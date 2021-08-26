Lady Indians go 3-3 in Yerington

YERINGTON — The Elko volleyball team’s first tournament of the season saw both signs of positive play and areas of needed improvement.
At the Yerington Tournament, the Lady Indians tipped off the 2021 fall season with a 3-3 record.
On Friday, Aug. 20 — competing in pool play — Elko went 2-1 and earned the No. 1 seed for Saturday’s bracket play, in which the Lady Indians had an inverted record of 1-2.
“I think we played pretty well, and it was a fun weekend,” said Elko head coach Jordan King. “You could tell it was the first weekend of the season, because everyone was tired and the smoke didn’t help.”
Pool Play
In Elko’s season opener, the Lady Indians dropped the first set against North Tahoe but bounced back with consecutive wins of 25-14 and 15-10 — taking the match 2-1.
The Lady Indians’ only loss of the day occurred in their second match, falling 2-1 versus Smith Valley — dropping the first set 25-20, winning the second 25-19 but losing the determining frame 15-6.
In the Friday finale, Elko blew through Oasis Academy in straight sets — tearing off wins of 25-6 and 25-8.
Bracket Play
Saturday morning, Elko entered its bracket as the No. 1 team — pitted against Galena, Dayton and Douglas.
Against the Lady Grizzlies, the Lady Indians began slowly and were dismantled in two sets by scores of 25-9 and 25-19.
Elko rebounded in its second match of the day, defeating fellow 3A North opponent Dayton in three frames.
The Lady Indians gutted out a 27-25 victory in extra points in the first set but fell in a back-and-forth 25-22 battle in the second.
In the deciding set, Elko cruised 15-9 in the third for the win.
Against Douglas, the Lady Indians capped their tourney with a two-set loss — falling in straight frames by respectable tallies of 25-20 and 25-19.
“We served/received well and got lots of touches on the block,” King said. “We need to get more consistent on offense, scoring on the third ball and hitting off of every setter.”
Up Next
The Lady Indians will begin 3A North contests on the road, playing Hug at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in Reno, closing the trip with a noon tip versus North Valleys on Saturday, Sept. 4.