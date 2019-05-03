ELKO – The softball game between the Wells varsity and Elko junior varsity softball teams only lasted three innings Wednesday.
The contest could have ended quicker, the Lady Indians letting off the gas and recording an out on purpose to end the bottom of the second inning.
Wells extended the game with four runs in the top of the third, but Elko finally walked it off in the home half with an inside-the-park grand slam for a 21-5 victory.
The Lady Leopards started with some momentum, gaining leadoff singles by freshmen Falen Iveson and Saige Hall.
Iveson advanced to third on a walk to junior Julianne Wright, scoring on a deep sacrifice fly from senior Betty Aboite to center field.
Elko freshman Millie Marin closed the frame with a quick snag at shortstop on a line drive, tossing to Avery Bowers at third base for a 6-5 double play.
The Lady Indians took control in the home half of the first, making a huge rally with two away.
After a one-out walk to Hadlee Ratliff, a strikeout by Wells freshman pitcher Kyanna DelRio notched the second out but Elko began to do its damage.
Marin and Lia Bacon were each hit by pitches, loading the bases.
Ratliff scored on a passed ball, Marin sliding to the dish on the same pitch for a 2-1 lead.
Another ball the backstop cleared the bases, as Bacon rolled home for a 3-1 advantage.
Lexy Kinzie wore an offering and advanced to second on a single by Ayanna Jones, and Kinzie stole home for a 4-1 lead.
Jones took second base on a passed ball, advanced to third on another and scored on the third ball to the backstop in six pitches – Vanessa Benavides and Bowers each drawing walks – Elko taking a five-run lead on an RBI single to short by Hayley Rodriguez, driving in Benavides.
Bowers scored on an error at second base, and Rodriguez crossed on a passed ball.
The Lady Indians plated eight runs with two outs for a seven-run lead.
Following a groundout to Kinzie and a strikeout by Benavides in the top of the second, Wells tried to rally with two gone.
Freshman Jimena Luna singled to left field, sophomore Grace French earned a walk with a full count and Iveson loaded the bases with her second single in as many at-bats.
The frame closed with a lineout to Bowers at third base.
Marin led off the bottom of the second with a walk, Bacon sent a base knock up the middle and placed runners on the corners – Marin and Bacon scoring on a rip to left field by Kinzie.
Jones was hit by a pitch – runners each taking a base on a passed ball – Kinzie scoring on a grounder to first base Benavides, who reached on an error.
Jones was sent in by a line drive over third base by Bowers, the bases juiced with a walk to Rodriguez.
Benavides scored on a free pass to Ratliff with the count full, another 3-2 walk to Kaitlyn Parker driving in Bowers.
A passed ball allowed Rodriguez to dart home, the Lady Leopards recording an out with a popup to Hall in foul ground – not before the Lady Indians racked up seven runs and went through the lineup unscathed – the 10th batter retired for the first out.
Bacon was hit by a pitch to load the bases, the second out notched with a catch by Wright at short.
Alexia Garcia drove in a run with a bases-crammed walk, another free pass to Benavides with the count full allowing Parker a run.
With a 17-1 lead, the Lady Indians stepped off first base and purposely recorded a pickoff out to end the frame.
The Lady Leopards were not 15-un ruled in the top of the third.
Wright led off with a single to short and advanced to second on an error.
Aboite was hit by a pitch – runners taking a base on a passed ball – and a two-run double to the gap in left-center field by DelRio plated both Wright and Aboite, trimming the margin to 14 at 17-3.
Junior Mackenzie Sethman was hit by a pitch, but Elko turned a 7-5 double play – Rodriguez fielding a fly ball in left field and doubling off a runner at third.
Luna and French each walked to load the bases, a free pass to Iveson driving in Sethman.
The fourth and final run of the frame was notched by Luna, who crossed when Hall was hit by a pitch.
In the home half, Elko shut the door.
Bowers walked in the leadoff spot, Rodriguez following with another free pass – the bases packed with a single to left field by Ratliff.
Walk it off, KP.
Parker ripped a shot to right field, the ball misplayed and never sent to the infield in time – Bowers in, Rodriguez home, Ratliff around.
Parker never let off the gas, closing the show with an inside-the-park grand slam.
Elko rolled to a 21-5 victory in 2-1/2 innings.
Stats
Wells pitching: DelRio 2/3 IP 0 H 4 R 4 ER 1 BB 1 K. Aboite 1-1/3 IP 8 H 17 R 12 ER 10 BB 0 K.
Elko pitching: Benavides 3 IP 6 H 5 R 5 ER 5 BB 1 K.
Wells batting: Iveson 2-2 1 RBI 1 R, Luna 1-1 1 R, DelRio 1-2 2 RBI, Hall 1-2 1 RBI. Wright 1-2 1 R, Aboite 0-1 1 RBI 1 R. 2B: DelRio.
Elko batting: Ratliff 2-2 1 RBI 3 R, Kinzie 1-1 2 RBI 2 R, Bowers 1-1 1 RBI 3 R, Jones 1-1 2 R, Bacon 1-1 2 R, Rodriguez 1-2 1 RBI 3 R, Parker 1-3 5 RBI 2 R. HR: Parker.
WELLS – 104 – 562
ELKO – 894 – (21)81
Up Next
On the road at Eureka, Wells overcame a 10-10 tie through three innings Friday and scored eight of the final-10 runs for an 18-12 victory to sweep the season series.
The Lady Leopards (4-0 in league) close out the regular season with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday against Mineral County (1-3 in league).
The Elko JV was slated to face Fernley’s junior varsity at 4 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.