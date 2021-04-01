 Skip to main content
Lady Indians in must-win scenario
top story

Lady Indians in must-win scenario

Elko logo

ELKO — If the Elko volleyball team wishes to play for the 3A North-East title, the scenario is simple — win.

After starting the season with a 5-0 record, the Lady Indians have dropped three straight matches.

On March 20, Elko was dismantled in four sets by Fallon, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians followed with a five-set loss on March 26, in Spring Creek.

Looking to right the ship, Elko fell for the third time in a row on March 27, in Fernley.

Against the Lady Vaqueros, the youthful Lady Indians played up-and-down ball once again in a five-set defeat.

Fernley took the first set by a score of 25-19, but Elko bounced back with a 25-20 victory in the second frame.

The Lady Indians appeared to gain some traction with a 25-21 victory in the third game, placing Fernley on the brink of elimination.

However, the fourth set was a disaster — the Lady Vaqueros more than doubling up Elko by a tally of 25-12 to force a do-or-die fifth frame.

In the race to 15, the Lady Indians staggered and stumbled — never making it halfway.

Fernley split the season series with a 15-7 victory, avenging a five-set loss to Elko on March 12, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The third-consecutive loss dropped Elko’s record to 5-3 on the season, Fernley’s record evening at 4-4.

Up Next

No. 2 Elko (5-3) will host Lowry (1-7) at 6 p.m. Friday and take on No. 3 Dayton (5-4) at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.



GALLERY: Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball — March 26, 2021

+5
Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids
Local Sports

Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids

Elko's volleyball season will be one of changes, as head coach Jordan King takes over for her first year at the end of the bench. The Lady Indians, through graduation and voluntary departures, will also hit the court with a young, inexperienced unit.

