Lady Indians go 3-3 in Yerington

YERINGTON — The Elko volleyball team’s first tournament of the season saw both signs of positive play and areas of needed improvement.

At the Yerington Tournament, the Lady Indians tipped off the 2021 fall season with a 3-3 record.

On Friday, Aug. 20 — competing in pool play — Elko went 2-1 and earned the No. 1 seed for Saturday’s bracket play, in which the Lady Indians had an inverted record of 1-2.

“I think we played pretty well, and it was a fun weekend,” said Elko head coach Jordan King. “You could tell it was the first weekend of the season, because everyone was tired and the smoke didn’t help.”

Pool Play

In Elko’s season opener, the Lady Indians dropped the first set against North Tahoe but bounced back with consecutive wins of 25-14 and 15-10 — taking the match 2-1.

The Lady Indians’ only loss of the day occurred in their second match, falling 2-1 versus Smith Valley — dropping the first set 25-20, winning the second 25-19 but losing the determining frame 15-6.

In the Friday finale, Elko blew through Oasis Academy in straight sets — tearing off wins of 25-6 and 25-8.

Bracket Play