Lady Indians light up the scoreboard, Fernley

The Lady Vaqueros found their lone goal of the contest three minutes later, coming on an Elko foul.

Junior Aurora Parson lined up for a penalty kick and stuck her shot into the left side of the frame, making the score 7-1.

Worline sent a ball on-target that was saved by Fernley’s keeper, and sophomore teammate Carly Nielsen had a chance on the left wing but drove her kick into the side of the net.

The Lady Indians continued to find feet and set each other up in good spots offensively, and senior goalie Elayna Orr made a great defensive stop in a one-on-one with a Fernley forward on the right wing.

In the 76th minute, Elko freshman Ryinn Hatch provided the exclamation point — thumping a line drive from the heart of the pitch for an 8-1 victory.

After going scoreless for their first-two contests, the Lady Indians scored 10 goals in the last-two matches — two versus Lowry in a shutout win and eight in an 8-1 win over the Lady Vaqueros.

Stats

Elko fired at will, launching 24 shots in the first half and 18 more in the second — finishing with 42 attempts — and limited Fernley to six total shots; three in each half.