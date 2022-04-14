Lady Indians hosting Lady Spartans for 3

ELKO — The Elko softball team (6-7 overall, 1-2 in league) will host Spring Creek (10-1 overall, 3-0 in league) at some point; the question is when?

As of now, the Lady Indians and Lady Spartans are slated to roll into the three-game series with a game at 3:30 p.m. Friday — weather permitting — wrapping up the set with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

If field conditions or precipitation do not allow, the games are scheduled to be moved to Monday with a twin bill on Tuesday.

With MaxPreps stats dating back to the 2008 season, Spring Creek has never jumped out to a better start — freshly removed from a sweep of Dayton in its 3A North-East opening series.

Despite dropping the doubleheader games in its first league series, Elko had something to celebrate after its 1-2 start in league play — beating Lowry for the first time in a decade in the series opener, ending a 29-game skid against the Lady Buckaroos.

Spring Creek is led at the plate by senior Janeigha Stutesman, who posts a .531 batting average.

She has notched 17 hits, scored 15 runs, driven in 10 runs, smacked three doubles and nailed a home run.

Stutesman is followed by a .529 average from junior Abi MacDiarmid, who tops the roster with 18 hits — four going for doubles, two for triples and another for a yard job — scoring 16 times and driving in 14 runs.

Senior Nyha Harris is hitting .500 on the nose, tying for the team high with 17 runs — posting 10 RBI with five doubles, a triple and a dinger.

For Elko, junior Candice Kley leads the team with a .481 clip at the dish with two triples and a double, 11 runs scored and eight RBI.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes is batting .467 for the Lady Indians with a homer, 11 RBI and 10 runs — senior Riley Moon also hitting .467 for the Lady Spartans with three doubles, tying for the team high with 17 runs and adding 10 RBI.

For Spring Creek, sophomores Chloe Patzer and Evelyn Bright are each hitting .429 — Patzer scoring seven runs and driving in four more, Bright going for two doubles, a triple, four runs and three RBI.

As sophomores, Ella Rainwater and Amaja Meza are batting .414 apiece for the Lady Indians — Rainwater pacing Elko with 12 RBI, scoring five times and ripping two doubles and a deep shot.

Meza has tallied four doubles, scored 11 times and driven in 11 runs.

Spring creek junior Kylie Harris has batted .409 with two doubles, 10 runs and four RBI — freshman Ashlynn Sorenson hitting .405 and going for a roster-best 16 RBI, 13 runs, a team-high six doubles, a roster-high three triples and a homer.

Junior Jasmine Mullins has gone .400 with three doubles, six runs and four RBI.

Elko senior Abagail Whitted has hit .333 and driven in two runs, and Spring Creek freshman Alyson Clarke has batted .316 with a double, a triple and a park job, eight runs and eight RBI.

Sophomore Alea Benitez has the final .300-plus averages of either team, batting .308 with a team-high three triples, 12 runs and five RBI.

Spring Creek is aggressive on the bases; already stealing 80 bags — led by 12 swipes from Nyha Harris, nine each for Stutesman and MacDiarmid, eight apiece by Kylie Harris and Moon, seven for freshman Hannah Montoya, junior Brynly Stewart and Clarke, five by Mullins and four apiece for Patzer and Sorenson.

By comparison, Elko has 36 steals as a team — freshman Elizabeth Romero taking the lead with nine, Cervantes adding six, Kley and Benitez posting four each and junior Ariah Sandoval and Meza notching three apiece.

The Lady Spartans lead the defensive battle with a .952 fielding percentage, Elko making plays at an .874 clip.

In the circle, the advantage has gone to Spring Creek’s two-girl rotation of Stutesman and Clarke — combining for a 9-1 record.

Clarke is 5-0 with a 2.47 ERA, allowing 15 runs — 10 earned — on 27 hits with 37 strikeouts and 13 walks across 28-1/3 innings.

Stutesman — who recently committed to Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri) — has gone 4-1 with a ridiculously-low .72 ERA, giving up just four runs (only two earned) on 13 hits with 31 Ks and only two free passes in 19-1/3 innings of work.

For Elko, Rainwater and Whitted have combined to go 6-7.

Rainwater is 4-3 with a 7.55 ERA, allowing 51 runs (41 earned) on 52 hits with 33 punchouts and 25 walks in 38 frames — Whitted starting 2-4 with a 6.41 ERA, giving up 44 runs (29 earned) on 38 hits with 28 strikeouts and 23 free passes over 31-2/3.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 1-2 in league) are scheduled to host the Lady Spartans (10-1 overall, 3-0 in league) at 3:30 p.m. Friday — start times for remaining Friday contests pushed back 30 minutes after the end of the school day — closing the series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newton Field.

