 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Indians improve to .500 on year

  • 0
McKenzie Shouse

Elko's McKenzie Shouse hits a triple against Sparks on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Newton Field. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Railroaders 4-1 and followed with a 14-4 victory Saturday over Wooster.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Playing its first home games of the season, the Elko softball team improved to .500 on the year with back-to-back victories.

On Friday, the Lady Indians prevailed in a low-scoring, 4-1 victory over Sparks — wrapping up the weekend with a 14-4 beating of Wooster on Saturday.

Versus Sparks

Against the Lady Railroaders, hits and runs came at a premium.

Neither team scored through two innings, Elko notching the first run of the contest in the bottom of the third.

Following a scoreless fourth, Sparks tied the score with a run in the top of the fifth — the Lady Indians making a positive answer with a three-run effort in the home half.

The final three half-frames provided no runs, Elko winning 4-1.

As a team, the Lady Indians mounted just four hits — going 4-for-24 at the plate.

Senior Hadlee Ratliff went 1-for-2, and freshman Elizabeth Romero finished 1-for-3 with a triple — scoring a game-high two runs, one coming on her triple after an error for an inside-the-park job.

People are also reading…

Sophomore Candice Kley closed 1-for-3 with an RBI, and junior McKenzie Shouse was 1-for-3 with a triple.

Without a knock, sophomores Holly Hernandez and Alea Benitez scored one run apiece.

On the bases, Kley and Romero tallied one steal each.

In the circle, senior Abagail Whitted earned the complete-game win — allowing one run two hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk over seven innings.

SPARKS 000 010 0 — 123

ELKO 001 030 X — 441

Versus Wooster

The Lady Indians broke out from their offensive slumber — at least on the scoreboard — in a big way Saturday, taking out Wooster by 10 runs due to the mercy rule.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, Elko scored a run in the home half and added at least one run in four-consecutive frames — notching two in the second, one in the third and exploding for seven runs and walking off in the fifth.

Sparks scored one run in the third and another in the fifth.

Junior Ariah Sandoval tallied a pair of hits and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored — sophomore Amaja Meza going 2-for-4 with two RBI and scoring twice.

Ratliff finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and scored two runs, sophomore Ella Rainwater closed 1-for-2 with an RBI and Benitez hit 1-for-4, drove in a run and scored another.

Without hits, Hernandez and Romero each tallied an RBI and a run — juniors Nikole Grover and Caitlin Benavides and Kley crossing home twice apiece.

Rainwater earned the complete-game win with her arm, allowing four runs on four hits with six Ks and a free pass over five frames.

WOOSTER 201 01 — 444

ELKO 121 37 — (14)70

Up Next

The Lady Indians (5-5 overall) will play more home games, opening Division 3A North-East action with a three-game set against Lowry (7-3 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday — closing the series with an 11 a.m. Saturday twin bill.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Indians face winless Truckee

Lady Indians face winless Truckee

The Lady Indians (1-5 overall) will look to kick-start its road trip with a victory over the Lady Wolverines (0-6 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Elko will close its third road trip in three weeks with an 11 a.m. first pitch versus the Lady Vikings (0-2 overall as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

Lady Indians look for first win

Lady Indians look for first win

The Lady Indians (0-4) will look for their first win in their 3A North opener against North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. matchup with Hug.

Lady Indians go 0-4 on southern trip

Lady Indians go 0-4 on southern trip

The Lady Indians (0-4) will look for their first win against North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, closing out its Division 3A North East-West crossover trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus Hug, in Reno.

Sarbacker takes over for Elko softball team

Sarbacker takes over for Elko softball team

“I used to coach softball, when I lived in Vegas, for Las Vegas High School, but it’s been just about 20 years since I’ve coached softball,” Sarbacker said. “I quit coaching in Vegas when my kids were 1 and 4, and they golfed in high school — so I coached them in that. Coaching my kids was great, but when the opportunity arose to get back into softball, I was excited.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News