 040 000 0 — 444

MOAPA VALLEY — 002 230 X — 794

Up Next

The Lady Indians (0-4) will look for their first win against North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, closing out its East-West crossover trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus Hug, in Reno.

GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Elko Softball Team

