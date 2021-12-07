Lady Indians go 2-2 in Winter TipOff

SPARKS — The Elko girls basketball team — essentially a new squad — began its season with an even record.

At the Winter TipOff, in Sparks, the Lady Indians posted a pair of wins and two losses — each victory coming after a defeat.

Versus Douglas

Elko tipped off the year with a lopsided loss Thursday, falling to Douglas by a final score of 56-20.

The Lady Indians were never in the game — outscored 16-5 in the first quarter and 10-4 in the second — trailing 26-9 at the half.

Douglas never relinquished and pulled away with a 19-7 in the third quarter and 11-4 in the fourth, Elko never scoring in double figures in any period.

Junior Alysia Carr paced the Lady Indians with eight points and two 3s — adding four rebounds and a steal — and junior Aurora Eklund followed with seven points, a team-high five steals, four boards and a block.

In total, just five players scored for Elko.

Junior Johanna Rivera finished with three points, four rebounds and an assist.

The offense was closed by a free throw each from junior Eve Lewis and sophomore Shaylen Garity, who snagged four boards.

Without scoring, junior Peyton Jacaway collected a team-high eight rebounds, dished an assist, made a steal and blocked a shot.

Junior Isabela Torres made four rebounds, freshman Lindsey Johns closed with a rebound, an assist and a block, junior Carly Nielsen finished with two rebounds, sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes pulled down a rebound and junior Alysia Madigan made a steal.

ELKO — 5 — 4 — 7 — 4 — 20 Total

DOUGLAS — 16 — 10 — 19 — 11 — 56 Total

Versus Carson

In their second game of the tournament, the Lady Indians rebounded with a Friday win over Carson by a final score of 43-29.

Elko made a much better start, outscoring the Lady Senators 14-8 in the first quarter and 11-2 in the second — opening a 25-10 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Lady Indians gave up two points in the third quarter — short in a 9-7 battle — but gained one back with an 11-10 advantage in the fourth.

Seven players scored for Elko, which was led by 12 points from Rivera — coming on 6-of-9 shooting — who added four rebounds and a steal.

Jacaway also finished in double digits with 10 points, playing an all-around contest with seven boards, three steals and two assists.

Eklund also turned in a well-rounded performance with eight points, seven of the Lady Indians’ 11 assists, two steals and two rebounds.

Carr finished with six points on two 3s, yanked down a team-high eight rebounds and snagged a steal.

Cervantes closed with four points, three boards and a takeaway.

Torres scored two points and grabbed five rebounds, and the offense was closed with a free throw by Nielsen (one assist).

Johns — without scoring — brought energy with five rebounds, a team-high four steals and a dime.

Madigan made two steals and a grabbed a board, and Lewis finished with one rebound.

ELKO — 14 — 11 — 7 — 11 — 43 Total

CARSON — 8 — 2 — 9 — 10 — 29 Total

Versus McQueen

Elko was unable to start a winning streak in its second Friday ballgame, coming up just short in a 39-32 loss to McQueen.

Jacaway led the Lady Indians with seven points and three steals and tied for the team best with two assists — adding five rebounds.

Carr and Rivera each scored six points, Carr booking a team-high seven rebounds and adding a steal — Rivera pulling down four boards.

Eklund turned in another all-around game with five points, six rebounds, two dimes and a pair of steals.

Lewis finished with four points, and the offense was finished out with a deuce each for Torres (three rebounds) and Cervantes (rebound, assist).

Johns tallied five rebounds and two takeaways, Garity pulled down two boards and Nielsen made an assist.

Versus Galena

As was the case following its first loss, Elko bounced back with a victory after its second defeat — closing the Winter TipOff with a 42-24 win over Galena.

The Lady Indians started slowly — outscored 8-7 in the first quarter — but took the lead in the second quarter with a 9-4 run and opened a 16-12 advantage at the half.

After the break, Elko played its best ball — running off a 10-4 streak in the third quarter and pulling away with a 16-8 burst in the fourth.

The Lady Indians did not record stats for the contest.

ELKO — 7 — 9 — 10 — 16 — 42 Total

GALENA — 8 — 4 — 4 — 8 — 24 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (2-2) will play their first contest against a 3A North opponent versus Hug at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.