Lady Indians in must-win scenario

ELKO — If the Elko volleyball team wishes to play for the 3A North-East title, the scenario is simple — win.
After starting the season with a 5-0 record, the Lady Indians have dropped three straight matches.
On March 20, Elko was dismantled in four sets by Fallon, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Lady Indians followed with a five-set loss on March 26, in Spring Creek.
Looking to right the ship, Elko fell for the third time in a row on March 27, in Fernley.
Against the Lady Vaqueros, the youthful Lady Indians played up-and-down ball once again in a five-set defeat.
Fernley took the first set by a score of 25-19, but Elko bounced back with a 25-20 victory in the second frame.
The Lady Indians appeared to gain some traction with a 25-21 victory in the third game, placing Fernley on the brink of elimination.
However, the fourth set was a disaster — the Lady Vaqueros more than doubling up Elko by a tally of 25-12 to force a do-or-die fifth frame.
In the race to 15, the Lady Indians staggered and stumbled — never making it halfway.
Fernley split the season series with a 15-7 victory, avenging a five-set loss to Elko on March 12, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The third-consecutive loss dropped Elko’s record to 5-3 on the season, Fernley’s record evening at 4-4.
Up Next
No. 2 Elko (5-3) will host Lowry (1-7) at 6 p.m. Friday and take on No. 3 Dayton (5-4) at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
GALLERY: Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball — March 26, 2021