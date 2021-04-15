Lady Indians loaded with seniors

ELKO — For the upcoming softball season, Elko head coach Karen Hoem said her team has “lots of seniors” and will look to follow the leadership of her collegiate-bound players.
Last season — a year which was cut short by COVID-19 — the Lady Indians began a successful campaign, finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2-0 mark in league play of the Division 3A North.
As for the 2021 slate, Hoem hopes that the lost year of experience didn’t leave a void in the progression of her stars or limit the growth of her younger athletes.
“It’s going to be a short season, but I think we have had the program going in the right direction. Emery (Lesbo) is going to play in college, and Lexi (Schweer) has already had a couple offers,” Hoem said. “We will look to them for leadership. We had some good numbers. We had to cut eight girls — which isn’t good — but it shows that kids want to get out and play softball.”
Last season, Elko had two girls hit better than .600 — led by a .667 batting average from now-senior Hailey Rodriguez and a .625 clip at the dish by now-senior Emery Lesbo.
Lesbo led the Lady Indians with 11 RBIs and scored a team-high 12 runs, smacking two doubles.
As a junior, Lia Bacon hit .571 and drove in six runs — scoring five of her own — and smacked a double and also thumped a home run.
She was followed by matching .500 averages from now-seniors Rylee Ferguson and Shyanne Wedlund.
Also now a senior, Kaitlyn Parker hit .273 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
On the bases, both now-senior Lexi Schweer and Rodriguez tied for the team high with two stolen bags.
On the mound, Ferguson posted a 1-0 record with a 4.42 earned-run average — allowing three hits and striking out 12 batters against 12 walks across 6-1/3 innings.
“As a sophomore, Fergie was not consistent and her back was hurt. Then last year, we got shut down so she never really got into a rhythm,” Hoem said. “We need her to pitch great this year.”
Joining Ferguson in the rotation will be a pair of youngsters, freshmen Ella Rainwater and Alea Benitez.
“Pitching will be Ella’s main position. She throws hard, but we need to work on her location,” Hoem said. “Benny will play in the infield if she’s not pitching. She has a good arm, she’s quick and she has a great softball IQ for a freshman.”
For a defensive lineup, Parker will play first base with junior Hadlee Ratliff at second base.
Shortstop will be covered by either Benitez or Schweer, and Schweer can also play at third base.
Behind the plate, Elko’s pitching rotation will be caught by Lesbo.
Hoem expects to put Wedlund in center field and play sophomore Ariah Sandoval in left field and Bacon in right.
As for players not at senior level, Hoem is excited about the potential of Sandoval and Alysia Madigan.
“Sandoval is a diamond in the rough. She can play outfield. She works hard, she’s super coachable and she has all the intangibles,” Hoem said. “Madigan, she’s same way but I don’t know if she’ll get a ton of playing time in the infield just because we have so many older players there.”
For the junior class, Ratliff will play her second season of varsity ball — joined by Vanessa Benavides and Lexy Kinzie.
“Vanessa can play in the infield and may go to the mound occasionally. She’s accurate and gives us a good change of pace,” Hoem said. “Lexy is versatile. She can play in the infield, outfield and a little a short.”
“I think our experience is a strength, even though we lost a year and the juniors didn’t get much time last season,” Hoem said. “I think we should be pretty good. We gave good team cohesion. Obviously, some are going to stand out — and they should — but there is no drama or poor-me attitudes.”
Going forward, Hoem said her team has improve the most at the plate.
“Hitting, we have to get better at-bats. We can’t leave runners stranded,” she said. “In our scrimmage (versus Lowry), even some of our best girls were swinging at the first pitch and didn’t look patient or relaxed. We need them to step up and show the younger ones how to understand what it takes to be a hitter.”
Season Opener
The Lady Indians will take first pitch of the season at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
GALLERY: Truckee at Elko Softball Game 1 — March 13, 2020