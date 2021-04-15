Lady Indians loaded with seniors

Behind the plate, Elko’s pitching rotation will be caught by Lesbo.

Hoem expects to put Wedlund in center field and play sophomore Ariah Sandoval in left field and Bacon in right.

As for players not at senior level, Hoem is excited about the potential of Sandoval and Alysia Madigan.

“Sandoval is a diamond in the rough. She can play outfield. She works hard, she’s super coachable and she has all the intangibles,” Hoem said. “Madigan, she’s same way but I don’t know if she’ll get a ton of playing time in the infield just because we have so many older players there.”

For the junior class, Ratliff will play her second season of varsity ball — joined by Vanessa Benavides and Lexy Kinzie.

“Vanessa can play in the infield and may go to the mound occasionally. She’s accurate and gives us a good change of pace,” Hoem said. “Lexy is versatile. She can play in the infield, outfield and a little a short.”

“I think our experience is a strength, even though we lost a year and the juniors didn’t get much time last season,” Hoem said. “I think we should be pretty good. We gave good team cohesion. Obviously, some are going to stand out — and they should — but there is no drama or poor-me attitudes.”