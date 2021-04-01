Lady Indians in must-win scenario

ELKO — If the Elko volleyball team wishes to play for the 3A North-East title, the scenario is simple — win.

After starting the season with a 5-0 record, the Lady Indians have dropped three straight matches.

On March 20, Elko was dismantled in four sets by Fallon, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians followed with a five-set loss on March 26, in Spring Creek.

Looking to right the ship, Elko fell for the third time in a row on March 27, in Fernley.

Against the Lady Vaqueros, the youthful Lady Indians played up-and-down ball once again in a five-set defeat.

Fernley took the first set by a score of 25-19, but Elko bounced back with a 25-20 victory in the second frame.

The Lady Indians appeared to gain some traction with a 25-21 victory in the third game, placing Fernley on the brink of elimination.

However, the fourth set was a disaster — the Lady Vaqueros more than doubling up Elko by a tally of 25-12 to force a do-or-die fifth frame.

In the race to 15, the Lady Indians staggered and stumbled — never making it halfway.