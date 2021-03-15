Lady Indians light up the scoreboard, Fernley

ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko girls soccer team not only picked up its second-consecutive win and moved to .500 on the season — the Lady Indians scored at will.
Facing Fernley at home, Elko found opportunities early and often — cashing in for the first time in the 11th minute.
Sophomore Peyton Jacaway followed a shot and roped her attempt into the net, giving the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead.
Just a moment later, senior Denise Vargas got into the mix and nearly drained her first goal — numerous shots saved by Fernley’s goalie.
Freshman Rhiannon Worline took a rip from a rebound but missed wide to the left.
However — in the 23rd minute — the ball off the foot of senior transfer Keyona Gough was true on a solid run from an assist by Jacaway.
Elko came close to a 3-0 lead on several chances, a shot by Vargas stopped by the keeper and an attempt from freshman Emely Castaneda sailing wide-right.
Fernley’s keeper stopped numerous kicks in succession by Gough and Worline.
In the 34th minute, Jacaway and Gough worked the two-girl game to perfection with short, precision passing — running a give-and-go and another give-and-go in quick order.
Jacaway sent the pass, got the ball back and passed it again — Gough’s second pass of the play setting up the shot.
Jacaway’s second goal of the contest opened a 3-0 lead.
Just before the break, the Lady Indians went up four — Vargas snagging a deflection and poking home a short ball in the box.
It took her only three minutes to notch her second goal.
In the 42nd minute, Elko’s ball movement paid dividends once again — Vargas receiving a cross from Jacaway and tickling the twine for a 5-0 advantage.
What did she do for an encore?
Hat-trick city.
In the 46th minute, just eight minutes of game time removed from her first score — Vargas drilled her third.
She followed a corner kick from Jacaway into the box for a 6-0 lead.
Jacaway smacked a hard shot that was deflected, but the Lady Indians continued to fire shots — junior Joseline Garcia sending a ball wide to the right on a pass from sophomore Liz Luna.
Elko would have taken a 7-0 lead — sophomore Daniela Ramirez toe-poking a ball into the frame — but a player was ruled offside when the initial kick took place from the right wing.
Although, the lead did jump to a touchdown and an extra point for real in the 57th minute — Jacaway dribbling her way through multiple defenders and smoking a shot from middle of the field.
The Lady Vaqueros found their lone goal of the contest three minutes later, coming on an Elko foul.
Junior Aurora Parson lined up for a penalty kick and stuck her shot into the left side of the frame, making the score 7-1.
Worline sent a ball on-target that was saved by Fernley’s keeper, and sophomore teammate Carly Nielsen had a chance on the left wing but drove her kick into the side of the net.
The Lady Indians continued to find feet and set each other up in good spots offensively, and senior goalie Elayna Orr made a great defensive stop in a one-on-one with a Fernley forward on the right wing.
In the 76th minute, Elko freshman Ryinn Hatch provided the exclamation point — thumping a line drive from the heart of the pitch for an 8-1 victory.
After going scoreless for their first-two contests, the Lady Indians scored 10 goals in the last-two matches — two versus Lowry in a shutout win and eight in an 8-1 win over the Lady Vaqueros.
Stats
Elko fired at will, launching 24 shots in the first half and 18 more in the second — finishing with 42 attempts — and limited Fernley to six total shots; three in each half.
Orr finished with four saves for the Lady Indians and allowed one goal on a PK.
Takeaways
“That was pretty. They moved the ball so well,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls. “I told them not to score much in the second half. I wanted them to really focus on passing and give-and-goes. They looked amazing.”
Up Next
The Lady Indians (2-2) will take on the Lady Dust Devils (1-2-1) at 2 p.m. Wednesday, in Dayton.