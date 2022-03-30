Lady Indians improve to .500 on year

ELKO — Playing its first home games of the season, the Elko softball team improved to .500 on the year with back-to-back victories.

On Friday, the Lady Indians prevailed in a low-scoring, 4-1 victory over Sparks — wrapping up the weekend with a 14-4 beating of Wooster on Saturday.

Versus Sparks

Against the Lady Railroaders, hits and runs came at a premium.

Neither team scored through two innings, Elko notching the first run of the contest in the bottom of the third.

Following a scoreless fourth, Sparks tied the score with a run in the top of the fifth — the Lady Indians making a positive answer with a three-run effort in the home half.

The final three half-frames provided no runs, Elko winning 4-1.

As a team, the Lady Indians mounted just four hits — going 4-for-24 at the plate.

Senior Hadlee Ratliff went 1-for-2, and freshman Elizabeth Romero finished 1-for-3 with a triple — scoring a game-high two runs, one coming on her triple after an error for an inside-the-park job.

Sophomore Candice Kley closed 1-for-3 with an RBI, and junior McKenzie Shouse was 1-for-3 with a triple.

Without a knock, sophomores Holly Hernandez and Alea Benitez scored one run apiece.

On the bases, Kley and Romero tallied one steal each.

In the circle, senior Abagail Whitted earned the complete-game win — allowing one run two hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk over seven innings.

SPARKS 000 010 0 — 123

ELKO 001 030 X — 441

Versus Wooster

The Lady Indians broke out from their offensive slumber — at least on the scoreboard — in a big way Saturday, taking out Wooster by 10 runs due to the mercy rule.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, Elko scored a run in the home half and added at least one run in four-consecutive frames — notching two in the second, one in the third and exploding for seven runs and walking off in the fifth.

Sparks scored one run in the third and another in the fifth.

Junior Ariah Sandoval tallied a pair of hits and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored — sophomore Amaja Meza going 2-for-4 with two RBI and scoring twice.

Ratliff finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and scored two runs, sophomore Ella Rainwater closed 1-for-2 with an RBI and Benitez hit 1-for-4, drove in a run and scored another.

Without hits, Hernandez and Romero each tallied an RBI and a run — juniors Nikole Grover and Caitlin Benavides and Kley crossing home twice apiece.

Rainwater earned the complete-game win with her arm, allowing four runs on four hits with six Ks and a free pass over five frames.

WOOSTER 201 01 — 444

ELKO 121 37 — (14)70

Up Next

The Lady Indians (5-5 overall) will play more home games, opening Division 3A North-East action with a three-game set against Lowry (7-3 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday — closing the series with an 11 a.m. Saturday twin bill.

