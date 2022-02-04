Lady Indians handle Truckee with ease

ELKO — Despite some defensive lapses and some missed rebounds, the Elko girls basketball handled Truckee with relative ease.

On Friday, the Lady Indians cruised to a 66-42 victory in the 3A North-East versus North-West matchup.

Truckee hit the scoreboard first, notching a runner from the left side by junior Caitlin Russell.

But, the Lady Indians answered with a 12-0 run.

Junior Isabela Torres scored first for Elko with a deuce in the middle from a post feed from junior Aurora Eklund, who added two points from the free-throw line.

Torres booked her second bucket after an offensive rebound, sticking the follow through a foul for an And-1.

The advantage grew to 8-2 on a midrange jumper by junior Alysia Carr, set up with an assist from junior Peyton Jacaway — who then buried a long two.

On the right block, Torres turned to the inside and banked home a bucket on the block for her third field goal.

The Lady Wolverines ended the streak with an easy layup in the lane by junior Ashley Estabrook, but a three by Eklund from straightaway opened a 15-4 Elko lead.

She then added a pair of freebies, but junior Gisela Ponce Prieto grabbed a rebound from a missed free throw and scored on the other end,

Elko sophomore Shaylen Garity was fouled after pulling down her own miss and splashed both attempts at the stripe.

After the first, the Lady Indians led by 13 at 19-6.

Eklund neared double digits — hitting her eighth and ninth points at the line — to open the second period.

Truckee senior Ryan Flynn connected on a triple, but Torres put in more work on the offensive glass — cleaning up a miss as she stuck her seventh and eighth points on the right block — opening a 23-9 advantage.

Estabrook converted a three-point play after a deuce against contact, but Jacaway knocked down a jumper from an offensive board by Eklund.

Russell tallied her second field goal with a layup on the left side, but Elko junior Alysia Madigan was fouled and drained both shots at the stripe.

Jacaway worked herself open with a pump fake for a short jumper, but the Lady Wolverines scored three in a row — Prieto finding a layup with a backdoor cut and Flynn making 1-of-2 at the line.

For Elko, Carr railed a trey from the top of the arc.

Estabrook stuck a jumper from the right elbow, bringing the Lady Wolverines to with 13 — Truckee playing Elko even in the frame.

At the half, the Lady Indians led by 13 with the score at 32-19.

Opening the third quarter, Elko’s lead swelled to double as Jacaway blasted back-to-back threes — hitting the first on a pass from Eklund and knocking down the second on a screen by Torres.

Estabrook scored for the Lady Wolverines, but Eklund answered with a pair of free throws.

The Lady Indians made another clean trip to the line, as junior Johanna Rivera was fouled after an offensive board and poured in both shots for a 42-21 lead.

Near the midway point of the frame, junior Eve Lewis was hacked along the baseline and sunk 1-of-2 attempts at the stripe.

Prieto and Jacaway traded triples, Elko taking a 46024 advantage on Jacaway’s third strike from distance in the period.

Eklund faked a shot from distance and put the ball on the floor, cashing a runner from the right side.

But, Prieto lost Elko’s defense once again for the trailing defender around a screen and hit her second trey of the quarter.

The Lady Indians went under the screen once again and allowed Flynn to swish her second triple of the game and fouled with two seconds remaining in the period, senior Tessa Brown burying both free throws.

Entering the fourth, the Lady Indians led 48-32.

Flynn cashed her third three of the contest, but Elko responded with a deuce in the middle by Torres on a drive and dish by Eklund, but Flynn his 1-of-2 free throws — the Lady Indians called for a foul against pretty good defense.

Eklund banked home a tough leaner while being shoved from behind and converted the old-fashioned three at the stripe.

Junior Charlotte Train drained a deuce for Truckee, but Eklund scored on the right side off the bounce for Elko.

Carr passed up an open three from the corner and made an aggressive baseline drive, dropping the shot through contact for an And-1.

Jacaway cut backdoor and scored on a nice find from Eklund, who then added a free throw.

Prieto scored through contact for an And-1, but Madigan cashed two freebies and Jacaway added a pair of 1-for-2 trips.

Brown scored inside for the Lady Wolverines, but Truckee fouled down 22 with four seconds on the clock — Jacaway hitting both attempts.

Elko cruised 66-42, despite giving up more points defensively than they probably should have allowed.

Jacaway finished with a game and career-best 21 points, Eklund finishing with 19 points.

Torres gave the Lady Indians three players in double digits with a career-high 10 points.

Prieto led Truckee with 12 points, followed by 12 points from Flynn and nine by Estabrook.

Elko’s offense was capped by seven points from Carr, four by Madigan and two apiece for Garity, Rivera and Lewis.

For the Lady Wolverines, the scoring was rounded off with six points by Russell, four from Brown and two by Train.

TRUCKEE — 6 — 13 — 13 — 10 — 42 Total

ELKO — 19 — 13 — 16 — 18 — 66 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (10-5 overall, 4-3 in 3A North-East) will play another crossover contest against Sparks (1-15 overall, 0-7 in 3A North-West) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.